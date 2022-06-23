One of the Mets’ off-season moves that went under the radar was the signing of outfielder Travis Jankowski, who was a 2012 first-round draft choice of the San Diego Padres. While he never was an All-Star, Jankowski developed a reputation for being a good defensive outfielder, providing speed on the basepaths and for being a contact hitter who was difficult to strike out.
Jankowski became a fan favorite in San Diego because of his hustle. Mets fans got to see that when he made a diving catch last month but unfortunately broke his hand in the process.
I had a chance to chat with him before last Wednesday’s Brewers-Mets game. He told me he is hopeful of returning to action in early July. “It’s never fun to miss playing time because of injury, but this was especially disappointing because I was looking forward to returning to San Diego and seeing former teammates and friends.”
Long Island college baseball fans were familiar with Jankowski when he was a star outfielder at Stony Brook. I asked him how someone who grew up in Pennsylvania Dutch country chose to attend there. “They were the only college which offered me a scholarship!” he replied forthrightly.
Although he always dreamed of playing in the majors, Jankowski took his scholarship seriously and majored in health sciences. “My goal remains to get a graduate degree in physical therapy. Right now, I am a few credits short of getting my bachelor’s degree,” he told me. He conceded the pandemic, along with the Major League Baseball calendar, have made it hard for him to tackle scholastics during the off-season. He told me he is considering taking courses at a community college in Lancaster, Pa, where he still makes his off-season home.
Lancaster is a popular driving destination. I asked him about the famous family-style restaurants in his hometown. “Good & Plenty went out of business at the end of 2021. The Covid-19 crisis really hurt them.” He said its longtime rival, Bird-in-Hand, is still hanging in there.
Growing up an hour west of Philadelphia, I asked him if the Phillies were his childhood team. “Of course. The Phillies were good then too.” And they were thanks to stars as Ryan Howard, Jimmy Rollins, Shane Victorino, Cliff Lee and the late Roy Halladay, as they won back-to-back National League titles in 2008 and 2009; They beat the Tampa Bay Rays to win the World Series in 2008 but lost to the Yankees in the World Series the following year.
“I hope Mets fans won’t hold it against me because I was a Phillies fan!” he said with a chuckle. “Most of them are sophisticated enough to understand one is expected to root for the team near where you grew up,” I assured him.
Mets manager Buck Showalter likes to engage the media during his pregame press conferences. Last Wednesday he asked sportswriters if they watched the Belmont Stakes, and if they knew the colors of the silks jockey, Irad Ortiz, Jr., who rode Mo Donegal to victory, was wearing. “Blue and orange,” I responded. “Do you know why?” Showalter responded. “The owner, Mike Repole, is from Middle Village here in Queens. He is a tremendous Mets fan. He had expressed interest in buying the team at one time,” I told him. “I did not know that!” Buck answered with a smile. “That is why you have to read the Queens Chronicle!” I told him.
Repole had thought about buying the team from the Wilpon family but decided the price tag would be too steep. He also told me in 2019 that he preferred being a Mets fan without having to be encumbered by worrying about the business side of running a Major League Baseball franchise.
The Mets had a rare clunker of a game last Wednesday in losing to the Milwaukee Brewers, 10-2. Mets radio voice and Benjamin Cardozo High School and Queens College alum Howie Rose told listeners he had received a text from Steve Albert, who was at the game. Steve, the youngest brother of Marv Albert, replaced Lindsey Nelson in the Mets’ television booth in 1979. He remained with the Mets through 1981. To say the Mets were god-awful during those years would be a gross understatement. “I feel right at home tonight!” Albert told Rose.
To borrow a feature from TV Guide, cheers to the Mets for holding their sixth annual Pride Night in which the team saluted the LGBTQ community. Outfielder Mark Canha and pitcher Taijuan Walker took to Twitter to show their support. On the other hand, jeers to the Mets media relations department for waiting to send out a Pride Night press release 24 hours before the event when it could have been done a lot earlier.
Tampa Bay Rays outfielder Randy Arozarena and Yankees starter Nestor Cortes created a stir last Wednesday by having a civil discussion at the Yankees dugout. While umpires were engaging in a sixteen-minute discussion amongst themselves to see whether Yankees manager Aaron Boone was allowed to make a pitching change in the eighth inning of the game, Arozarena sought out his fellow Cuban native, Cortes, to engage in some schmoozing during the downtime. Some of the talking heads on WFAN, ESPN New York, and SNY, were aghast at this fraternizing.
Frankly, I saw nothing wrong. Players from opposing teams routinely exchange pleasantries during batting practice. The Arozarena-Cortes conversation served as a perspective reminder to knucklehead fans of a team who get abusive with those cheering for the rival team. The timing of this show of civility came a week after 29-year-old Rangers fan James Anastasio from Staten Island was arrested for throwing a sucker punch at a Tampa Bay Lightning fan as they were both leaving Madison Square Garden following the Rangers’ tough loss in pivotal Game 5 of the NHL Eastern Conference Finals.
