Mets fans needed to step off the proverbial ledge after processing the news ace pitcher Jacob deGrom was diagnosed with shoulder inflammation and will not throw a baseball for the next month.
It was especially frustrating because the Mets’ 2021 season fell into the abyss after the All-Star break because deGrom’s various arm maladies kept him off the mound.
I never thought it was a promising idea for deGrom to pitch in the cold, damp weather of April in the Northeast anyway. I remember how highly touted Mets rookie pitcher Tim Leary ruined his arm pitching against the Chicago Cubs on a frigid, gray day at Wrigley Field in April 1981. If deGrom comes back in the more temperate climes of mid-May and pitches the way Mets fans have come to expect for the rest of 2022, then missing the first six weeks of the season will be a forgettable hiccup. If he is not back by then, this could be yet another long season.
There was also a sense of Chicken Little for Mets fans upon hearing Max Scherzer’s hamstring was acting up and could delay his 2022 debut. Scherzer has dealt with this issue before without missing significant playing time so panic, at this point, is premature.
The Mets held their first “What’s new at Citi Field” media event in three years last Thursday, and announced they will have new exhibits in their Hall of Fame museum to commemorate their 60th anniversary. They hired a curator, Alicia Juillet. There is a new shop at the top of the Jackie Robinson Rotunda. Amazin’ Memorabilia will sell game-used bats, balls and bases. Profits from the operation will go to the team’s charitable wing, the Amazin’ Mets Foundation. There will be more LED screens in the outfield as well.
Getting quality comfort food at Citi Field will not be a problem. Astoria’s Pig Beach, which serves southern barbecue dishes, will join fellow newcomers Murray’s Mac & Cheese and Jacob’s Pickles. Returning stalwarts include Fuku, Shake Shack, Pat LaFreida’s Chop House, and of course, Mama’s of Corona. Coors replaces Budweiser for beer-pouring rights at Citi Field.
Newsday sports media columnist Neil Best broke the news of the retirement of Mets postgame radio host and occasional play-by-play broadcaster Ed Coleman, who had been with WFAN since its inception in 1987. At age 72, Coleman’s voice and wit are still razor sharp, and he is as popular as ever.
Coleman follows veteran FAN voices such as Steve Somers, John Minko and Mike Francesa into retirement this year. My guess is they were pushed out the door by Audacy management. The Mets should do the right thing and induct him into their Hall of Fame this summer.
See the extended version of Sports Beat every week at qchron.com.
There was a rare trade Sunday between the Mets and the Yankees. Reliever Miguel Castro went to the Bronx with his fellow relief pitcher Joely Rodriguez crossing the RFK/Triborough Bridge to Queens. It reminded me of a similar reliever deal 30 years ago, in which the Mets sent Tim Burke to the Yanks in exchange for Lee Guetterman. If history is any indication, neither Castro nor Rodriguez will make a major impact on his new team.
It is a tossup as to which is more likely to occur: forward Julius Randle returning to the Knicks next season or Will Smith hosting the 2023 Academy Awards.
Vision Expo East, the optical industry’s big trade show, returned to Javits Center for the first time in three years. There were fewer exhibitors than in past years, and unlike past years, there were no celebrity sightings at the various booths.
Sports and performance eyewear has been a growing part of the consumer vision industry. Last year Oakley signed Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor to be an endorser. This year it is having Lindor promote the Kato line of wraparounds, as well, as a line of frames for prescription glasses. It wasn’t accidental that Lindor, who is a member of the executive council of the Major League Baseball Players Association, was seen wearing glasses during the recent negotiations between the MLBPA and team owners.
Safilo’s Carrera division announced a partnership with the Ducati Motorcycle Racing team. Motocross stars Pecco Bengaia and Jack Miller will wear Carrera shades when they are competing.
Hauppauge’s Clearvision Optical has inked former Olympic skier Bode Miller to promote its Revo sunglasses. Contrary to widespread belief, sunglasses are just as needed in the winter as they are during summer.
This past Sunday’s New York Post ran an article mocking the ability of CNN to attract paying customers for its new CNN Plus streaming service. Funny. I was wondering the same thing about its Post Sports + website, which has been charging $4.99 per month.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.