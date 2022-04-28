Last Tuesday the Mets played their first doubleheader of the 2022 season as they swept the San Francisco Giants by scores of 5-4 and 3-1. This was the first doubleheader in two years in which both games were scheduled to go nine innings instead of seven, which had been the case since the Covid-19 pandemic.
I asked Mets manager Buck Showalter at his pregame press briefing on Tuesday if he preferred the seven-inning or the nine-inning variety. “There are two groups who prefer shorter games — umpires, and I think you know the other one!” he replied. Clearly, he was referring to the sports media.
Showalter was diplomatic, saying he is happy with whatever Major League Baseball rules are for doubleheaders. He then dropped some pretty big hints about how he truly felt. “They have been playing seven-inning doubleheaders in the minor leagues for years and it has worked out well.” He said twin bills have a deleterious effect on a team’s postseason chances. “You should check out the correlation between a team going deep into the playoffs and the number of doubleheaders they had to endure during the season.”
The Mets manager was concerned if fans would be livid about seven-inning doubleheaders. “They might demand teams lower ticket prices,” he worried. My guess is fans wouldn’t have any qualms with single-admission doubleheaders for which they are paying one price and getting 14 innings of baseball instead of nine. Where consumers were getting ripped off was in teams playing seven-inning games in separate admission day-night doubleheaders.
MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred should use common sense and make all single-admission doubleheaders seven-inning games while day-night separate-admission doubleheaders, in which players have more time to rest between games, remain at “the old school” nine innings.
April is Autism Awareness Month, and the Mets now have a device that is designed to help those on the spectrum, as well as anyone who suffers from any form of social anxiety. The Sensory Nook is a table for two that is encased against a soft wall (think of a recording studio) with a wooden exterior resembling home plate. You can push a button that generates white noise. Even if you don’t opt for the white noise, the Sensory Nook creates a relaxing respite. A colleague who accompanied me agreed, and said the nook is the perfect place to record a podcast.
The Sensory Nook is located on the fourth-floor suite level of Citi Field. It can be used by anyone at the ballpark, but you first need to stop and get a pass at the fan assistance booth on the third-floor concourse level.
See the extended version of Sports Beat every week at qchron.com.
Friday marked the 52nd anniversary of Earth Day. The Yankees have long been doing their part for ecological responsibility by reducing their carbon footprint over the years. They are now using WinCup Phade straws, which are biodegradable plastic straws that are made from canola oil as opposed to harsh petroleum. They are more user-friendly than those rock-hard paper straws.
Even Major League Baseball players are feeling the effects of a housing shortage. San Francisco Giants utility player Luke Williams, who was recently traded to them by the Philadelphia Phillies, told me that finding an affordable place to live in the Bay Area, the part of the country which has long had the highest cost of living, is an impossibility. “On the other hand, my parents can fly up from Orange County and see me play almost every weekend,” he added with a smile.
Cynopsis, the digital trade publication that covers both sports and entertainment, held its 10th annual Sports Media Awards last Tuesday.
Sean Casey was a slugging first baseman who enjoyed a 12-year career in the majors and whose lifetime batting average was a very respectable .302. He has always had an outgoing, fun-loving personality, so it was only fitting his teammates nicknamed him “The Mayor.” Not surprisingly, he has enjoyed a postplaying career as a broadcaster for the MLB Network.
Casey has started a YouTube video series called “The Mayor’s Office” where he gets to interview former ballplayers like Adam Dunn and Hall of Famer Johnny Bench in a lighthearted manner which works in getting them to elicit candid comments. “The Mayor’s Office” was the recipient of Cynopsis’ “Webisode of the Year” Award.
Molly Solomon, who helmed the NBC production of both the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo and the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing, was the deserved winner of Cynopsis’ Navigator Award. Event emcee Arda Ocal, who has done broadcasting work for ESPN and the WWE, got laughs when he told Solomon that the timing for the highest-profile assignments of her career wasn’t the best. She agreed.
Solomon thanked NBC Sports anchor Mike Tirico for his tireless work during the Olympic games. Tirico grew up in Whitestone and is a Bayside High School alum.
Ethan Greenberg, 26, was honored for his work as producer and reporter for the New York Jets website, which produces many videos for a team that (a) only plays 17 games a season, and (b) rarely wins any.
Cynopsis’ growing importance in the world of sports business was reflected in the number of high-profile presenters at the event, including Kenny Albert, Dan Hicks, Bonnie Bernstein and SNY/ESPN Radio personality Dan Garca.
I will miss seeing Jay Wright at the annual Big East men’s basketball media day held each October at Madison Square Garden now that he has stepped down as the head coach of the Villanova Wildcats after 21 years.
I would tease Wright, who won two national championships, about when the Columbia Lions traveled to the Main Line in November 2012 and easily beat Villanova, 75-57. “How were you able to keep your job after that?” I would ask him. Wright was always a good sport. “I asked myself the same question!” he would reply. Expect Wright to be sought out by the various television networks.
Life and style
“Abbott Elementary,” which airs Tuesday evenings on ABC, was the best new broadcast network primetime show of the year. Its creator and star, Quinta Brunson, based the show on the experiences of her mother who is a recently retired Philadelphia public school teacher.
The show is done in faux documentary style like another show whose locale was in eastern Pennsylvania, “The Office.” Like “The Office,” “Abbott Elementary” is filmed in Los Angeles. Unlike “The Office” however, “Abbott Elementary” shoots a lot of exterior scenes. The season finale plot involved a class visit to the Philadelphia Zoo, which is the nation’s oldest. It was an enjoyable episode, but it was clear that it was filmed at the Los Angeles Zoo in Griffith Park. It has been several years since I visited the Philadelphia Zoo in Fairmount Park, but I can’t recall ever seeing any palm trees on 34th Street and Girard Avenue.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.