Major League Baseball is hoping to salvage something from COVID-19-plagued 2020 by starting a 60-game season next week. Teams have been using their ballparks for a second “spring training” the last two weeks.
Media coverage has changed because of the pandemic. The only access for the press has been Zoom teleconferences with players and team officials. During the season the press box will be limited to 35 people.
Mets outfielder Brandon Nimmo had an interesting take when asked what he found most different about baseball life in 2020. “Everybody is used to talking to each other in the players cafeteria. Now we’re 12 feet apart and everyone is quiet. Our meals are brought to us in wrapped packages,” he said last week.
As is the case with training camps, there was the usual amount of inane press blather. Ace pitcher Jacob deGrom, who has won the last two Cy Young Awards, was asked if winning a third consecutive would mean as much to him. After acknowledging he would enjoy it if it were to happen he candidly replied that he would have only a dozen or so starts instead of his traditional roughly 32 so it wouldn’t be as meaningful.
Given the brevity of the season, assuming it makes it to completion (COVID-19 may not be a sports fan), the Baseball Writers Association of America should suspend all of its awards since they’d have virtual asterisks anyway. Newcomers who play in 2020 should be allowed to compete for the 2021 Rookie of the Year Award.
One sign summer training camp is similar to its traditional spring counterpart is the appearance of overly optimistic pieces written by otherwise down-to-earth columnists. A case in point was the New York Post’s Steve Serby wondering last week if Mets infielder Jeff McNeil can hit .400 during a short season. The last player to hit for that hallowed average over a full season was Ted Williams, who batted .406 in 1941.
Electronic sports gamers are almost as well-known to Gen Z as superstar athletes. Fresh Meadows resident George Adamou recently won $12,500 for being named EA Sports best FIFA 20 player in North America. The 20-year-old was bestowed that honor after winning the eMLS Cup Championship representing the New York Red Bulls. MLS Commissioner Don Garber, who grew up in Bayside, tweeted out his congratulations on his accomplishment.
When I asked Adamou the secrets of becoming a top video gamer he quickly replied “Confidence and concentration!” Adamou is a Benjamin Cardozo High School alum and is entering his senior year at Adelphi University as a business administration major.
See the extended version of Sports Beat every week at qchron.com.
Life and style
Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver DeSean Jackson brought disgrace upon himself and his team when he posted anti-Semitic tropes on social media.
Pittsburgh Steelers offensive tackle Zach Banner was the loudest in his condemnation of Jackson’s remarks. Jackson’s former teammate, New Orleans Saints safety Malcolm Jenkins, criticized him in a more muted fashion. New England Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman, who is Jewish, offered to go with Jackson to the Holocaust Museum and the National Museum of African History & Culture, which are both located in Washington, DC.
What was most disappointing was NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell’s total silence on the matter particularly after he forthrightly condemned racism in the aftermath of George Floyd’s senseless murder. He could have simply issued a press release stating the NFL will not tolerate anti-Semitism in any form.
The Rev. Al Sharpton eloquently stated “Civil rights means civil rights for all and not just for some” in the aftermath of a series of attacks on the Hasidic community last winter. It’s safe to extrapolate that remark for tolerance and respect.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.