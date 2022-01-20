Last Tuesday the New York Mets announced they will be retiring No. 17 in honor of the greatest first baseman in their history, as well as longtime SNY broadcast analyst, Keith Hernandez.
The Mets hosted a Zoom press conference for Hernandez the next day. “The retirement of a uniform number by a sports team is the greatest honor an athlete can receive,” he stated.
He then added how thrilled he was when the Mets inducted him into their Hall of Fame in 1997, and how he wasn’t upset it has taken them another 25 years to retire his number. He also said he hopes a National Baseball Hall of Fame veterans committee will consider his accomplishments in the game worthy of receiving a plaque in the Cooperstown museum.
Hernandez became a fan favorite, not just because he helped transform the Mets from a pathetic joke in the late 1970s and early 1980s, to one of the best baseball teams of the mid-1980s with a World Series title as proof, but also because he embraced all that NYC had to offer. You were as likely to find him in a museum as you would be in Studio 54. It’s a key reason well-known Mets fan Jerry Seinfeld used him as a guest star in a memorable episode of his eponymous NBC series.
During his press conference, Hernandez mentioned how impressed his father was with the Mets farm system he saw when cable television networks broadcast minor league games during the 1981 Major League Baseball work stoppage. He cited his dad’s enthusiasm as the key reason he decided to stay with the Mets after he was traded to them from the St. Louis Cardinals in 1983. He was not a happy camper at the time.
Since he mentioned the 1981 MLB strike, I asked him his thoughts about the current labor-management impasse. “Both sides have to understand they had better not kill the golden goose. I was a team union rep for 12 years of my career. Based on my experience, deals don’t get done until the 11th hour. My gut feeling is they will get a deal done.”
Hernandez is on the money on most things. By the 11th hour I am guessing he means somewhere around early to mid-March. Baseball players train all year long, so spring training is not as crucial for them as it was when they had to have off-season jobs back in the day.
Negotiations between the team owners and the Major League Baseball Players Association resumed last week. The owners insist they will not lower the threshold for players to become free agents from six years of MLB service to five, as the union is demanding. I have a feeling the owners will make that concession in March. Spring training is very profitable for them.
See the extended version of Sports Beat every week at qchron.com.
I have never seen a head coach/manager in a sport work so hard at trying to lose his job than ex-Giants head coach Joe Judge did, and he succeeded in doing just that. His bizarre play-calling in the meaningless last game of the season against Washington; his incredulous upbeat statements at his rambling press conferences about all the great things he saw from his team after they were blown out the doors by the opposition; and, according to published reports, his chutzpah to tell Giants owner John Mara he wanted to be involved in the search for a general manager, all lead to that conclusion. The conventional wisdom was Mara would have given Judge a third year to prove himself if he had behaved rationally in the season’s closing weeks.
The Indianapolis Colts were featured each week for the last half of the season on “Hard Knocks,” the cinema verité joint venture production between HBO and NFL Films. The Colts were a good team who watched a playoff spot fall through their hands when they were upset the last of the season by the atrocious Jacksonville Jaguars. The last episode of this season’s “Hard Knocks” takes an unflinching look at that ill-fated game for the Colts. The agony of their locker room as they take stock of their defeat, along with head coach Frank Reich’s somber address to the team at the Colts training facility the following day, makes this compelling viewing.
The New York Yankees have become a very progressive organization in many ways. Three years ago, they announced the creation of Stonewall college scholarships to be awarded to select LGBTQ high school students. Last week they became the first Major League Baseball organization to hire a female manager for one of their minor league teams when they announced Rachel Balkovec will take the helm of the Tampa Tarpons.
This should now be the time for the Yankees to finally relent on their anachronistic facial hair policy and allow their players to have mustaches and beards. I remember when the Yankees acquired outfielder Andrew McCutchen for the 2018 stretch drive, and he had to immediately shave his iconic goatee. I joked with him in the Yankees clubhouse that he looked like his bar mitzvah photo. He had a good laugh over that, but it should be noted he became a free agent as soon as the season ended and regrew his beard and mustache.
Life and style
The Covid-19 Omicron variant has taken a toll on the entertainment industry as well as professional sports. ABC Television late night host Jimmy Kimmel admitted his show had a longer Christmas hiatus than was planned because of an outbreak among his production staff. Fox Broadcasting announced last week it is delaying the debut of its country music soap, “Monarch,” from spring to fall 2022. “Monarch” was deemed so important to Fox that it was scheduling its debut for Sunday, Jan. 30, following the always highly watched NFC Championship Game.
Satirist Bill Maher returns for another season of live “Real Time with Bill Maher” on HBO tomorrow night at 10 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.