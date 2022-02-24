Brooklyn Nets general manager Sean Marks will recall the translation of Scottish poet Robert Burns’ famous line from his poem “To a Mouse” whenever he thinks of James Harden. Burns wrote, “the best-laid plans of mice and men often go awry.”
A little more than a year ago, Marks obtained Harden, a bona fide NBA superstar, in a complicated trade involving three other teams: the Houston Rockets, Indiana Pacers and Cleveland Cavaliers. The Nets gave up two quality players in Caris LeVert and Jarrett Allen (a 2022 All-Star) and two first-round draft picks.
Marks believed the key to winning a championship was to have three superstars. The Nets already had Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving, so when he heard Harden was unhappy in Houston and had signaled an interest in playing for Brooklyn, he quickly engaged in what proved to be complicated trade talks.
Harden lived up to billing when he first came to Brooklyn. Though they came up short in the end, the Nets put the Milwaukee Bucks through a grueling seven-game second-round playoff series last spring. And surely, the Nets’ “Big Three” would play even better in the upcoming season as they now had experience operating as a unit.
Things began to fall apart, however, when Mayor de Blasio instituted (rightfully, in my opinion) a requirement that local athletes had to be vaccinated against Covid-19 if they were playing indoors. The mercurial Irving refused to get vaccinated though he did not cite health concerns the way other anti-vaxxer athletes had. At first, Marks banned Irving from all games, but he later relented to allow him to play on the road in cities without vaccine requirements.
Last month Durant injured his knee when teammate Bruce Brown inadvertently collided with him. Durant’s absence resulted in an 11-game losing skid. Harden realized the odds of the Nets winning an NBA title were close to nil and asked Marks to move him.
Rather than get nothing for the sizable investment he made a year earlier, Marks wisely cut his losses and traded Harden to the Philadelphia 76ers. The Sixers sent back their disgruntled former star Ben Simmons, who had not played this season citing psychological issues following his putrid 2021 playoff performance. Joining him were sharpshooting guard Seth Curry and center Andre Drummond. Marks was also able coax a pair of first-round draft choices from the Sixers.
Harden better quickly realize Philadelphia fans don’t tolerate athletes who look to be mailing it in or he’ll be booed mercilessly and roasted by Philly’s radio sports show hosts. They’re a lot rougher than their NYC counterparts.
Academy Award-winning actor and Woodhaven native Adrien Brody will be portraying Pat Riley in HBO’s humorous miniseries about the 1980s Los Angeles Lakers, “Winning Time.”
Brody told me last week he did not speak with Riley about this role, but he did say he watched tapes of him, and read his book, “The Winner Within.” He added that he grew up a Knicks fan, but primarily watched them on television. He rarely went to Madison Square Garden. “I have seen a lot of Lakers games in person since I moved to Los Angeles 25 years ago,” he added.
Knicks forward Obi Toppin won the 2022 NBA All-Star Game Dunk Contest. Sadly, that competition was as forgettable as the Knicks’ season.
Queensbridge native son Metta Sandiford-Artest (formerly known as Metta World Peace and, before that, Ron Artest) will be one of the participants in CBS’s newest reality series, “Beyond the Edge.” The show will look at how nine celebrities navigate their way through various Panamanian jungles without modern comforts. Showtime boxing commentator Mauro Ranallo will be channeling his inner Jeff Probst as he’ll serve as the host. “Beyond the Edge” debuts Wednesday, March 16.
Former NBA star Dwyane Wade will return as host of TBS’s “The Cube,” in which contestants must complete numerous physical and intellectual challenges that are given by an icy computer in the shape of, you guessed it, a cube.
Knicks legend Walt Frazier will be enshrined in the Basketball Hall of Fame for a second time as he is the recipient of the 2022 Curt Gowdy Award for his years as a team analyst on the MSG Network. You can be sure “Clyde” will have some fresh humorous rhymes in his acceptance speech in Springfield, Mass., later this year.
Christopher Russo will be sparring every Wednesday with Hollis’ own Stephen A. Smith on ESPN’s popular sports debate show “First Take.” Russo will continue his appearances on Sirius XM and the MLB Network.
Henry Winkler will always be best known as “The Fonz” from the classic ABC series “Happy Days.” He is having his best run as an actor since those happy days playing acting coach Gene Cousineau on HBO’s “Barry,” which returns on April 24 after a two-year hiatus. Bill Hader stars as the title character, a contract killer who would prefer being an actor.
I asked Winkler on a Zoom call organized by CTAM (the cable TV industry’s marketing arm) about the HBO marketing campaign in which his character was hawking acting lessons to unsuspecting New York City subway riders. There was even a phone number on the ads. “I did a recording for anyone who called the number which promoted the show,” he replied. He agreed with my assessment it was one of the best offbeat ad campaigns for a television series. I asked him if HBO ran the ads in other mass transit systems around the country. “That’s a great question. I don’t know the answer. I am an actor. They don’t tell me anything!” he said with a chuckle.
Dana Humphrey grew up in various parts of California but moved to New York for a career in public relations. She immediately fell in love with Queens and has lived in Astoria, Woodside and currently, Rockaway Park.
Humphrey has written her first book, “May All Beings Be Fed” (Hybrid Global), which is an autobiography about her unusual life. The New York Post gave it coverage last month. Not surprisingly, the Post concentrated on her embrace of relationships that fit into the alternative lifestyle genre.
Fortunately, there is a lot more to her story than that. She refers to herself by her childhood nickname, “Yaya,” as she gives a lively first-person narrative about her travels and the myriad characters with whom she interacts. There is a “Catcher in the Rye” quality to her book with Yaya being a modern-day distaff counterpart to Holden Caulfield.
Fans of the 1980s newspaper comic strip “Bloom County,” which had too short a print run, will be happy to learn Fox Broadcasting will be reviving it as an animated series later this year. It is a good move on the part of Fox since smart cartoon series are a major part of its entertainment portfolio. Perhaps a revival of “Rocky & Bullwinkle” will be coming down the pike.
I was saddened to learn of the passing of PJ O’Rourke last week. O’Rourke was a humorist who served as an editor of the National Lampoon and was also a political columnist for Rolling Stone and other publications. O’Rourke was a Republican with a libertarian streak, but he was unafraid to call out politicians from both sides of the aisle for hypocrisy or just for laughs. O’Rourke was able to maintain friendships with media pundits from all ends of the political spectrum, as evidenced by the plethora of tributes.
