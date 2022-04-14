Most Mets fans were not happy when they learned the only way they could watch their team play the Washington Nationals last Friday night was on the streaming service Apple TV Plus.
There was plenty of interest about this game because it marked the Mets debut of pitcher Max Scherzer who was facing his old team, the team he helped to win a World Series in 2019. It turns out their apprehension was justified.
Friday marked the debut of Apple’s streaming deal with Major League Baseball, which was finalized a few days before the start of the season. As expected, there were problems. For some older viewers who only use a computer for basic tasks, streaming is a foreign concept. Even some who subscribe to Netflix, Amazon Prime or Hulu had trouble logging in, even though Apple wasn’t charging for the game. And there were moments when the picture froze or went black.
The biggest problem, however, was the broadcast team of Melanie Newman, Chris Young, Hannah Keyser and field reporter Brooke Fletcher. While I applaud Apple for trying something different by fielding a broadcast team that was 75 percent female, none of them have a lot of experience.
Newman has done solid work for the MLB Network, and has been praised for her play-by-play work for the Baltimore Orioles. However, she did not have an auspicious debut for Apple as she was too easily distracted. A good example was when she and her broadcast partners spent an inordinate amount of time shilling for Apple products, and then for Nike’s latest clothing line. Even more egregious was when they started to namedrop restaurant chains. They admitted they were hoping to get free dining privileges at them. And they weren’t kidding, either.
Young was always a terrific gentleman when he was an outfielder for the Mets and the Yankees. His job was to provide insights from a player’s vantage. Instead, we got such obvious statements as “Francisco Lindor is trying to peek at the catcher to see if he should steal second,” and “This game could get out of hand in a hurry!” when the Mets put runners on against rookie pitcher Josiah Gray. He also defended Nats hurler Steve Cishek when he beaned Lindor in the noggin with a fastball. “He wasn’t trying to hit him,” Young said, ignoring that three Mets were hit the previous night.
In fairness, they were dealt a tough hand because of a delay to start the game due to lighting malfunctions at Nationals Park, and later, a rain delay. Anything can happen in a baseball game. Apple should have hired a veteran such as Gary Thorne to anchor the broadcast, even if he is older than the desired demographic.
See the extended version of Sports Beat every week at qchron.com.
Tomorrow’s Mets opener will be a busy day as the team will unveil a statue of Tom Seaver at 10:15 a.m. Later the Mets, along with every other Major League Baseball team, will honor the legacy of Jackie Robinson. April 15, 2022, is the 75th anniversary of Robinson’s debut with the Brooklyn Dodgers, which marked the start of integration in baseball.
Veteran sportswriter Kostya Kennedy has written a new Robinson biography titled “True” (St. Martin’s Press). While the book covers his Hall of Fame baseball career as all Jackie Robinson bios do, Kennedy devotes the final quarter of the book to examine his post-baseball career as an executive with Chock Full o’ Nuts. He also points out Robinson’s Republican politics and how he was a vocal supporter of Richard Nixon. Robinson died in the fall of 1972, just after Nixon’s re-election, but before anyone ever heard of Watergate.
While the story of Robinson breaking the color barrier in baseball is well-known, those of the trailblazers who integrated the National Football League are not. Former Jets wide receiver and current ESPN analyst Keyshawn Johnson and his co-author, Newsday NFL columnist Bob Glauber, attempt to rectify this unfortunate overlook with a book that came out a few months ago aptly titled “The Forgotten First” (Grand Central Publishing).
Johnson and Glauber recall the accomplishments of, and the hardships faced by, Woody Strode, Marion Motley, Bill Willis and Jackie Robinson’s UCLA Bruins teammate, Kenny Washington. The authors also devote a chapter to the shameful segregationist legacy of Washington Redskins owner George Preston Marshall. It wasn’t a surprise the Redskins (now the Commanders) were the last NFL team to have an integrated roster.
Former ESPN Sunday Night Baseball play-by-play announcer Matt Vasgersian is hosting a new 5 p.m. show on the MLB Network in which he interviews players and executives; looks at betting lines; and offers commentary. All that is fine, but with a show name such as “Pregame Spread” the show should look at the cuisine ballplayers enjoy pre- and postgame.
The New York Post has hired one of my favorite baseball writers, Jon Heyman, to fill the shoes of Ken Davidoff, who retired in early March. Heyman has been busy on radio and television in recent years, as a personality for CBS Radio and the MLB Network. Before that he was Newsday’s national baseball columnist. His Sunday column was must reading for any fan of the national pastime.
There is no shortage of baseball websites but one that is worth your time is justbaseball.com. The site is free, and the articles, including an interview with Yankees starting pitcher Nestor Cortes, are informative. The site covers the majors, the minors and college baseball. Former Miami Marlins third baseman, the vastly underrated Jeff Conine, is an advisor to Just Baseball.
ESPN2 did an excellent job last Wednesday with its “retrocast” of that night’s Nets-Knicks game at Madison Square Garden. In honor of the NBA’s 75th anniversary, ESPN reminded viewers what NBA telecasts were like “back in the day.” The first quarter was shown in black and white. The screen graphics were great throwbacks. Announcers Mike Breen, Mark Jackson and Jeff Van Gundy had fun wearing those hideous mustard blazers with the oversized ABC logo over the breast pocket.
HBO’s “Winning Time,” which is a humorous dramatization of the Los Angeles Lakers back in the 1980s, has been renewed for a second season.
I was saddened to learn of the passing of longtime Brooklyn Nets scorer and longtime Bayside resident Herb Turetzky last week. Herb was always a welcoming presence when I covered Nets games. I am glad many in the New York media, as well as the NBA itself, lavished Herb with the tributes he richly deserved immediately following news of his death.
