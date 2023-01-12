Last Thursday the New York Yankees announced they had hired former Mets General Manager Omar Minaya to be an adviser to General Manager Brian Cashman. Minaya, who grew up in Corona and graduated from Newtown High School, had been a goodwill ambassador for the Mets the last three years.
Minaya is renowned for his scouting talents. He is old-school in that he trusts his eyes and instincts, as opposed to soulless analytics. Trying to project young players’ futures from statistics has its place, but it’s certainly not the be all and end all.
Minaya’s history with the team begs the question “Why didn’t the Mets make better use of his scouting talents and experience?” Minaya has told me several times over the years he has no interest in being a general manager again. Cashman does not see him as a threat. Mets GM Billy Eppler should not have either.
Last month I wrote how the Mets were trying to make pitcher Seth Lugo, who came up through the organization and pitched well over the years, feel as if he were the late legendary comic and Kew Gardens native Rodney Dangerfield. They showed him no respect when it came to retaining his services after he became a free agent at the end of the 2022 season.
Lugo signed a two-year contract with the San Diego Padres on the day the Mets held their introductory press conference for Justin Verlander at Citi Field. I asked Eppler why there appeared to be minimal effort to bring him back. “I think we had a conversation and he wanted to be a starting pitcher,” Eppler replied. The Mets wanted him to remain in the bullpen.
A source close to Lugo told me the Mets never met with him or his agent. In addition, while he would have loved to have been a starting pitcher, he was amenable to remaining a reliever if that is what the Mets preferred.
The Jets finished up the 2022 season with six consecutive defeats to exasperate their fans yet again. This past Sunday, in Miami Gardens as both the Jets and Dolphins played horribly. Miami prevailed, 11-6.
The good news for the Jets is their futility helped finish off the chances of old nemesis Bill Belichick and the New England Patriots to make the playoffs, as they needed the Jets to beat Miami. Also, by finishing 7-10 instead of 8-9, they get a better slot in the 2023 NFL Draft.
I have no idea why Jets Head Coach Robert Saleh played washed-up Joe Flacco at quarterback instead of Zach Wilson in what was a low-stakes game since the Jets were eliminated from postseason contention. Wilson could have benefitted from the experience.
Some wags on Twitter had fun with Kevin McCarthy’s struggle to muster the votes to become speaker of the House. It took 14 unsuccessful tries before he got lucky on number 15. “McCarthy has the qualifications to be a future New York Jets head coach!” was the gist of the tweets.
Buffalo Bills trainer Denny Kellington is being properly hailed as a hero for administering CPR to Bills safety Damar Hamlin after he suffered cardiac arrest after making a bruising tackle against Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins.
What has not been discussed in this uplifting story is how anyone can study CPR. I remember taking a course at the American Red Cross office in Rego Park in the early 1980s. There seemed to be more attention to the importance of laymen studying it, and more places were offering courses back then.
Clearly, the Covid-19 pandemic had a deleterious effect on CPR courses because you need to practice in person on a dummy with an instructor present. Hopefully, as we continue to put Covid-19 in the rearview mirror as a life-threatening illness, more places will offer CPR courses in light of the attention the Damar Hamlin story has received.
Former Yankees infielder Home Bush was named manager of the Staten Island Ferryhawks of the Atlantic League last week. There is no word yet as to whether former Mets pitcher Nelson Figueroa will be returning as the team’s pitching coach.
Brazil’s Jose Vitor Leme, a two-time Professional Bull Riders champion, won the Monster Buck-Off held at Madison Square Garden last weekend.
PBR celebrated its 30th anniversary at the Garden as well. Among the notables were legendary bull riders Bobby Del Vecchio, who grew up in the Bronx, and Jerome Davis, whose career came to an end 25 years ago when he lost his balance after being thrown off a bull during a competition. Davis’ story, and so many others concerning PBR stars past and present, can be found in “Love & Try” (Cedar Gate Press) written by Queens Village native Andrew Giangola.
Life and style
The end of the regular NFL season, which coincides with the start of the new year, is a time when broadcast networks introduce their mid-season primetime shows. This year’s slate includes a pair of police procedurals.
Scott Caan, formerly of “Hawaii Five-O,” and son of the late actor James Caan, who grew up in Sunnyside, stars in Fox’s “Alert,” a show about the Philadelphia Police Department’s Missing Persons Unit. Caan’s character, Jason Grant, has to team up with his ex-wife, Nikki (Dania Ramirez), who runs the MPU. Their marriage fell apart when their son, Keith, went missing six years ago, but they still hold out hope they will find him. “Alert” airs Mondays at 9 p.m.
ABC’s “Will Trent” stars Ramon Rodriguez as the title character, a detective for the Georgia Bureau of Investigation. Trent is an offbeat investigator who will remind viewers of Peter Falk’s Columbo and Tony Shalhoub’s Monk. They always catch the guilty parties while annoying the heck out of everyone else along the way. “Will Trent” airs Tuesdays at 10 p.m. and can be seen on demand on Hulu.
Soft rock music of the 1970s and early 1980s is the subject of Paramount Plus’s three-part documentary “Sometimes When We Touch.”
While it is fun to see and hear the music of Dan Hill, the Captain & Tennille, the Carpenters, Ambrosia, Pablo Cruise and so many others, “Sometimes When We Touch” feels more like one of those Time Life compact disc collection commercials than it does an insightful documentary. The basic theme, that soft rock’s rise in the ’70s came as a counter reaction to the hard rock of the 1960s, and its supposed fall in the 1980s as a result of both punk rock and the advent of MTV, is both shallow and false.
