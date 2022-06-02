The Sports Emmy Awards, honoring the best in televised sports, returned to New York for its first in-person ceremony in three years. The movers and shakers of sports media were on hand.
Whitestone native and Bayside High School alum Mike Tirico won the Emmy for Outstanding Studio Host for his work on the Olympics and “Sunday Night Football on NBC.” This fall he will replace Al Michaels as play-by-play voice on SNF. Tirico told me he is not nervous about the highest-profile assignment of his career. “I have done thousands of games, so I’ll be ready.”
I asked if he thinks we will see the Jets play on SNF in my lifetime. He laughed and said they’re probably two years away.
CBS Sports producer James Rickhoff won an Emmy for his team’s work on the wild AFC playoff game between the Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs. He also predicted Gang Green would return to the postseason in two years.
Nate Burleson always is working. He is an anchor on “CBS Mornings”; a panelist on CBS’s “NFL Today”; and hosts Nickelodeon’s “NFL Slimetime.” Burleson, who enjoyed an 11-year career as an NFL wide receiver, won an Emmy for Outstanding Studio Analyst. Burleson has been a broadcaster on Nickelodeon’s annual NFL playoff game telecast. I asked if he was surprised at the adulation and ratings the game has received. “Nah! I grew up watching Nickelodeon, so I knew there was a big audience there.”
Yankees third baseman Josh Donaldson’s dumb “Jackie” remark to White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson understandably generated controversy with some wondering whether Donaldson was a racist. “Every racist is an assh--e, but not every assh--e is a racist. I don’t believe Josh Donaldson is a racist,” said legendary broadcaster and Astoria native Bob Costas.
Bomani Jones, host of HBO’s “Game Theory,” concurred with Costas. “I could understand Donaldson needling Anderson if they were friends but that was not the case. Donaldson is known for being an agitator but in this case, he failed to read the room properly.”
ESPN’s Holly Rowe won the Emmy for Outstanding Sideline Reporter. Rowe is very deserving, and frankly, it is refreshing to see a female sports reporter who doesn’t look like a Barbie doll recognized for excellent work. She thanked Lesley Visser, who became the first female recipient of a Sports Emmy for Lifetime Achievement, for being a superb mentor.
Rowe also hosted a segment of the prior week’s Disney Upfront for television ad buyers. “I was really nervous so you can imagine how thrilled I was when Samuel L. Jackson told me I did a fantastic job when I got off-stage!”
See the extended version of Sports Beat every week at qchron.com.
It was nice of the Mets to pay homage to their longtime radio pre- and postgame show host Ed Coleman last Saturday night. The honor for Eddie C. was well-deserved but it would have been better if (a) the Mets gave everyone more than 24 hours’ notice about it, and (b) they didn’t schedule it for a holiday weekend when a lot of folks are out of town.
The Mets played far better the first two months of the season than expected, especially given the fact Jacob deGrom hasn’t thrown a pitch, and the long-term injuries to star pitcher Max Scherzer, reliever Trevor May, catcher James McCann and speedy reserve outfielder Travis Jankowski.
Clearly new manager Buck Showalter is the key reason for the turnaround. His hitting coach, Eric Chavez, deserves a lot of credit as well. Jeff McNeil, who was trying to be a home run slugger in 2021, has gone back to being the tough-out contact hitter Mets fans appreciate. The Mets, who historically have left runners on third base with less than two outs, are now routinely hitting sacrifice flies to drive in runs. Those small-ball runs are often the difference between victory and defeat.
We will learn a lot more about the 2022 Mets on their 10-game Southern California road trip that begins tonight with the Dodgers in Downtown LA. They then travel down I-5 for three games with the San Diego Padres. Then it is back up I-5 for three games with the Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim and a reunion with pitcher Noah Syndergaard.
At the risk of sounding like Debbie Downer, Southern California may have incredibly beautiful weather, gorgeous Pacific Ocean beaches and picturesque palm trees, but over the years the area has been for the Mets what Waterloo was for Napoleon. A reminder of how the Pacific Time Zone has rarely been kind to the Mets was they lost two out of three games to the San Francisco Giants in Oracle Park.
The Mets lost yet another connection to their 1969 “Miracle Team” last week when Joe Pignatano, who was a coach on manager Gil Hodges’s staff, died at the age of 92 in Naples, Fla.
Darryl Strawberry, the Mets all-time home run leader, has agreed to be part of the team’s Old-Timers’ Day, which is scheduled for Aug. 27.
Given the Mets’ sizable lead in the National League East standings, I was surprised to receive three emails from the team’s ticket sales department offering “buy one, get one free” deals for all the games on the last homestand. The revenue folks at Citi Field may be understandably concerned that skyrocketing fuel and food costs will cause belt-tightening when it comes to disposable-income leisure-time items such as baseball game tickets.
Bronx Bombers fans will enjoy reading “Swing and a Hit” (Grand Central Publishing) by Yankees great Paul O’Neill and YES analyst Jack Curry. O’Neill discusses how Don Mattingly was a mentor to him. He tells a humorous story about how he went to the movies with Donnie Baseball in Oakland while he was in a slump. “Will I ever get a hit again?” O’Neill whined.
“Nah, I don’t see that in your future!” Mattingly deadpanned.
Few players were more intense than O’Neill, and that intensity sometimes triggered his temper. He recollects how he was so ticked at misplaying a single hit by Lenny Dykstra when he was playing for the Cincinnati Reds that he wound up kicking a baseball to his third baseman.
“Chili Dog MVP” (Eckhartz Press) by John Owens and David Fletcher looks back at how mercurial slugger Dick Allen saved the Chicago White Sox franchise with his MVP season. Pitchers Terry Forster and Wilbur Wood, the great knuckleballer, along with charismatic manager Chuck Tanner, helped propel them to their best season in 13 years.
The book is far more than a recap of the ’72 White Sox season as authors Owens and Fletcher do a fantastic job taking readers back to what life was like in the Windy City 50 years ago as they discuss such Chicago institutions as Mayor Richard “Boss” Daley and the city’s top columnist, the colorful Mike Royko, who remains one of my journalism heroes. I learned that hot dogs served with seasoned ground beef were a popular concession item at Comiskey Park.
There was a time when the Indianapolis 500 was one of the most anticipated sports events of the year. Nowadays, the race is an afterthought. The NBA and NHL playoffs have taken a good chunk of the spotlight away. The Indy Racing League has done little to promote its drivers. I remember when they would have a media day in New York a week before the race with all their drivers and then have the winner come back to New York for a victory media lap with the press. They need to start doing that again. Marcus Ericsson drank from the victory milk bottle as he was the first one to cross the finish line Sunday.
Streaming services show niche sports that do not generate enough viewers for broadcasting or cable networks. The National Lacrosse League Finals, which pit the Colorado Mammoth against the Buffalo Bandits, can be seen on ESPN Plus starting Saturday evening. It’s a best-of-three playoff.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.