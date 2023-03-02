New York City may be many things, but it is not a great college sports town. This month will be different as men’s college basketball will be front and center. The NCAA Men’s Basketball East Regional will take place in three weeks at Madison Square Garden. The college that emerges victorious will be one of the participants in the Final Four in Houston the following week.
Before that, however, our city will host two tournaments that determine which colleges get to participate in the NCAA Tournament, which is better known by all as “March Madness.” The Big East Tournament returns to the only home it has ever known, Madison Square Garden, while the Atlantic-10 will once again hold its tournament at Barclays Center.
St. John’s Red Storm Head Coach Mike Anderson may be shown the door if his team does not have a deep run next week. A lot was expected from the team this season, especially after the Red Storm dominated opponents outside the Big East in the fall. Unfortunately, they will finish with a losing record against Big East teams yet again.
The Big East Tournament will likely be the final hurrah for Patrick Ewing as the head coach of his alma mater, Georgetown University, which has been the doormat of the Big East the last two seasons. This is a big comedown for the Hoyas, who for years were the class of the Big East. Fans in the nation’s capital are joking the Hoyas resemble another hoops team associated with their city, the Washington Generals, the longtime hapless foils for the Harlem Globetrotters.
The Atlantic-10, better known the A-10, has long been overshadowed by the Big East Tournament, as its schools are not as prominent in the world of college athletics. This year may be different as the Fordham Rams, long also-rans, are having their best season since 1971 when Digger Phelps was the head coach and Charlie Yelverton was the star player. Fordham has a real shot at winning the A-10 Tournament and receiving an automatic bid for the NCAA Tournament.
The Ivy League Men’s Basketball Tournament takes place next weekend at Princeton University’s Jadwin Gymnasium. Once again, the Columbia Lions will not be taking part as they are finishing up another season in the Ivy League cellar. That has been the story under Jim Engles since he became the Lions head coach in 2016. The Columbia football team, which was a national joke for years, has become respectable under Head Coach Al Bagnoli. There is no reason why their men’s basketball team should stink. It’s time Columbia gave Engles a pink slip. Perhaps Kareem Abdul-Jabbar is still interested in coaching Columbia.
Streaming services can wreak havoc with one’s budget, but if you are an alumnus of a college whose sports teams are rarely on television, you can probably find them on ESPN Plus. The Disney-owned service also gives coverage to sports that do not get a lot of media attention such as lacrosse and track and field.
Veteran baseball author Dan Schlossberg has just published his latest book, “Baseball’s Memorable Misses” (Sports Publishing).This soft-cover book should fascinate baseball trivia buffs who are obsessed with zeroes. For example, legendary manager Dick Williams never lost an All-Star Game where he was the skipper. Yankees reliever Mariano Rivera never gave up consecutive home runs in his first 850 games. Hall of Fame pitcher Jim Palmer never surrendered a grand slam home run in his entire career. So far, neither has Jacob deGrom.
“How I Met Your Mother” alum Jason Segel is now starring in Apple TV Plus’s “Shrinking,” in which he plays an LA psychologist who has been battling depression since his wife passed. Despite that downer of a plot premise, the show does have its share of humor. Harrison Ford is clearly having fun spoofing his man-of-few words movie persona. His character is Segel’s cranky boss, who lets his slow burn do the talking.
