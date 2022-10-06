In the 1930s, France, under the aegis of Minister of War Andre Maginot, built a series of fortifications and trenches along its border with Germany. The project became known as the Maginot Line, with its primary goal being to deter its large neighbor to the east from invading it again as it had during World War I. The French government, and most of the country’s citizens, believed the Maginot Line would protect them from invasion by Hitler and the Nazis. In June 1940 they sadly discovered they were mistaken.
A baseball pennant race is obviously insignificant compared with World War II. However, I found the conventional wisdom being spouted by Mets executives, many in the local sports media and Mets fans about how the team’s top two pitchers, 34-year-old Jacob deGrom and 38-year-old Max Scherzer, would make them invincible in crunch time, reminiscent of the French belief in the Maginot Line.
Both deGrom and Scherzer lost their games this past weekend in Atlanta to the Braves, which knocked the Mets out of first place in the National League East. There was still a glimmer of hope, however, as the Mets No. 3 starter, Chris Bassitt, would be starting on Sunday night. Bassitt has a reputation for being a tough, reliable starter who is not afraid to throw many pitches and go deep into games.
This would be Bassitt’s most important major league. For the first five years of his career, he pitched for the perennial second-division Oakland Athletics. To write that Bassitt did not rise to the occasion would be a gross understatement as the Braves chased him off the mound in the third inning en route to a 5-3 win. Bassitt will be a free agent after the World Series. He didn’t help his stock with that performance.
Losing three games to a talented team as the Atlanta Braves is not a disgrace. DeGrom, Scherzer and Bassitt, however, were far from dominant in September when the Mets were playing mostly second-division teams whose playoff aspirations ended long ago. Yes, the Mets’ offense, except for Jeff McNeil, was nonexistent when they pitched down the home stretch of the regular season, but the Mets rarely score many runs for their starters.
In retrospect, fans should not have been surprised with the results. DeGrom missed the first half of the season recovering from a shoulder injury, while Scherzer missed long stretches with a strained oblique. Bassitt had been untested under real pressure. Age and wear and tear from pitching take a toll. Mets fans will undoubtedly reflect on how their team went a combined 2-6 at home against the Chicago Cubs, Washington Nationals and Miami Marlins in September.
Reliable reliever Seth Lugo, always known for his candor, understands the fans’ frustration but offers an explanation. “These teams are using a lot of fresh, young players from their minor league system. They are playing for major league jobs next year and want to make a good impression. Playoff-bound teams are weary.”
He then added that pitchers don’t know the minor league call-ups as they do veteran hitters. “I was pitching to a guy in Oakland I never heard of [Conner Capel]. We were winning 13-1 and my goal was to avoid walks. He hit a homer off me. Good for him.”
No one knows what the Mets’ postseason fortunes will be, but fans will be able to count on more food choices at Citi Field.
Shake Shack will have a cheeseburger topped with crispy shallots and pickles, which it is calling “The Heater.” Pat LaFrieda is introducing a “champion burger,” which consists of a hamburger patty, smoked barbecue rib and a waffle fry on a brioche bun. The Amazin’ Chicken Co. will be offering chicken parmesan tenders. Frankfurter fans can enjoy a Nathan’s hot dog topped with bits of pastrami and sauerkraut. Metropolitan Hospitality is calling it the “Put it in the books dog” named in honor of Howie Rose’s signature call as soon the Mets win a game. If the dishes prove popular, they will be added to the 2023 Citi Field food concession lineup.
The Mets did get attention on a pair of national entertainment television shows last week. Jimmy Kimmel returned for a week of shows taped at the Brooklyn Academy of Music. On Friday, his sidekick Guillermo ran down the aisle to the stage wearing a Mets uniform while Timmy Trumpet played closer Edwin Diaz’s “Narcos” theme from the balcony.
Two days earlier, on TBS’s “AEW Dynamite,” delightful wrestling heel Maxwell Jacob Friedman trolled the crowd of Philadelphia wrestling fans (the live show was taking place on the campus of Temple University) by wearing a Tom Seaver jersey and singing “Meet the Mets.” He did an impressive job crooning the Mets anthem. The City of Brotherly Love audience obliged him with loud boos. This was top-notch comedy.
HBO Sports will debut “Say Hey, Willie Mays!” on Nov. 8. The documentary is directed by journalist Nelson George, while LeBron James and actor Colin Hanks serve as producers.
Eli Manning donned a disguise to try out for the Penn State Nittany Lions football team during their semiannual walk-on tryouts. This “Candid Camera”-inspired bit was for the ESPN Plus show “Eli’s Places.” Manning, wearing a long-haired wig and fake mustache, used the pseudonym of Chad Powers. The show generated so much buzz there is talk of creating an entertainment series around the Chad Powers character.
