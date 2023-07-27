There are many reasons why the New York Mets have been a huge disappointment this year. Starting pitchers have had trouble getting to the sixth inning; the middle inning relief corps has been a FEMA disaster area; and the usual number of injuries have hampered the offense. Perhaps trumping all of those, though, has been first baseman Pete Alonso’s miserable season.
Although it now seems like ancient history, Alonso was having an MVP-like season for the first two months of the 2023 campaign. Things went south for him on June 7 when he was struck on the wrist by a fastball thrown by Atlanta Braves hurler Charlie Morton. Fortunately, nothing was broken, which avoided the need for surgery. The consensus was Alonso would miss a few weeks so bruises could properly heal.
He returned to action as soon as his initial 10-day stint on the injured list ended. While his heart was in the right place, wanting to help a team that is offensively challenged without him in the lineup, that now seems like a mistake.
Leaving aside Tuesday’s fine performance against the Yankees, Alonso has not been the same player since getting plunked by Morton. His home runs have been infrequent while his strikeouts have skyrocketed. Even worse, his batting average has plummeted to around the .200 mark. He has morphed into a modern-day, poor man’s version of Dave Kingman.
No one will ever confuse Alonso with Keith Hernandez when it comes to first base fielding prowess, but he has worked hard at his defensive skills and was considered one of the best fielding first basemen in the majors. Whether his poor hitting is affecting his fielding, or his wrist is still bothering him — and likely it is a combination of both — Alonso has regressed in the field. He has been making frequent, costly errors that have resulted in runs for opposing teams.
Mets fans would normally be overjoyed that Alonso was named to the National League All-Star team. The reaction from the Flushing faithful was muted this year. The understandable conventional wisdom was Alonso would benefit from five days of needed rest instead of trekking up to Seattle for the All-Star Game. In keeping with the way things have gone for him recently, he struck out twice. The first time was in the seventh inning when the NL had two runners on base and was trailing the American League, 2-1.
It is hard to blame Alonso for taking part in the 2023 All-Star Game, however. It is one of the highest honors a player can receive. From a business perspective, he is slated to become a free agent after the 2024 season. All-Star Game appearances help drive lucrative long-term contracts from baseball teams.
My guess is the main reason Alonso was named to the 2023 National League All-Star team is because Major League Baseball wanted him to participate in the Home Run Derby. Alonso has won the event twice.
Alonso drew a tough opponent in his opening round in Seattle Mariners slugger Julio Rodriguez. Beating him anywhere would be quite difficult, but taking him on in his home ballpark made it impossible. Rodriguez slugged 41 homers in the contest while Alonso could only muster 21 long flies.
Last Wednesday, before the Mets game with the Chicago White Sox, I spoke with the team’s batting practice pitcher, Aaron Myers, who also had the responsibility of serving up meatballs to Alonso in the derby. Myers knew the odds were against them. “We felt like we were in ‘Rocky IV’ when Rocky Balboa had to fight Ivan Drago in Moscow,” he laughed.
Myers was aware of the criticism from Mets fans for not pitching fast enough and not giving him easy lobs to whack. I asked him if the fact most Mets players do not take outdoor batting practice since it is, for some unknown reason, no longer an obligatory part of pregame preparation, may have adversely affected things.
“Only small groups of players take BP these days. Having more chances to throw to Pete would have helped,” he concurred.
The White Sox series was a chance for that team’s first base coach, Daryl Boston, to return to Queens. Boston was a centerfielder for the Mets in the early 1990s. “I was on the worst team money could buy,” he said with a chuckle, referring to the book by Bob Klapisch and John Harper about the 1992 Mets. He added he was impressed with Citi Field but will always have a soft spot for Shea Stadium.
It was a homecoming of sorts for another White Sox coach, Eddie Rodriguez. In 2001, the Toronto Blue Jays had a NY-Penn League team, the Queens Kings, who played their home games on the St. John’s University campus. Rodriguez was the manager of that team. The following year, the team moved to Coney Island and changed its name to the Brooklyn Cyclones. It also became a Mets affiliate. “I very much enjoyed my year in Queens,” he told me.
He was surprised I remembered the Queens Kings.
Ed Bressoud was the Mets shortstop in 1966. He knew he was a placeholder for Bud Harrelson who was promoted from the minor leagues later that year. Bressoud belted 10 home runs for the Mets that season. That was the most homers by a Mets shortstop until Jose Reyes hit 19 in 2006. It should be noted Kevin Elster also hit 10 homers in 1989. Bressoud, along with Willie Mays, were the only former New York Giants to play for the Mets. Bressoud passed away at his California home on July 11. He was 91.
The St. John’s University Red Storm men’s basketball team picked up a top player when they landed recent Harvard University alum and Brooklyn native Chris Ledlum. Ledlum, a forward who averaged over 18 points a game, was arguably the best Ivy League hoops player last year. He would singlehandedly destroy my alma mater, the Columbia Lions, every time Harvard played them. Ledlum will be attending graduate school at St. John’s.
Cooperstown, NY, is best known for being the home of the National Baseball Hall of Fame, which inducted its newest members this past weekend. Cooperstown is also a favorite place for bicycle enthusiasts. Rail Explorers Cooperstown puts a twist on that by organizing cycling tours along old railroad tracks from a spot south of town. The company is now inviting cyclists to bring along their dogs to ride with them, offering free biscuits, bandanas and even a mat for Fido.
I had the pleasure of once meeting Tony Bennett. We chatted about the popularity and development of his home neighborhood of Astoria. He was extremely gracious and was happy so many young people wanted to live there.
While “I Left My Heart in San Francisco” will always be his signature song, my favorite Bennett hit was “I Wanna Be Around,” a humorous revenge fantasy about an ex who dumped him getting her comeuppance from her current beau. It covered the same lyrical terrain as Del Shannon’s “Hats Off to Larry.” A close second is his recording of “The Good Life.”
