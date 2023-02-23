When I learned of the passing of longtime catcher and baseball analyst Tim McCarver last Thursday, my first thought was what the legendary journalist Pete Hamill once wrote about him. “Tim McCarver is one of the smartest men in America,” Hamill stated, and I fully concurred with his assessment.
McCarver’s playing career began in 1959 and ended in 1981, making him one of the few to play in parts of four decades. He was part of the Philadelphia Phillies broadcasting team in 1982. In 1983 he decided to come north on the New Jersey Turnpike as the Mets offered him a lucrative deal to join Ralph Kiner on telecasts. He was with the Mets through the 1998 season.
McCarver was adept at conveying to baseball fans what was going through the minds of managers and everyone on the field at any given moment. His most famous prescient moment came during the 2001 World Series between the Yankees and Arizona Diamondbacks. In the bottom of the ninth inning of Game 7 with the Bronx Bombers up by a run, Yankees closer Mariano Rivera faced Luis Gonzalez with the bases loaded. McCarver informed his audience of the possibility of Gonzalez, a good contact hitter, getting a broken-bat single. That is exactly what happened as the Diamondbacks rallied for two runs and won the World Series.
While known for his baseball expertise, he was well-versed in many subjects. Being from Memphis, he had a keen interest in all things Elvis, rockabilly and Stax soul. Athletes often want to be actors or singers and he was no different. In 2009, a small Memphis- label, Archer Records, released a compact disc titled “Tim McCarver Sings Selections from the Great American Songbook.” While he did not make anyone forget Frank Sinatra or Astoria native Tony Bennett, he could carry a tune. His versions of “On a Clear Day” and “Day by Day” were quite good. You can hear them on YouTube.
The last time I saw him in person was in the fall of 2019 when he was being honored by Fordham University’s radio station, WFUV, with the Vin Scully Award. He introduced me to some of his associates by saying, “This is Lloyd Carroll from the Queens Chronicle. He has been writing about sports forever and I enjoy reading his articles!” He then asked if I wanted to chat with him for my next column, and we did for the next 20 minutes. I felt as if I were on top of the world.
The outpouring of tributes on social media and from the legitimate media were expected, and were far from perfunctory. It seemed as if everyone who wrote about McCarver last week felt like they had lost a great friend.
And so did most baseball fans.
Keith Hernandez and SNY reached agreement last week on a three-year contract. The holdup may not have been about money, but rather, time off during the season. The 2023 schedule will be brutal as every MLB team will be playing each other at least one series. Hernandez, will be 70 in October, cannot be thrilled over the increased road trips in a more condensed period.
Hernandez, Ron Darling and Flushing native Gary Cohen begin their 18th season calling Mets games together this Saturday evening when the Amazin’s meet the Miami Marlins to kick off the 2023 spring training schedule.
Bayside native Howie Rose will have a new partner calling Mets games on WCBS-AM this year. Keith Raad, who grew up in Valley Stream, replaces Wayne Randazzo, who moved to Anaheim to do play-by-play on Los Angeles Angels telecasts. Patrick McCarthy will handle the pre- and postgame show duties. He is the son of Philadelphia Phillies television play-by-play voice, Tom McCarthy.
The Basketball Hall of Fame in Springfield, Mass., will be posthumously granting its John Bunn Lifetime Achievement Award to longtime Forest Hills resident Tom Konchalski who was considered to be the greatest amateur scout in hoops history. Frankly, Konchalski, who succumbed to prostate cancer two years ago at the age of 74, should have been honored during his lifetime by the Basketball Hall of Fame.
Raquel Welch, who passed last week at the age of 82, was for baby boomers what Marilyn Monroe was to their parents’ generation.
While she will always be remembered for being a sex symbol, Welch was a talented song and dance performer, as well as being an underrated actress. I will always associate her with the 1972 film, “The Kansas City Bomber,” in which she played a roller derby skater. Welch reportedly did her own stunts.
Fifty years ago, professional wrestling and roller derby were on a par in terms of popularity. You could find both forms of sports entertainment on small, cost-conscious local television stations such as Channel 9 in New York and the defunct Channel 48 in Philadelphia. Having Welch star in a film was probably roller derby’s high water mark. It did not have a visionary who saw the future of both broadcast and cable television like wrestling’s Vince McMahon.
NBC’s reboot of “Night Court,” starring Melissa Rauch of “Big Bang Theory” fame, and John Larroquette, who co-starred with the late Harry Anderson in the original series which ran from 1984 through 1992, nicely captures its predecessor’s humor and warmth. It is also doing well in the Nielsen ratings, which shows broadcast networks can still draw big audiences with good programming.
