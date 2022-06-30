The NBA Draft returned to Barclays Center after a three-year absence. The Knicks held the 11th selection, but team president and general manager Leon Rose was unable to trade up to get the players he wanted and was unimpressed by who was available. Many draft experts thought the Knicks would pick guard AJ Griffin or center Mark Williams. Both were freshmen at Duke.
Rose coveted Purdue guard Jaden Ivey, but was unable to pry him away from the Detroit Pistons, who grabbed his rights with the fourth pick. Ivey told the media he was aware of the Knicks’ interest in him and that his agents kept him apprised of the various trade rumors.
The Knicks did select French forward/center Ousmane Dieng, but it was at the behest of the Oklahoma City Thunder with whom they worked out a trade involving future draft choices. Dieng came into the press conference wearing a Knicks cap but was aware he would be going to the Thunder. When I asked him if he was disappointed about not getting to work in New York where every language is spoken and culture represented (which is not the case in Oklahoma City), Dieng made the politically correct statement of how happy he was to be coming to the NBA, but his facial expression told another story.
The player who may have the most immediate impact for his team is New Orleans Pelicans guard Dyson Daniels, who played in the NBA’s G-League last year. “I learned to compete against NBA-caliber players,” he said.
Daniels wore a silver lamé suit which reminded me of the gold lamé suit Elvis Presley wore on one of his greatest hits albums. I asked if any of his fellow draftees kidded him about resembling the Tin Man from “The Wizard of Oz.” He acknowledged some poked fun backstage, but added he wasn’t the only one wearing something garish. Paolo Banchero, chosen with the first pick by the Orlando Magic, wore a purple outfit. Prince must have been smiling in heaven.
Shaeden Sharpe, selected by the Portland Trailblazers, grew up in London, Ontario. He told the press he played hockey and football before falling in love with basketball. His hometown is located close to Stratford, Ontario, which is the home of the Stratford Shakespearian Festival, now celebrating its 70th anniversary. Sharpe said he has attended it, but he could not remember which plays he saw.
Johnny Davis, who played one year at the University of Wisconsin, was picked by the Washington Wizards. Davis said he enjoyed his college experience in Madison but couldn’t turn down the chance to go to the NBA. He didn’t seem eager to visit the Smithsonian Museums in DC when I mentioned them.
I ran into ESPN college basketball analyst Jay Bilas in the concourse level of Barclays Center before the draft started. Bilas received both his bachelor’s and his law degrees from Duke University. Since his alma mater is one of the most prestigious institutions of higher learning in the world, I asked him if it bothered him so many players come to Duke for a year and then leave for the NBA. The “one and done” scenario is what one would expect from the University of Kentucky or Kansas University.
“These athletes are prodigies, so I have no problem with them coming to Duke for a year and then leaving for NBA riches,” Bilas told me. I then asked him why that does not happen at Ivy League colleges. “They would if they could, but they have a rule which prohibits their schools from giving out athletic scholarships.”
I disagree with Bilas on this issue. While it is true Ivy League colleges do not offer athletic scholarships per se, they do give financial aid based on economic need. My guess is they are not interested in risking their reputations for a shot at sports title glory.
NBA Commissioner Adam Silver did not waste any time in having the league issue a press release condemning the Supreme Court’s decision to repeal abortion rights on the federal level.
It will be interesting to see whether this Supreme Court ruling will make high school athletes think twice about attending colleges in states which will now prohibit abortions.
“Hustle,” starring Adam Sandler as a weary scout for the NBA’s Philadelphia 76ers, is a surprisingly well-done film. Former NBA star, TNT analyst and Lefrak City native Kenny “The Jet” Smith shows solid acting chops playing an agent named Leon Rich. Part of the fun is watching the number of NBA players in this film, including Sandler’s co-star Juancho Hernangomez. “Hustle” is streaming on Netflix.
Speaking of streaming, this past Sunday’s Mets-Marlins game was broadcast exclusively on Comcast’s pay-streaming service, Peacock. Its Sunday deal with Major League Baseball gives it an exclusive window between 11:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. While I don’t mind late morning sports, the reality is that teams will appear to be sleepwalking. That was the case with the Mets as their hitters went 1 for 13 with runners in scoring position. The victorious Marlins weren’t much better.
The good news about Peacock’s broadcast is Comcast hired one of the best young play-by-play broadcasters, Jason Benetti, who is the main television voice of the Chicago White Sox. Benetti, like former Mets play-by-play voice Gary Throne, is an attorney.
Benetti had a terrific rapport with his color analysts, former big leaguers Tommy Hutton and Cliff Floyd. They had fun with the fact “Top Gun” was the No. 1 movie in 1986 when the Mets last won a World Series, and how its sequel, “Top Gun: Maverick,” is tops at the box office now.
Michael Kay and Alex Rodriguez, who helm the KayRod alternative telecast to “Sunday Night Baseball” on ESPN2, will get a chance to call a game together in the traditional mode on the main ESPN channel next Wednesday, July 6, when the St. Louis Cardinals take on the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park in Cobb County, Ga.
Summer is a fun time for enjoying fresh fruit beverages such as smoothies. BlendJet, which has long made small single-serving blenders, has just come out with BlendJet2, which allows you to make 32-ounce smoothies and shakes. It is still more lightweight and portable than the full-size blenders made by Oster, Cuisinart, and Hamilton Beach.
In my article on pop music stars from Queens, which was part of last week’s Celebration of Queens special issue, I inadvertently overlooked the late Walter Becker, who was one-half of Steely Dan. Becker grew up in Forest Hills but elected to go to Manhattan’s Stuyvesant High School instead of Forest Hills High. Donald Fagen managed the lead vocals for most of Steely Dan’s best-known tunes, but it was Becker was the voice on my all-time favorite Steely Dan tune, “Dirty Work.”
Paramount Global’s streaming service will debut a documentary on Don McLean’s signature song, “American Pie,” which is celebrating its 50th anniversary, this year. It is officially titled “The Day the Music Died: The Story of Don McLean’s ‘American Pie.’” McLean is heavily involved, and he is promising viewers he will give his meaning of the cryptic lyrics of his song. In a nice touch, he brought in Spencer Proffer, who was an executive at his old label, United Artists Records, to serve as a collaborator.
If this McLean project generates buzz, Paramount Plus honchos should consider asking Carly Simon to do a documentary which would reveal the secrets to “You’re So Vain,” which also turns 50 next year.
