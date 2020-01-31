Rojas to the rescue

The New York Mets had little choice but to name Luis Rojas as their manager to replace the deposed Carlos Beltran. Rojas had been a coach and a manager in the Mets farm system for 13 years so it’s understandable executives were comfortable assuming he’d be the ideal “break glass in case of emergency” manager.

Economics had to have played a role in the decision. The Mets are paying for the remaining year on Mickey Callaway’s contract. They were fortunate to only have to be on the hook for a $200,000 donation to Beltran’s foundation after the “mutual decision” to step down as manager after 77 days in the job because of his alleged involvement in the Houston Astros sign-stealing scandal. There was no way, however, the Mets were going to invest in a veteran manager such as Buck Showalter or Dusty Baker who’d surely want to replace the coaches already under contract, in addition to commanding a salary far higher than what Rojas is getting.

Rojas is only 38 years old and will certainly make mistakes with both in-game strategy and dealings with the media. Everyone should be prepared to cut him some slack.

The one thing that ownership doesn’t have to worry about is whether the players will buy into him as their manager. Rojas has worked with the majority of the players on the team’s roster, most of whom had high praise for him.

At Saturday’s Mets Fan Fest, slugger Pete Alonso spoke of his admiration for Rojas’ skills when he played for the Binghamton Rumble Ponies. “It was a revolving door. Players were coming and going all the time but he still found a way to win games.”

Starting pitcher Steven Matz had Rojas as a manager when he played for the now-defunct Savannah Sand Gnats of the South Atlantic League and was also laudatory about him. I asked Matz if the player-manager relationship changes from the minor leagues to the majors.

“That’s a good question. I don’t think so. In the minors you are in tighter quarters endure longer bus rides and eat more ham sandwiches!” Matz responded with a laugh.

The two new starting pitchers the Mets signed as free agents, Michael Wacha and Rick Porcello, were also at Fan Fest.

Wacha pitched seven seasons for the St. Louis Cardinals and is excited to be playing for the Mets but admitted he was shocked by the cost of Manhattan real estate. “I was told to look in Long Island City since it’s less expensive and closer to the ballpark.” He received good advice.

Porcello, who grew up a Mets fan in Morristown, NJ, is happy his family and friends will be able to see him pitch on a frequent basis.

The extended version of Sports Beat every week at qchron.com, below.

Former New York Yankees media relations director Rick Cerrone is currently the editor-in-chief of Baseball Digest, a once sleepy paperback monthly that has been transformed into a dynamic full-sized glossy under Cerrone’s aegis. In the current issue, longtime New York sportswriter Brian Heyman profiles Alonso while his Pittsburgh counterpart, John Perrotto, delves into the complex and often convoluted rules behind the baseball stat WAR (wins above replacement). Perrotto also does a nice job playfully saluting the 1970 Edwin Starr hit single, “War,” by subtitling his article “What Is It Good For?”

Rep. Hakeem Jeffries (D-Brooklyn, Queens), who is also a Democratic House manager during the impeachment trial of President Trump, injected some much needed humor into the proceedings by saying that the Senate should subpoena the Baseball Hall of Fame to discover the name of the one writer who left Yankees shortstop Derek Jeter off of his ballot.

At his Hall of Fame press conference last Wednesday, Jeter did not seem too perturbed at not being unanimously voted in as his teammate Mariano Rivera was last year, and expressed gratitude for the number of votes he did receive. He also addressed the issue of the declining percentage of African-American players in the majors by saying it could be a generational thing. He pointed out how college football and basketball stars get to the NFL and NBA, respectively, as soon as they leave school while it doesn’t work that way for college baseball stars who still have to apprentice in the minor leagues 99 percent of the time.

Jeter is a minority owner the Miami Marlins. As he was leaving the Hall of Fame press conference I told him that Marlins Park desperately needs mass transit. “Make it happen!” he replied. One reason that the Marlins’ attendance is so poor is that the only way to get there is by car where the parking charge is $20, or by Uber. The Miami area’s leading industry is tourism and the lack of a bus or train option to get to Marlins Park prevents many tourists from attending games. It’s a shame because Marlins Park is a beautiful place to watch a game and the concession stand prices are very reasonable compared to New York. Miami government and tourism officials need to address this transit issue.

Another highly recommended stadium to watch an MLB game is in San Diego’s Petco Park. I attended the San Diego Padres Fan Fest three weeks ago, when the admission was free and attendees could walk onto the field and talk to current and former Padres players.

I asked Padres third baseman Manny Machado, who received a $300 million, 10-year contract last year, about new Yankees ace pitcher Gerrit Cole, whose contract dwarfed his. “I am thrilled for him and any player who can get their fair compensation,” he replied.

Padres veteran pitcher Drew Pomeranz told me that Yankees fans won’t have to worry about Cole being a Sonny Gray or Ed Whitson. “He thrives under the spotlight,” he told me.

Boxers routinely boast how they will knock their opponents out at pre-fight press conferences, so it was refreshing when welterweight fighter Francisco Santana, who’d be facing Jarrett Hurd at Barclays Center in two days, told the media, “I see that Las Vegas oddsmakers have me as a 50-1 underdog to Jarrett Hurd. I am beginning to think that I should stay home and watch Hurd fight someone else on Showtime!”

Santana has an interesting story as he has a 9-to-5 job repairing streets in Santa Barbara, Calif. and does all of his training after he gets off work. Hurd told me that he hasn’t had a real world job since he worked at the deli counter at a Safeway in the DC suburbs years ago.

In spite of the mismatch in talent and training, Santana acquitted himself well by going the 12-round distance in losing a unanimous decision to Hurd.

The Puerto Rico Tourism Co. had a strong presentation at last weekend’s New York Times Travel Show, held at the Javits Center. It’s no secret that the commonwealth has had a rough time of things lately as evidenced by Hurricane Maria in September 2017 and a recent major earthquake in the southern part of the island.

Puerto Rico officials took pains to tell the media that the San Juan tourist areas were not affected by the quake. They also were happy that a pair of major sporting events will be taking place there soon as the PGA Tour’s Puerto Rico Open (Feb. 20-23) and the MLB Puerto Rico Series as the Mets will take on the Miami Marlins for three games from April 28 to 30. The Marlins will be the home team so Citi Field won’t be losing any home dates for Mets fans.

I met Kobe Bryant once. McDonald’s had signed him to an endorsement deal and held a press event in Manhattan shortly after the 2002 All-Star Game in Philadelphia. Bryant, who grew up in the Philly Main Line suburb of Lower Merion, was the MVP of that game but was upset because he was booed throughout it. I jokingly told him that I get booed by my family when I go back there. He laughed and patted me on the back.

Rest in peace, Kobe.