Last Tuesday the New York Mets announced they’ll have the first-ever Old-Timers’ Day at Citi Field Aug. 27 before their game with the Colorado Rockies. The last time the Mets held an Old-Timers’ Day was in 1994 at Shea Stadium. And yes, 1994 was the last time Major League Baseball endured a work stoppage, as is the case today.
A trio of Mets alumni — Robin Ventura, Cliff Floyd and Daniel Murphy — took part in a Zoom press conference, and they were thrilled at the prospect of returning to Flushing and putting on a Mets uniform once again. The Mets are celebrating their 60th anniversary this year, and so it is fitting a member of that legendary team, 92-year-old slugging outfielder Frank Thomas, is hoping to take part in the festivities.
WFAN evening host Keith McPherson raised the ire of longtime Mets radio voice and Cardozo High School alum Howie Rose when he accused the Mets of trying to copy the Yankees. Rose reminded him the Mets celebrated Old-Timers’ Day for the first 32 years of their existence.
The Bronx Bombers have held Old-Timers Days since 1939. A Yankees media relations executive once told me the event is not profitable for the team, but it is an integral part of its corporate culture. It reflects why the New York Yankees are the most famous sports brand in history. Most baseball teams cut out Old-Timers’ Day for financial reasons. They believe the cost of flying in former players and putting them up far exceeds the gate revenue from the event. The only other team I know that annually honors its alumni is the Philadelphia Phillies.
Old-Timers’ Day is a marvelous way to unify generations of baseball fans. I remember my dad pointing out his baseball heroes, such as bespectacled Philadelphia Phillies relief pitcher Jim Konstanty, who was a member of the 1950 National League pennant-winning “Whiz Kids,” and New York Giants outfielder Monte Irvin, who was an integral part of that legendary 1951 team that overtook the Brooklyn Dodgers to win the NL pennant, when we watched Old-Timers’ Day games on television.
Mets owner Steve Cohen cited the wishes of fans on social media as the reason for reviving of Old-Timers’ Day. An unsung hero in this relaunch is Mets VP of alumni affairs Jay Horwitz, who is the team’s former PR czar. His Rolodex of baseball contacts is unsurpassed.
In 2019 Horwitz was able to attract retired Mets players every weekend the team was playing at home. Fans loved seeing their old favorites, and the players enjoyed the meet-and greet with them as well. That’s smart business.
The sports anchors on the 6 and 11 p.m. Philadelphia television newscasts were treating the Philadelphia 76ers trade with the Brooklyn Nets, which landed them shooter James Harden, as if the clock were turned back 46 years when the Sixers had just obtained Julius “Dr. J” Erving from the Nets. WPVI’s Jamie Apody interviewed a giddy fan at the Wells Fargo Center who had just plunked down $165 for a Harden 76ers jersey even before Harden himself had suited up to play for his new team.
As with all sports trades, time will reveal if the euphoria in Philadelphia will be long- or short-lived. It is highly doubtful James Harden will be the second coming of Julius Erving.
I will have more to say about the Harden trade next week.
One of the subplots of Super Bowl LVI, which obsessed those in the media who cover the sports broadcasting industry, was the distinct possibility NBC NFL play-by-play voice Al Michaels might be broadcasting his last Super Bowl. He became a free agent as soon as the game ended. Last month Astoria native Bob Costas interviewed Michaels for 15 minutes on his HBO show, “On the Record with Bob Costas.” The New York Post’s Andrew Marchand wrote several columns on Michaels and had him as a guest on the podcast he does with the Sports Business Journal’s John Ourand.
Michaels is an incredibly good broadcaster but there are a lot of solid play-by-play voices. I have long felt he has received an outsized halo effect for his talent because of his famous “Do you believe in miracles?” line at the conclusion of the Team USA Men’s Hockey team’s 4-3 upset win over Team USSR at the 1980 Winter Olympics in Lake Placid, NY.
