It is to be seen whether 2023 will be a bullish or bearish year on Wall Street, but the bulls will be kicking off the new year in New York this weekend as the Professional Bull Riders return to Madison Square Garden for their three-day “Unleash the Beast Tour” competition.
A misconception is that the vast majority of PBR competitors hail from Texas. It has become an international sport with riders from every continent. The 2022 PBR champion is Daylen Swearingen, who grew up in upstate New York.
PBR public relations director Andrew Giangola grew up in Queens Village. He told me he was the last baby delivered at the old Deepdale Hospital in Little Neck. Giangola has just authored a book, “Love & Try” (Cedar Gate Publishing), that provides both a detailed history of bull riding, and why he fell in love with the sport. There are uplifting stories such as how Jonnie Jonckowski was the first female bull rider to compete successfully with the men, and how Charles Sampson, who grew up in the Watts section of Los Angeles, became the first African-American to win a bull riding championship back in 1982.
Giangola does not shy away from the fact that danger comes with every bull ride. One of the best bull riders in the sport’s history, Jerome Davis, was paralyzed when he lost his balance and was then attacked by the bovine. Davis still loved bulls and bull riding despite his tragic accident. He and his wife raise bulls for PBR on their High Point, NC, ranch.
If there is one topic that Giangola is enthusiastic about, it is the belief bulls are mistreated. Those who make it to the PBR circuit, he said, are well cared for. Giangola makes clear every PBR bull enjoys a nice retirement on the kind of ranch Davis runs. None winds up in a butcher shop, which is the unfortunate fate of most of their brethren who don’t have the bucking skills to qualify for PBR events.
The 2022 Pinstripe Bowl, held at Yankee Stadium on a mild late December Thursday, was an entertaining game in which the Minnesota Golden Gophers beat the Syracuse Orangemen, 28-20. The game was the first in which Arkansas’s Bad Boy Mowers was the corporate sponsor. The company is committed for the next three Pinstripe Bowls. They replaced the sports apparel manufacturer New Era, which had been the title sponsor since the game’s inception in 2010.
I asked Yankees President Randy Levine at the pregame press conference if he had qualms about the survivability of the Pinstripe Bowl after New Era informed him it would not continue their sponsorship. “We’re the Yankees. We weren’t worried!” he replied with a smile.
See the extended version of Sports Beat every week at qchron.com.
The New Jersey Devils held their Pride Night last Wednesday at Newark’s Prudential Center. Most sports teams have one nowadays but often it is just lip service. The Devils, on the other hand, were all in. Throughout the evening they displayed a multi-colored Devils logo as a way of honoring the LGBTQ community, as well as fans wearing pride apparel, on their large scoreboard over center ice. In addition, a veteran drag performer, Jolina Jasmine (think of a local RuPaul) gave a concert in the Prudential Center concourse during the intermission between the second and third periods.
The National Hockey League has come a long way since former New York Rangers star Sean Avery created controversy by expressing support for marriage equality fifteen years ago.
The Devils lost to the NHL’s best team, the Boston Bruins, 3-1. After the game I asked Bruins star, and certain future Hockey of Hall of Fame inductee, Patrice Bergeron about this past Monday’s Winter Classic game, which was played outdoors at Fenway Park. “I have been fortunate to play in three previous Winter Classics. I am aware the game attracts people who do not know much about hockey, and it helps grow it. My favorite aspect is the family skate which is held the day before the game,” Bergeron replied.
I never met Pele, nor did I ever see him play in person. From what I hear, he was a tremendous person who never let his worldwide fame affect him. It is safe to say the recently concluded World Cup would not have become the event it is today had it not been for him. The same can be said for the growth of Major League Soccer. Pele’s decision to play for the New York Cosmos in the mid-1970s was done, in part, because he wanted to see soccer get a foothold in the one place where it was ignored, the good old USA.
ESPN broadcasters showed Monday night they can be solid news anchors when the situation requires it. “Monday Night Football” announcers Joe Buck and Troy Aikman, along with the studio team of Suzy Kolber, Booger McFarland and Adam Schefter adroitly reported on the life-threatening injury to Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin during the first quarter of the Bills-Bengals game in Cincinnati. Kudos as well to the various cable news networks who dropped their usual political punditry to give full attention to this unfortunate occurrence.
The National Football League has a collision problem. Just a day before, Philadelphia Eagles defensive end Josh Sweat could not get up from the turf of Lincoln Financial Field after making a tackle on New Orleans Saints running back Adam Prentice. Fears about paralysis were allayed when Sweat was able to move his extremities. He was sent to a Philadelphia hospital as a precaution and was released later that evening.
The year 2022 ended on a sad note with the passing of legendary television journalist Barbara Walters. While the accolades for her were well-deserved, I was bothered by the tributes which called her a pioneer while ignoring Pauline Fredericks and Nancy Dickerson, both of whom preceded Walters on network news telecasts.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.