Congratulations to Zack Hill, the popular Philadelphia Flyers senior communications director, who announced his retirement from that organization after 29 years of service. I wonder if the Flyers’ hire of the acerbic John Tortorella as the team’s new head coach may have been a factor in his decision.
There are many reasons why I hold Hill in high esteem. Unlike many sports team media relations executives, he never promulgated a media caste system. He didn’t interfere when those from smaller media outlets were talking to the team’s stars. Too many of his sports team PR brethren try to restrict media access to marquee players to only those they deem important. I consider that a form of bullying, and I am sure Hill did as well.
I was always impressed how the Flyers always packed the press box in the Wells Fargo Center. It didn’t matter if you were a writer for the Philadelphia Inquirer, or a small hockey website, Zack welcomed you. He understood all media coverage helped generate revenue. I am amazed at how many sports team communications directors and their staffs fail to realize this basic business fundamental.
Life and style
The Fancy Food Show returned to Javits Center after a three-year hiatus. While there were some caviar companies there, the term “fancy food” is a bit of a misnomer. “Better eating” might be more a more accurate term.
Bayside native Mark Shuket, the CEO of Old World Provisions, bought the Carnegie Deli name years ago. “We have a Carnegie Deli kiosk at Madison Square Garden, but what a lot of people don’t know is that we provide all of the pastrami at Citi Field even though it doesn’t have the Carnegie Deli branding.” And yes, Shuket is proud to be an enthusiastic Mets fan. “My wife’s uncle bought the Mets’ first season ticket plan in their history. “Alex Cohen (wife of Mets CEO Steve Cohen) paid him a visit recently,” he said proudly.
Maspeth’s kosher food producer, Alle Processing, had a large booth at the Fancy Food Show. Dr. Brown’s soft drinks are a staple in kosher delis across the country and the company had a booth close to Alle. It bottles its famous black cherry, cream and root beer, and Cel-Ray sodas in College Point. Also representing our borough was Astoria’s Ahmesa, which sells various sea salts and spices.
Pizza has always been a favorite food for most of us but in recent years consumers have clamored for gourmet versions. Thomas Cucco is the founder of Table 87 which ships large frozen slices of its margherita pizza around the world. It also has three stores in Brooklyn, as well as a stand in Barclays Center. Cucco is looking to expand into his neighboring borough. He remains proud that Mark Cuban loved his pizza when he appeared on ABC’s “Shark Tank.”
As reticent as New Yorkers may be to admit this, quality pizza is now being made in California. Milton’s Craft Bakers, located in Carlsbad (just north of San Diego), makes a fine cauliflower crust frozen pizza which is lighter than the traditional thin crust. It can be found in Costco.
You can’t think about either deli or pizza without thinking about washing it down with a beverage. In addition to Dr. Brown, another delicatessen staple, seltzer, was on display at Javits Center. Brooklyn Seltzer Boys made vanilla and chocolate egg creams for attendees. I felt like I was back in the 1970s as they used old school blue glass seltzer bottles complete with metallic spray tops.
GuS (Grown-up Soda) was promoting its line of fruit-based sodas which contain less than 100 calories per 12-ounce bottle. GuS is ideal for those who detest both sugar-filled sodas and diet carbonated beverages.
The most intriguing, carbonated beverage I tasted at the Fancy Food Show was Big Easy’s tepache, which is a popular Mexican fermented fruit soda. Think of it as kambucha but with a better taste. It is good for digestive health because of its many fiber prebiotics and probiotic cultures.
For those who prefer noncarbonated beverages, Noh Foods Hawaiian Iced Tea, bottled in Honolulu, combines tropical black tea, cane sugar and lemon, and is even more refreshing than its southern sweet tea cousin.
There were countless dairy products at the show. Vermont Creamery is one of the Green Mountain State’s largest cheese producers. A company representative told me to be daring and try its strawberry goat cheese. I have always eschewed goat cheese because it has a far more pungent aftertaste than cow cheese. The benefits of goat cheese are that it has more minerals and less lactose than its bovine relative. I was pleasantly surprised to discover the strawberry goat cheese was mild and enjoyable.
Rosewater ice cream is a popular dessert in South Asian restaurants, but it is not easy to find in supermarkets. Heritage Kulfi CEO Mansoor Ahmad, whose company makes premium ice cream in a variety of flavors, told me that making rosewater ice cream is a complicated process and that is why Breyers and Turkey Hill shy away from making it. Heritage Kulfi can be purchased at South Asian grocers here in Queens such as Patel Brothers.
Lifeway is the leading manufacturer of kefir, the cultured milk smoothie which tastes like a yogurt shake. You can purchase kefir in all flavors, but its tasty watermelon variety is available only during the summer months.
Dairy is tasty but it is caloric and can raise your cholesterol. One way you can enjoy the dairy products I mentioned above is to switch from butter to extra virgin olive oil which many physicians believe has terrific cardiac health benefits. Both Commack-based Botticelli Foods, and the industry’s leader, Colavita, sell inexpensive varieties of Italian extra virgin olive oil.