If Michaels doesn’t re-up with NBC, expect Whitestone native and Bayside High school alum Mike Tirico to replace him on “Sunday Night Football.” I don’t consider that a decline in quality.
As per tradition, Super Bowl commercials featured A-list actors, with Arnold Schwarzenegger playing the Greek god Zeus for a BMW ad filmed in Palm Springs. The Academy Award-winning actor with the most in-demand voice, Morgan Freeman, narrated an ad for Turkish Airlines.
South Jamaica native son Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson took part in the Super Bowl halftime show. Forest Hills was represented in the Super Bowl when comic actor Awkwafina (real name: Nora Lum) appeared in an ad for Disney +.
Former Detroit Pistons center John Salley has carved out a second career as an actor. Salley will be starring in a Disney+ film slated for release in May titled “Sneakerella.” Salley plays a former NBA star whose teen daughter is attracted to a young male aspiring sneaker designer from Queens. It is a twist on the Cinderella story.
On a Disney Zoom call to promote the film, I asked Salley if he fell into acting as a lark after his basketball career had ended. He had served as one of the anchors on Fox’s “The Best Damn Sports Show” years ago but didn’t stay in sports media. “The truth is I always wanted to be an actor. Being 7 feet tall, it was easier to establish a career as a pro basketball player. Nonetheless, I have always taken acting classes,” he told me.
“Sneakerella” was supposed to be filmed in our borough, but the filmmakers cited Covid-19 protocols as the reason for moving production to Toronto although exterior scenes were shot in Astoria. I have a feeling the containment of costs played a significant role in that decision since the Canadian government has been far tougher in enforcement of Covid-19 safety protocols than ours has been.
Life and style
An NBC action series that debuts next week, “The Endgame,” starring Morena Baccarin as an international arms dealer, with Ryan Michelle Bathe as an FBI agent on her trail, was shot in New York City. In a Zoom presser, executive producer Nick Wootton cited both the city’s grittiness and New York State’s generous tax credits for television and film production as reasons for favoring the Big Apple.
NBC is bringing back another New York staple, the original “Law & Order,” next week as well. Sam Waterston and Anthony Anderson will be in the lead roles.
Actor-director and Flushing native Jon Favreau will be hosting a series about the king of beasts, appropriately titled “Lion,” for cable’s Nat Geo in late spring.
The Los Angeles-based courtroom drama “All Rise” will be coming back this June to Oprah Winfrey’s OWN cable network. The show was cancelled by CBS in 2020 after a two-year run. Former Los Angeles District Attorney Gil Garcetti has served as a consultant for the show.
The 1980s may have been the last great decade for both recorded music and terrestrial radio. Although for many of us it seems like yesterday, looking back it resembles the Stone Age since it was right before the dawn of the internet.
One technological change that had occurred by the early 1980s was the disappearance of Top 40 music stations from the AM dial. Longtime AM powerhouse WABC had dropped its pop music format in May 1982 and for a year no station filled that vacuum. Things changed when a Cleveland radio entrepreneur, Milton Maltz, bought a languishing “beautiful music” New Jersey radio station, WVNJ, that had very few listeners.
Maltz hired a popular Tampa disc jockey, Scott Shannon, to serve as both its morning personality and station program director. Shannon’s mission was to create a Top 40 radio station that got big ratings.
Against sizeable odds, Shannon succeeded almost overnight, and for the remainder of the 1980s, Z100 was the undisputed king of the New York airwaves. A just released documentary, “Worst to First,” looks back at what Shannon and his crew accomplished. It’s a lively review of a dynamic time in both music and radio. Shannon provides anecdotes and behind-the scenes stories. Artists such as Debbie Gibson, Jon Bon Jovi and Nile Rodgers give their recollections, as do record impresarios Clive Davis and Donnie Ienner. Rival air personality Jim Kerr tips his hat to Shannon even though he was buried by him in the ratings.
