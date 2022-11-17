The Mets exercised their option to bring back pitcher Carlos Carrasco for the 2023 season. In 2022, at a salary of $14 million, Carrasco posted a 15-7 won-lost record with a 3.97 earned run average.
Carrasco had good statistics, and clearly improved on his disastrous 2021, when he missed the first half of the season. Most Mets fans wished he had missed the second half as well. He was routinely shellacked, as his 1-5 record, to go along with a 6.04 ERA, would indicate.
My guess is if Mets executives had their druthers, they would have cut ties with Carrasco with a $3 million contractual buyout. Carrasco is 35 years old, and an argument can be made his 2022 record may have been misleading. He pitched well against second-division teams but was pummeled by top-tier squads as the Atlanta Braves. He did not start in the three-game Wild Card Series against the San Diego Padres, and there were doubts he would pitch even in a best-of-seven playoff series.
Mets General Manager Billy Eppler should have told Carrasco to buy fancy Christmas presents for fellow Mets starting pitchers Jacob deGrom, Chris Bassitt and Taijuan Walker when Eppler informed Carrasco he would be back in Flushing in 2023. The trio became free agents last week, which strengthened Carrasco’s position.
The Brooklyn Nets have been a public relations nightmare the first month of the NBA season, but they may have finally lucked out in finding a replacement for Steve Nash, who quit as the team’s head coach two weeks ago.
Jacque Vaughn, who had a 12-year NBA playing career, including a pair of stints with the Nets, was named the interim head coach when Nash resigned. The Nets shockingly started playing winning basketball with Vaughn pacing the sidelines, even though mercurial superstar Kyrie Irving was serving a suspension for promoting an anti-Semitic documentary on social media.
Vaughn, a bench player throughout his career, wisely believes you must earn your minutes on the floor. He has had Ben Simmons, a one-time All-Star who no longer has a big game, come off the bench for short spurts despite his hefty salary. He also seems to have brightened the spirits of Kevin Durant, who has been more upbeat in his postgame press conferences than he was when Nash was the coach. KD reportedly told Nets owner Joe Tsai he wanted Nash, and General Manager Sean Marks, fired over the summer.
Asked about how he had been passed over for the Nets job in the past, Vaughn displayed his keen sense of humor. “This is nothing new for me. Look, I wasn’t my wife’s first choice, yet we have been married for 20 years!”
See the extended version of Sports Beat every week at qchron.com.
I was surprised how lucid and witty Willie Mays, who is 91, was in the new HBO documentary, “Say Hey, Willie Mays,” which debuted on HBO and HBO MAX last Tuesday night.
Mays recalls his days playing for the Birmingham Black Barons of the Negro Leagues, as well as his first stint playing for the then-New York Giants at the Polo Grounds. His amazing over-the shoulder catch of the 450-foot-plus fly ball hit by Cleveland Indians slugger Vic Wertz is accompanied by a timer to show how far Mays had to run in six seconds to flag the ball down. A clip of Mays and Wertz talking about it months later on “The Ed Sullivan Show” is fascinating viewing.
While he had his most productive years playing for the Giants in San Francisco, Mays was not as beloved in the City by the Bay as one would understandably assume. Giants fans preferred players who did not get their start in New York, and thus cheered louder for Willie McCovey and Orlando Cepeda. In addition, Mays had trouble buying a home in the San Francisco neighborhood he wanted because of the color of his skin.
The documentary ends with Douglaston native and longtime Mets radio voice Howie Rose announcing at the 2022 Old-Timers Day ceremony at Citi Field that the No. 24 which Willie Mays wore in his two seasons (1972-73) as a Met would be retired.
Stephen Colbert is capitalizing on the popular racquet sport of pickleball by hosting a celebrity tournament that includes Sugar Ray Leonard, Emma Watson and Will Ferrell as participants. “Pickled” airs tonight (Thursday, Nov. 17) on CBS.
Life and style
Paramount Plus will be reviving the old VH-1 rock documentary series “Behind the Music,” which looked at the rise, fall and rise again of various artists. No word as to whether Jim Forbes will return as the never-seen narrator of the series.
The largest annual kosher food trade show, Kosherfest, took place last week in Secaucus. Surprisingly, household brands such as Manischewitz and Streit did not have booths. Another surprise was the lack of deli meat, knish and kugel producers. One large kosher food purveyor, Maspeth’s Alle Processing, used its large exhibition space to promote its sizable line of plant-based meats. Another plant-based company, