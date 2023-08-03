Mets first baseman Pete Alonso succinctly summed things up when he was approached by the media Saturday night for his reaction to the Mets dealing future Hall of Fame pitcher Max Scherzer to the Texas Rangers following an 11-6 loss to the Washington Nationals. “It is shocking. If they can trade someone with a no-trade clause in his contract, then they can trade anyone!”
Scherzer made headlines the night before when reporters asked about the trade of closer David Robertson to the Miami Marlins, division rivals, for A-ball minor league prospects infielder Marco Vargas and catcher Ronald Hernandez. “I am going to have a conversation with ownership and management about the future direction of this team,” he replied to a surprised media.
His statement did not go over well with fans, and obviously, ownership. It would have been different had a beloved, long-tenured Mets player (think David Wright if he were still active) made a request for a seat at the table when it came to organizational decision-making. Although Scherzer will have a plaque in Cooperstown soon, he was only with the Mets for less than two years.
There may be a defense for Scherzer’s chutzpah. He was obviously worried about playing for a team that did not see itself as a World Series contender either this year or next. Scherzer has also long been a public face of the Major League Baseball Players Association. He surely received texts from players on other teams who are concerned Mets owner Steve Cohen might be morphing into a penny pincher reminiscent of the Wilpon family, the Mets’ former owners.
One of those nervous players was teammate and fellow Cy Young Award winner Justin Verlander. Following his fine Sunday performance against the Washington Nationals in which he earned his 250th career win, he also expressed displeasure at the direction the Mets were taking. Two days later, the Mets traded Verlander to the Houston Astros for minor league outfield prospects Drew Gilbert and Ryan Clifford.
It is bad enough the Mets, with their $345 million payroll, are one of the great disappointment stories in sports history. Compounding matters is the fact long-time rebuilding and low payroll teams like the Marlins, Cincinnati Reds and Baltimore Orioles are all having terrific seasons.
None of this is lost on Cohen. At his late June press conference, he admitted the farm system is in shambles. He blamed the Wilpons for their failure to invest in player development. He was especially irked at the paucity of quality starting pitchers on the club’s minor league teams.
The remaining two months of the 2023 season will not be fun, but it will be a chance for younger talent to get necessary playing time.
See the extended version of Sports Beat every week at qchron.com.
The New York Yankees are the most famous franchise in American sports history, and there obviously has been a plethora of books written about them over the years. This summer has been no exception, as three new titles have hit the shelves of bookstores.
Longtime Yankees mlb.com beat writer Bryan Hoch has authored “62” (Atria Books), which reviews Aaron Judge’s incredible 2022 season in which he belted 62 homers. Yes, the focus of this book is obviously about Judge, but Hoch smartly interweaves anecdotes about his manager, Aaron Boone, and his teammates, especially Nestor Cortes and Giancarlo Stanton. Hoch painstakingly details the off-season pursuit of Judge, who was a free agent, by the San Francisco Giants, who enlisted Stephon Curry and Barry Bonds to recruit him.
The 1998 Yankees were arguably the best baseball team ever. Even opposing players predicted they would have a parade down the Canyon of Heroes midway through that season. YES Yankees analyst and former New York Times sportswriter Jack Curry marks the silver anniversary of that team with his latest book which is simply titled “The 1998 Yankees” (Twelve). Yes, Curry touches David Wells’ perfect game, and Derek Jeter’s postseason heroics, but he also devotes pages to contributors who may have been forgotten a bit, such as Chuck Knoblauch, Scott Brosius and Shane Spencer.
When it comes to being connected to everyone, the closest anyone will get to actor Kevin Bacon is former Yankees PR director Marty Appel. He proves that yet again in his latest book, “Pinstripes by the Tale” (Triumph Books). Appel is a marvelous storyteller, whether it be describing riding next to Caroline Kennedy Schlossberg and her children on the D train and refraining from conversing with them so they could preserve their privacy, or being asked by then-Yankees GM Gabe Paul to listen in as he breaks the news on the phone to Bobby Murcer he has been traded to the Giants for Bobby Bonds, or recalling Lou Piniella and Catfish Hunter arguing late at night about how to pitch to American League hitters.
