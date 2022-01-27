The first Grand Slam tennis tournament of 2022 wraps up Sunday, and it will best be remembered not by who won the men’s and women’s titles but the Novak Djokovic controversy. Djokovic, the world’s top male tennis player, wanted to play in the Australian Open in the hopes of becoming tennis’ all-time men’s Grand Slam tournament leader. His dream was thwarted, not by an opponent on the court, but by his decision not to get vaccinated against Covid-19.
Tennis Australia, that nation’s counterpart to our United States Tennis Association, provided Djokovic a medical waiver to play in the Australia Open, which was not exactly a shocker since Djokovic meant more ticket sales and attention to their two-week tournament. That decision flew in the face of Australia’s mandatory vaccination rules for all foreign visitors. Australia’s Immigration Minister Alex Hawke wanted Djokovic deported as soon as he arrived in Melbourne.
Djokovic appealed and found a starstruck judge who granted him a visa to play. Australians made it clear, however, that they take beating Covid-19 seriously and were outraged. Then again, few things anger folks more than a “rules for thee, but not for me!” attitude when it comes to politicians or celebrities. Hawke prevailed, booting Djokovic out before the Open got underway. Good for him and the people of Australia.
There are reports Djokovic will not be able to take part in the French Open in June. He can take solace in the likelihood the USTA will beg him to take part in the 2022 US Open irrespective of what the state of Covid-19 is in late summer.
In 2021, the USTA cravenly ignored Covid-19 vaccination status for players and was all too willing to do the same for spectators. Mayor de Blasio forced them to check for CDC cards or Excelsior Passes since Arthur Ashe Stadium could be used as an indoor facility during rain.
What angered me was the USTA appeared happy to use the pandemic as an excuse to drastically cut the number of journalists it credentialed for the US Open. It will likely say it did so because the media work facilities are indoors at Ashe Stadium. Here’s some advice to address this problem for 2022. The USTA should do what the PGA Tour does and establish a media tent or bubble facility outside the Billie Jean King Tennis Center. There is no shortage of open space in Flushing Meadows Corona Park.
As far as media food service, the USTA can provide boxed lunches or vouchers to be used at the concession stands around the grounds.
Tennis is an important part of Queens history. The sport can use all the press it can get. The USTA would be wise to restore the credentials granted to prepandemic levels.
I have a feeling millennials and Gen Z sports fans will be talking about Sunday’s Buffalo Bills-Kansas City Chiefs AFC divisional playoff game the way my parents’ generation spoke about the 1958 NFL Championship Game in which the Baltimore Colts beat the New York Giants in overtime.
Even though the Bills lost in heartbreaking fashion, to the chagrin of New York Gov. Hochul, it should be Jets fans who truly feel despondent. Bills QB Josh Allen appears poised to dominate the Jets’ division, the AFC East, the way Tom Brady did for almost two decades. At least Jets fans can take solace in the fact Gang Green will remain America’s 1 p.m. team.
Last weekend’s round of NFL playoff games was not kind to NBC Sports executives. The Peacock Network has the broadcasting rights to this year’s Super Bowl, and it was hoping to have Tom Brady or Aaron Rodgers participating in the big game.
Hollis native Stephen A. Smith, who is ESPN’s best-known and highest-paid air personality, revealed he had been battling a severe case of Covid-19, and that was why he was off the air the past couple of weeks. He credited being vaccinated as the reason he was able to pull through and not be a morbidity statistic.
The death of rock singer Meat Loaf (real name: Marvin Lee Aday) from Covid-19 last week had many recalling his 1978 hit “Paradise by the Dashboard Light.” His record label, Cleveland International, hired legendary Yankees broadcaster, Hall of Fame shortstop and Richmond Hill native Phil Rizzuto to recite dialog that sounded like he was calling a baseball game, but it was a double entendre for a guy who was getting amorous with a young lady. Rizzuto claimed for years he had no idea about the song’s real meaning although Meat Loaf always said that was a canard and Rizzuto was trying to protect his family image.
We are all tired of this pandemic, but it seems the people who whine most about it are doing the least to end it by refusing to get vaccinated, and some government officials around the country are giving them comfort. If Tucker Carlson and extreme right-wing social media had been around in the 1950s, polio would never have been eradicated. Meat Loaf was, sadly, a prominent anti-vaxxer.
The unexpected death of former New York Islanders forward Clark Gillies, who was a key part of their early 1980s dynasty that won four consecutive Stanley Cups, shook up baby boomer sports fans. Gillies was from Saskatchewan but opted to stay on Long Island after his playing days ended. He participated in community affairs, especially when it came to charitable endeavors. He was 67.
The National Lacrosse League’s New York Riptide play in Gillies’ old stomping grounds, the Nassau Coliseum. This Saturday night the Riptide will hold Heroes Night, honoring healthcare care workers, first responders, police officers and firefighters during their game with the Buffalo Bandits.
Track & field’s most prestigious event, the Millrose Games, will be taking place at the New York Armory in Washington Heights late Saturday afternoon. The Wanamaker Mile, the most famous annual indoor race, is traditionally the last event of the day.
It is a shame the Millrose Games no longer takes place at Madison Square Garden. Track & field is a major Olympic event. The Millrose Games deserve a bigtime venue.
Life and style
It was good of “Saturday Night Live” stars and Staten Island natives Pete Davidson and Colin Jost to save the former Staten Island Ferry vessel “John F. Kennedy” from the scrap yards by purchasing it at auction from the New York City Department of Transportation. The pair plan to transform the boat into an entertainment center. During last week’s “Saturday Night Live” Jost said the ship will be stationed in a port whose location has yet to be determined.
Valentine’s Day is quickly approaching and that is the biggest day of the year for fancy chocolate producers. Godiva has the Gold Ballotin box, complete with a tied red ribbon, which contains milk, white and dark chocolate pieces. Another delectable option is Godiva’s six-piece Cherry Cordials package.
