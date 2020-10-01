The Mets probable new majority owner, Steve Cohen, made news last Thursday when he announced that Sandy Alderson, who was the Mets general manager for seven years, would be the club’s new president. Alderson took a leave of absence in July 2018 to battle a recurrence of cancer. As is often the case, the Mets were badly struggling, and he opted not to return.
Alderson got to know Cohen well as he was a Mets minority owner during his tenure as general manager. Cohen is well aware he needs 75 percent of Major League Baseball owners to approve his purchase. He also knows that a number of owners are fearful of his background as a hedge fund entrepreneur who faced scrutiny from the Securities & Exchange Commission.
The owners also know Cohen grew up a huge Mets fan and worry that, with his many billions, he will go on a free agent spending spree, causing a spike in player compensation, to the delight of Major League Baseball Players Association Executive Director Tony Clark. Alderson is regarded by many as the ultimate MLB insider, since former Commissioner Bud Selig implored Mets CEO Fred Wilpon to hire him as soon as Wilpon’s involvement with rogue financier Bernie Madoff became public. The owners know Alderson will rein in some of Cohen’s spending impulses, much to the understandable consternation of many Mets fans.
Mets general manager Brodie Van Wagenen was complimentary when asked about Alderson’s second tenure. Van Wagenen is a sharp guy and undoubtedly sees the handwriting on the wall. BVW’s first major move as GM may come back to haunt him. He acquired second baseman Robinson Cano and closer Edwin Diaz from the Seattle Mariners for a package of players that included top 2018 draft choice, outfielder Jarred Kelenic. Alderson drafted Kelenic months earlier and I would imagine he, like many Mets fans, was not happy to see him used as collateral in that kind of deal.
It will be interesting to see what Van Wagenen’s next career move will be. He was a very successful player agent for many years (Jacob deGrom was one of his clients) but I don’t think returning to that profession will be his first choice. Given his matinee idol looks and unflappable speaking manner, he’d be a natural for a broadcasting gig at either ESPN, Fox Sports or TBS. Speaking of TBS, the Warner Media-owned cable network last week signed popular former Mets and Yankees outfielder Curtis Granderson to be part of its MLB pre- and postgame shows panel. Granderson reluctantly retired after not receiving an invitation to come to spring training from any MLB team.
See the extended version of Sports Beat every week at qchron.com.
A contemporary of Granderson, outfielder Hunter Pence, announced his retirement from baseball after a solid 14-year career. Pence, who is a very delightful personality, never got to play for either the Mets or the Yankees, so many around here are unaware of his considerable talent.
I chatted with him at Citi Field in May 2017 when the San Francisco Giants were in town and asked him if he had ever crossed paths with a man who shares his surname, Vice President Mike Pence. “Actually I am not very political,” he said. His grimace told me he would not go out of his way to meet him.
