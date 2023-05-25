The third week in May has long been when the various television networks present their slate of fall shows to advertisers and the media with glitzy presentations known as upfronts.
Traditionally, most of the attention is lavished on primetime entertainment programs. That was not the case this year as the Writers Guild of America strike put a kibosh on discussion of most scripted shows, which meant TV network executives concentrated on their news, reality shows and especially sports programming.
Disney was more than happy to let its ESPN subsidiary handle most of the heavy lifting. Serena Williams kicked things off by announcing she will partner with ESPN for a multipart documentary. Former NFL punter Pat McAfee, who has had an extremely popular sports podcast because of his ability to interview hard-to-get athletes like Aaron Rodgers, and his irreverent sense of humor and bawdy language, announced at Javits Center that he is moving his afternoon show to ESPN.
ESPN had one of its college voices, Desmond Howard, remind advertisers the “Worldwide Leader in Sports” is the new home for Southeastern Conference college football. Joe Buck and Troy Aikman followed him to discuss the 2023 Monday Night Football package, which will feature two Jets and Giants games. Newly acquired New York Liberty star Breanna Stewart reminded all the WNBA season was about to begin, and expectations are high for the league’s flagship team.
Fox Sports is best known for its Major League Baseball and National Football League rights. Given the New York audience, Fox wisely had former Yankees teammates Derek Jeter and Alex Rodriguez tout their offerings. The FIFA Women’s World Cup is taking place this year, and Fox introduced its newest analyst, retired soccer star Carli Lloyd.
NBC Universal Sports & Entertainment CEO Mark Lazarus played up the fact its “Sunday Night Football” NFL telecasts have been the top-rated primetime program for the past dozen years. His network will show Big Ten Conference games on Saturday nights this fall. He also said an NFL wildcard game will show exclusively on NBC’s streaming service, Peacock.
The CW is turning its attention to sports for the first time. It has acquired broadcast rights to the PGA Tour’s upstart competitor, LIV Golf. It recently launched “100 Days to Indy,” a behind-the-scenes look at drivers of the Indy Racing League, in their quest to win the Indy 500. It will be shown this Sunday on NBC. Indianapolis native David Letterman, part-owner of Rahal Racing, was interviewed for the debut episode.
While Fox Sports has the English-speaking broadcasting rights nationally to the upcoming Women’s World Cup, Telemundo (Channel 47 locally) will have the Spanish-speaking rights in the United States.
Telemundo televises the world’s most prestigious professional soccer organization, the English Premier League, in Spanish. It also has the rights to Mexico’s most popular soccer team, Chivas, which plays in the country’s second-largest city, Guadalajara.
CBS and its parent corporation, Paramount, did not hold an upfront presentation last week. Nonetheless, CBS Sports did make news last week, announcing it had signed a deal with Televisa Univision to have the 2024 Super Bowl broadcast domestically in Spanish. The network also announced former NFL quarterback Matt Ryan will be coming aboard as a studio and game analyst. Ryan is best known for guiding teams that blew big leads in important games.
One of the few entertainment shows for the fall season that was announced was “Rescue: HI-Surf,” which will dramatize the lives of lifeguards and surfers who challenge the high and mighty waves of the north shore of Oahu. Golden oldies music fans will remember the 1964 Jan & Dean hit “Ride the Wild Surf,” as well as the movie of the same name, which first brought this area to pop culture prominence.
I asked McAfee if he would compete on ABC’s “Dancing with the Stars,” if he is invited to now that he is working under the Disney corporate umbrella. “The time commitment and physical work which goes into preparing for that show would be too much for me,” he quickly replied.
Former Giants QB Jesse Palmer got his start in the entertainment industry by starring as the man whose affections the ladies were trying to win in “The Bachelor” back in 2004. “Michael Strahan still gives me grief about appearing on that show. He couldn’t understand why a Giants QB would have to go on it to find love,” he told me.
The handsome and personable Palmer turned that appearance into hosting duties on the syndicated “Daily Mail” gossip show, and on “The Bachelor” itself. This fall he will be hosting “The Golden Bachelor,” in which all the participants will be part of the AARP demographic. Palmer laughed when I told him the producers won’t have to worry about them getting into trouble as has been the cast in the past with some of “The Bachelor” participants. “I hope you are right,” he said smiling.
Warner Brothers Discovery used its upfront presentation to announce professional wrestling will be returning to Saturday nights, a time in which most baby boomers recall watching it in their youth. Warner Brothers Discovery, along with All Elite Wrestling, will debut “AEW Collision” on TNT starting June 17. It will be interesting to see whether WBD will have AEW shows on demand as part of its revamped Max streaming service.
At upfronts, it is the network’s head of sales, and not the CEO, who plays the quarterback. The host under the most scrutiny was NBC Universal’s Mark Marshall, who had little time to prepare, as his boss, Linda Yaccarino, was named CEO of Twitter by Elon Musk three days before the NBC upfront. Jeff Shell had been removed as NBC Universal CEO just a couple of weeks earlier because of a sexual harassment charge.
Marshall held his own quite well. When the Teleprompter got stuck, Marshall let the audience know that and joked, “It’s my first year!” and got a terrific ovation. The only person who got a louder ovation than Marshall at Radio City Music Hall last Monday morning was MSNBC election analyst Steve Kornacki. The man who got the most muffled acknowledgement was CNN CEO Chris Light, who was taking a lot of heat for his network’s poorly executed New Hampshire town hall with Jamaica Estates native Donald Trump.
Tampa Bay Rays reliever Pete Fairbanks may have a career in broadcasting given his quick wit. Last Wednesday, Fairbanks gave up a 10th inning walk-off home run to Mets first baseman Pete Alonso. A Tampa reporter asked him after the game for his reaction. “Well, I guess he was the better Pete tonight!” he said with a smile. Another reporter asked him why he threw the pitch Alonso hit out of Citi Field. “I was trying to strike him out!” Fairbanks said with a chuckle. I wish more athletes would show that kind of grace and good humor.
Hollis native Royal Ivey, who got his start on the Cardozo High School varsity boys basketball team, and then went to play at the University of Texas and nine years in the NBA, will be an assistant coach for the Houston Rockets next year. Expect him to be a head coach for an NBA franchise soon.
Queensbridge native Epiphanny Prince, whose WNBA career was interrupted by depression, is trying to reignite it. She was signed last week by the New York Liberty. I wish her well.
