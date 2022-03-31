The legalization of sports team gambling in many states, including New York, has been, pardon the pun, a game changer. States now have a new source for raising revenue while gamblers no longer must flock to Nevada to place sports bets.
It also has been a boon for the coffers of television stations, particularly regional sports networks. When you could only bet with bookmakers, the only sports gambling ads you saw were from seedy Vegas handicappers who promised “you’ll go 4 and 0 this weekend based on our inside information!” if you sent them a fee. New York Post sports media columnist Phil Mushnick rightfully called them “scamdicappers.”
It’s a different world as major gaming corporations now control the legalized sports gambling market. Name actors like Ben Affleck, Halle Berry, Jamie Foxx, Patton Oswalt and JB Smoove, as well as retired athletes such as Peyton Manning, Eli Manning and Allen Iverson, have been appearing in ads for major gambling apps.
The increased interest has led to more television and radio programming geared to those who are new to sports wagering. Realizing the old and tacky gambling programming was unappealing, a new breezier format started popping up. Nick Kostos, whose show is heard on WFAN, calls this genre “wagertainment.”
A good example is “The Betting Exchange,” which airs Monday through Thursday at 5:30 p.m. on the MSG Network. Its hosts are former New York Jets safety Erik Coleman (who has a surprising amount of knowledge about the National Hockey League), handicapper Katie Mox and media personality Jeff Johnson.
I spoke on the phone recently with Johnson, who grew up in Queens Village and graduated from Forest Hills High School. He studied computer science at Hofstra University but had fallen in love with the arts after reading “Macbeth” in an English class at FHHS. He was always a sports fan but told me when it came to gambling, he preferred table card games at casinos. “Blackjack aligned with my math skills,” he said.
While the emphasis is on wagering within your means (a point made clear during every show), Johnson’s job is to steer the conversation to sports in general. A good example was when they discussed whether Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards would score more than 25 points against the Knicks that night. They analyzed the defensive skills of every Knicks guard.
I joked with Johnson that my last sports bet was over 40 years ago on the Kentucky Derby at a Queens OTB. I added I have no desire to download a betting app to my phone. “You are exactly the kind of viewer we are trying to attract!” he said with a chuckle.
See the extended version of Sports Beat every week at qchron.com.
As I predicted in last week’s column, Mayor Adams decided to allow professional athletes and entertainers who have not been vaccinated against Covid-19 to play in New York City venues. While I agree with the spirit of the prior rule, it would have done next to nothing in protecting anyone’s health. For starters, visiting players weren’t subject to it. Secondly, fans no longer must wear face coverings.
The most notable beneficiary was Brooklyn Nets star shooter Kyrie Irving, who refused to get vaccinated for reasons that were never clear. Irving has said many times he is not opposed to vaccines. That is progress, since he famously stated he believed the world was flat. That may have been said in jest to troll folks. It wouldn’t surprise me, given Irving’s quirky personality, if he now gets the vaccine. Of course, given his penchant for missing games, he would then claim to have a bad reaction to the vaccine, which would keep him off the basketball court.
While Irving is happy, the municipal workers who were fired by Adams because they refused to get vaccinated were furious the mayor is allowing unvaccinated wealthy athletes to earn their hefty paychecks.
Frankly, I have no sympathy for them. They were city workers, and the employer has a right to set workplace rules if they don’t discriminate based on race, religion, gender or sexual orientation. Secondly, life isn’t fair. The rules for the wealthy and powerful are different than they are for the masses. That will never change.
Forest Hills High School alum Ian Eagle got off a great line when calling Friday night’s NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament game between the Purdue Boilermakers and one of the greatest Cinderella stories of all-time, the Saint Peter’s Peacocks. “The Peacocks keep strutting their stuff!” he said excitedly when they took a 50-49 lead in the second half. He also mentioned how March 25 has been dubbed National Peacock Day for reasons that have nothing to do with college basketball. I have a feeling Ian’s employer, CBS, could not have been happy with all this talk glorifying peacocks, since that is the symbol of its broadcast network rival, NBC, as well as the name of its popular streaming service.
