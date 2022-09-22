Mets President Sandy Alderson announced last Thursday his plans to step down from his current role. He will do consulting work with the organization starting this off-season. Alderson, who is 74 years old and has had health issues, had been the Mets general manager from 2011 until leaving on his own volition in 2018.
At the time, there was speculation he was unhappy working under then-Mets Chief Operating Officer Jeff Wilpon. His return to the Mets as team president, at the behest of new owner Steve Cohen, confirmed that. His first order of business was to fire Brodie Van Wagenen, Wilpon’s handpicked choice to replace him.
Cohen will have no shortage of candidates interested in the position. It will be interesting to see whether Jon Daniels, who grew up in Fresh Meadows, and was let go last month as president of the Texas Rangers, will be on the list. On the plus side, Daniels, who studied economics and management at Cornell University, is well-versed in both the player personnel and business aspects of baseball. One possible negative is Daniels’ decision to fire Buck Showalter as Rangers’ field manager in 2006. Showalter, of course, is currently the manager of the Mets. It’s safe to assume Steve Cohen will seek his input.
Longtime Mets fans were saddened to learn of the passing of John Stearns at age 71 last Friday. Stearns remains one of the best catchers in the team’s history even though he had the misfortune of playing in Flushing during the team’s bleak late 1970s’ and early 1980s’ period. As a clubhouse leader, he was a go-to guy for the media for quotes. He was also known for pummeling opposing players who understandably disrespected the Mets. Stearns remained gritty even in the last month of his life. He attended last month’s Mets Old Timers’ Day despite being frail from years of battling cancer.
Last Wednesday the Mets joined forces with the NHL team that shares the Amazin’s blue and orange colors, to have Islanders Night at Citi Field. The longest-tenured Islander, center Josh Bailey, threw out the ceremonial first pitch.
Accompanying him was Islanders co-owner Jon Ledecky, who grew up in Bayside. “I was, and am, a huge Mets fan. I remember taking the Q28 to the last stop and walking over the Roosevelt Avenue Bridge to Shea Stadium. I collected the coupons on the back of the Dairylea milk cartons, which got me into the upper deck for free. My friends and I would eventually sneak down to seats in the loge section!” he said with a chuckle.
You can hear Mets television voices Keith Hernandez, Ron Darling, and Gary Cohen when riding the No. 7 train to Flushing. They’ll be assisting conductors through October.
Chicago Cubs manager David Ross always has fond memories of a 2016 October trip to New York days after the Cubs, with whom he was a catcher, won the World Series. Ross and a few of his teammates were invited to appear in a song-and-dance skit on “Saturday Night Live.” “Lorne Michaels still sends me a Christmas card every year,” he told me proudly. Ross was happy to learn he can watch his appearance on demand as every episode of SNL is part of the on-demand catalog of Comcast’s Peacock streaming service.
Ross’ Pittsburgh Pirates counterpart, Derek Shelton, was enjoying a quirk in the 2022 MLB schedule as his team was in town for nearly a week as they first played the Mets, and then shifted to the Bronx to play a couple of games with the Yankees. “My wife and I are looking forward to a fun day in New York. We were disappointed to find out Broadway shows are dark Sunday nights and Mondays,” he told me.
I had a chance to chat with sportswriter Chris Altruda who covers the sports wagering industry for the digital publication, Sportshandle.com. Altruda told me New York State coffers should easily exceed the $500 million in tax revenue, which former Governor Andrew Cuomo promised for 2022, which is the first year in which betting on sports teams has been legal in the Empire State.
Altruda added while the National Football League is the big kahuna when it comes to wagering, some smaller sports have become favorites of those who use gambling apps on their smartphones. “Tennis has done very well because bettors can wager on the next point, game, set or match. In Colorado, many folks bet on table tennis matches, also known as ping-pong, being played overseas.”
This past Sunday the New York Jets rallied from 13 points down against the Cleveland Browns on the road with less than two minutes left in the game. Needless to say, it is one of the most improbable wins in franchise history. Then again, “improbable” describes any time the Jets have been victorious over the last decade.
Jets Head Coach Robert Saleh took a lot of heat in the media last week for saying he and his players would be taking receipts for all the things naysayers have said at Gang Green over the years. He cooled off a day later and admitted the Jets need to start winning before he can make lofty pronouncements. The Jets’ 31-30 win did quell the insults for at least a week. To Saleh’s credit, he admitted his team made many unacceptable mistakes in the win which need to be addressed.
Kudos to Major League Soccer’s New York City Football Club for scheduling its game last Saturday against its cross-river rival, the New York Red Bulls, as a 1 p.m. start. A matinee was an ideal time for parents to bring their kids to a professional sporting event. The announced crowd of just over 30,000 probably included more minors than adults.
The game was for far more than bragging rights, as both teams were battling for playoff seeding. Both New York area teams trail the division-leading Philadelphia Union. NYCFC’s 2-0 over the Red Bulls placed them a point behind them for possession of third place.
What is disgraceful is that not one of the local daily newspapers sent a reporter to cover the NYCFC-Red Bulls tilt. I have a feeling it was not reported on the sport segments of the local 6 and 11 p.m. newscasts. The Philadelphia Union gets plenty of coverage in the both the Philadelphia Inquirer and the local television stations. What is even more egregious is that NYCFC is the defending MLS champion.
Former Jets head coach Rex Ryan made the gossip pages of the tabloids in 2010 when a video tape of Ryan obsessing over the feet of his wife. Rex didn’t address the matter at the time, but he can laugh at himself, especially when he has a monetary incentive to do so. Dr. Scholl’s has hired him to be their spokesperson for their new line of “Instant Cool” athlete’s foot spray and wipes.
In their press release, Dr. Scholl’s touts him as a “self-proclaimed expert on feet.” Well played by all.
