Last Tuesday the Mets commemorated the 10th anniversary of Johan Santana’s no-hitter against the St. Louis Cardinals. It remains the only complete game no-hitter in the team’s 60-year history. The Mets welcomed back the manager at the time, Terry Collins, catcher Josh Thole who called the game, and of course, Santana himself, to Citi Field.
When Santana tossed his gem on June 1, 2012, it was easily the greatest Mets moment in Citi Field, which was in its fourth season as their team’s home. It can be argued, however, that it was a pyrrhic victory, as Santana had to throw a very taxing 134 pitches to achieve it.
The conventional wisdom is that Santana’s career was never the same after his no-hitter. My friend and Queens Chronicle alum David Russell told me that it is more an urban legend since he pitched some good games following the no-hitter. What is forgotten by many is Santana twisted his ankle awkwardly covering first base on a ground ball hit to the right side of the infield in a game against the Cubs a month later. Russell has long held the belief it was that play which effectively ended Santana’s playing career.
I asked Santana about Russell’s theory. “The truth is that it was a combination of factors,” he replied. “I had arm surgery the year before, so the no-hitter did put wear and tear on my arm. The play against the Cubs certainly affected how I threw the ball. I did need surgery on my Achilles heel after the 2012 season.”
Collins gave credit to the Mets leftfielder that night, Whitestone native Mike Baxter, for slamming into the Citi Field wall to make a remarkable catch that preserved the no-hitter. “Mike made a hell of a play. His career was never the same after he injured his shoulder and had to miss a good chunk of the season trying to recover,” Collins said. Baxter was unable to return to Queens for the anniversary celebration because of his baseball coaching duties at his alma mater, Vanderbilt University.
The 2022 Mets made a noteworthy personnel move when they demoted Dominic Smith to their Syracuse AAA affiliate. Smith was caught in a catch-22. He was struggling at the plate because he wasn’t getting a lot of at-bats, and when he did get them it was clear he was pressing by chasing bad pitches. “He was trying to hit four homers every time he hit,” manager Buck Showalter said.
Smith will certainly play a lot more in Syracuse than he was in Flushing. I asked Showalter if he would spend time in left field. “That’s possible but I want Dom to get comfortable and play first base. I expect him to be back here very shortly,” he replied.
Mets VP of alumni relations Jay Horwitz was beseeching Thole to play in the Old-Timers’ Day game on Aug. 27. “I am too young to play in an old-timers’ game!” Thole protested. Thole does have a point since he was a Yankees nonroster spring training invitee as recently as 2020. My guess is Jay’s powers of persuasion will win out.
Washington Nationals third baseman Maikel Franco has always been one of my favorite players because he has a profound sense of humor and doesn’t take himself too seriously. He was signing a baseball for a young boy during batting practice at Citi Field last week. “Who is a better third baseman, Manny Machado, or me?” he asked him. Franco knows very well that he is a Chevy Volt to Machado’s Ferrari. He broke into a big laugh when the kid was understandably hesitant to answer.
Franco’s teammate, first baseman Josh Bell, told me he has never crossed paths with famed violinist Joshua Bell, although he would like to. Years ago, Atlanta Braves second baseman Keith Lockhart told me he was thrilled to meet Boston Pops conductor Keith Lockhart when the Braves were in Boston to play the Red Sox. They exchanged concert and game tickets.
You had to feel for former Yankees manager Joe Girardi, who was let go last week as the manager of the Philadelphia Phillies. The Phillies had vastly underachieved this season despite lofty expectations backed by a very hefty payroll. Unfortunately for Girardi, the team’s general manager, Dave Dombrowski, put together a team of sluggers who have trouble catching the baseball, to go along with a putrid bullpen.
A Phillies radio analyst, the witty Larry Andersen, who enjoyed a solid big-league career as a relief pitcher, got off a good quip at the expense of Phillies centerfielder Odubel Herrera. “The Phillies had better defense in centerfield last summer when Billy Joel played there!”
Just as New York sports radio has seen a change of the guard over the last two years with the departure of Mike Francesa, Joe Benigno, Steve Somers, Ed Coleman and John Minko from the airwaves, Philadelphia radio is now facing a similar upheaval.
Longtime WIP morning man Angelo Cataldi announced he would be signing off at year’s end, while his colleague, Ray Didinger, who is considered Mr. NFL in that sports-obsessed town, retired last week. Also leaving unexpectedly was Mike Missanelli, who was the longtime afternoon drivetime air personality at ESPN’s Philadelphia radio outlet, “The Fanatic.” The Worldwide Leader in Sports did not want to give the 66-year-old Missanelli a contract he felt was worthy of the high ratings he had garnered. It would be fair to think of Missanelli as Philadelphia’s answer to Francesa.
Life and style
Father’s Day is quickly approaching so here are some practical gift ideas for dad. Lightweight all-weather jackets are always useful. I miss London Fog, which used to make excellent golf jackets before going out of business. Despite its name, London Fog’s corporate headquarters were in Baltimore. Jack Wolfskin (jackwolfskin.com), is based in the United Kingdom, and it makes water-repellent soft-shell jackets, most of which are made from recycled materials in case you are ecologically conscious. And yes, they are comfortable to wear, unlike many nylon jackets.
Sunglasses are fashion statements, but more importantly, they protect our eyes from harmful UV rays as well as from irritating particles. Both Carrera and Revo are known for their top-of-the-line aviators. Oakley’s Kato line of wraparounds are popular with athletes including Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor.
The annual CWCBExpo, held last week at Javits Center and covers all things related to the cannabis industry, has come a long way since its inception seven years ago. Back then, cannabis was illegal in most states, and the image of a prototypical consumer was that of a stoner in a 1970s Cheech & Chong movie. Today, cannabis is a multibillion-dollar industry in which many familiar names, such as former House Speaker John Boehner, are actively engaged. Mayor Adams gave this year’s keynote speech at the expo.
Yes, cannabis will always be associated with recreational smoking, but the reality is that it is more popular nowadays for medicinal use. Long Island City-based Hempstead Farms was at the expo promoting its Infusing Cooling Gel which relieves joint aches. The company’s director of operations, Spiro Kougiemitros, told me the company’s name is a play on the Nassau County town.