The Mets announced Monday they will honor Johan Santana on Tuesday, May 31, which would be one day before the 10th anniversary of his no-hitter against the St. Louis Cardinals. That remains the only no-hitter pitched by a Met in the team’s 60-year history. It would be nice if catcher Josh Thole, who called that game, and outfielder Mike Baxter, who grew up in Whitestone and preserved the no-hitter with a spectacular catch against the Shea Stadium wall that probably ruined his professional career, were honored as well that evening.
With Joe Buck leaving for very green pastures at ESPN, Fox Sports announced that Kevin Burkhardt will replace him as the play-by-play television voice for the World Series and the Super Bowl whenever Fox has the broadcasting rights to it.
Mets fans remember Burkhardt well from his days as the SNY Mets in-game reporter. I remember him when he was broadcasting New Jersey high school football games on radio station WMTR out of Morristown. Knowing Kevin over the many years as I have, I can say that he is the same gracious guy now at the pinnacle of his craft as he was when he was working at a 5,000-watt radio station.
Speaking of SNY, Kim Jones has been getting airtime recently on two of its studio shows, “Sports Nite” and “Baseball Night in New York.” Jones is a veteran sports journalist who started in the print world covering the NFL at the Newark Star-Ledger before joining the electronic media world. She worked at the YES Network before moving on to the NFL Network. For reasons I do not understand (and I hope it’s not ageism), the NFL Network did not renew her contract. You can still hear her on WFAN, where she does fill-in work. Jones has great sports news sources so when she speaks, it’s wise to pay attention.
One final SNY note: It has launched an app which allows cable viewers to watch all its programming, including live Mets games, on their phones and computers.
The MLB Network will debut its documentary on former Yankees great and current Miami Marlins manager Don Mattingly this coming Sunday evening at 7:30. It is titled, of course, “Donnie Baseball.”
Cable network Nickelodeon held its Upfront last Thursday. The Upfronts are where television networks reveal their upcoming programming to advertisers and the press. Tom Brady’s best NFL friend, tight end Rob Gronkowski, came onstage at the Palladium Theater to announce he would be co-hosting — with iCarly herself, Miranda Cosgrove — the Kids Choice Awards on April 9.
The indefatigable and popular Nate Burleson is working harder now than he did as an NFL receiver for 11 seasons. Burleson is an anchor five days a week on “CBS Mornings.” During the football season he spends Sundays on the panel of “The NFL Today” on CBS. He also hosts Nickelodeon’s weekly football show, “NFL Slimetime,” which enjoyed a good first year and will be returning for its sophomore season this September.
Nickelodeon will be expanding its sports portfolio this summer as it will have several PGA stars take part with kids in a golf-themed competition titled “The Slime Cup.” If it’s Nickelodeon, then you know green slime is involved. Since golf is played on green grass, you knew this pairing was inevitable.
CBS is launching a new Thursday night series, “How We Roll,” which is based on the life of professional bowler Tommy Smallwood. After being laid off from his Michigan assembly line job, Smallwood decided to go for his dream of joining the Professional Bowlers Association tour. Comedian Pete Holmes, who starred in HBO’s “Crashing,” which looked at the lengths a standup comic will go to in order to get stage time in New York City comedy clubs, stars as Tommy Smallwood.
Life and style
National CineMedia, the company that arranges the ads you see before the movie trailers in theaters, had its Upfront on Monday. The relaxation of Covid-19 protocols means people are coming back to see movies on the big screen again after two long years that obviously hurt NCM’s bottom line. The company’s executives pointed out how many consumers under 40 go to all lengths to avoid commercials on cable and broadcast television but are receptive to the bigger-budget commercials they see on the big screen.
NCM also produces brief programming for theaters as part of the presentation before the feature film is shown. Television personality Maria Menounos will host a segment in which she quizzes A-list actors on film trivia. The company has also hired social media film critic Perri Nemiroff to bring her take on entertainment news to the movie theater screens.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.