Appel was also the PR director for WPIX, which just celebrated its 75th anniversary, for more than a decade. He shares fun anecdotes about preacher Oral Roberts and hard-boiled newscaster Bill Jorgensen.
Last week, HBO debuted its two-part documentary, “The Golden Boy,” which tells the life story of boxer Oscar de la Hoya. To say it is a cautionary tale is a vast understatement.
Raised in East LA, the handsome de la Hoya became an American hero winning a gold medal in boxing at the 1992 Olympics, which led to a successful professional fighting career. The flip side was he became a womanizer, an absentee dad and an alcohol and cocaine abuser.
To his credit, de la Hoya does not hold back discussing the warts of his life. It is often an uncomfortable, but always riveting, watch.
HBO’s longtime premium cable competitor, Showtime, is airing a three-part documentary on the late Wilt Chamberlain titled “Goliath.” For many baby boomers, Chamberlain was the most famous basketball star when they were growing up. His thunderous dunks and blocked shots, along with his rivalry with Bill Russell, helped raise the profile of the National Basketball Association, when it was a very distant third to Major League Baseball and the National Football League.
Wilt was a well-known Republican and good friend to Richard Nixon, but he also was active in the civil rights movement. One reason for his immense popularity was he could hobnob with anyone from Ronald Reagan to Hugh Hefner.
His reputation as a bon vivant got him into some hot water late in his life when he claimed he had slept with over 20,000 women. Some of his friends and family members who are interviewed on camera say Wilt knew this was false, but he wanted to add sizzle to his autobiography to please his book publisher. His timing could not have been worse, as Magic Johnson had been diagnosed with HIV a few years earlier. Although the “Me Too Movement” was still two decades away, the appearance of women as playthings did not go over well with many, especially Wilt’s sisters.
ESPN2 will broadcast a game between the Savannah Bananas, and their rivals, the Party Animals, today, Aug. 3 at 7 p.m. The Savannah Bananas are baseball’s version of the Harlem Globetrotters, while the Party Animals are its hapless Washington Generals when it comes to winning games.
The Bananas are the brainchild of Jesse Cole, an exceptionally good college pitcher who was well-known to big league scouts before an arm injury wrecked his dream of playing in the majors. Being an extrovert and a showman, Cole produced the concept of combining vaudevillian entertainment with baseball. He sought out players who could credibly play the game but could also break into a song-and-dance routine any minute on the field. Cole acts as the ringmaster for the proceedings by wearing a garish yellow tuxedo for every game.
ESPN’s premium streaming service, ESPN Plus, has been running a documentary series, “Bananaland,” that gives a behind-the-scenes look at Cole’s troupe. Cole has just written an autobiography titled “Banana Ball” (Penguin Books) in which he details how he became baseball’s modern-day Bill Veeck.
Speaking of streaming services, Netflix has a series, “Untold,” that examines athletes who have suffered a fall from grace. Its “Johnny Football” episode, which launches August 8, details how Heisman Trophy winner Johnny Manziel failed miserably in his NFL career because he preferred to party more than putting in the necessary work for success.
Congratulations to Big Ten conference commissioner and Far Rockaway native Tony Petitti on being named to the Sports Broadcasting Hall of Fame. The induction ceremony will take place in December.
Wham-O, the company that has been making the world-famous plastic flying disc, the Frisbee, since its creation in 1948, is producing a limited-edition Frisbee to commemorate its 75th anniversary.
Life and style
Last week, I mentioned how Cooperstown, best known for the National Baseball Hall of Fame, is also home to the Rail Explorers’ rail-bike tours. Even though central New York State is known for its wonderful biking trails, a Cooperstown official informed me the railbikes in question are not traditional bicycles, but rather are buggy-like vehicles which require pedaling and travel on top of old railroad tracks which no longer handle commercial or passenger trains. For more information, log onto railexplorers.net.
Cable’s Discovery Channel went all out for its famous last week of July programming, Shark Week. In honor of its 35th anniversary, Discovery hired film star Jason Momoa to serve as its host. Discovery always treats Shark Week with a sense of humor, and that was evident this year with show titles such as “Raiders of the Lost Shark,” “Great White Fight Club,” and “Cocaine Sharks.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.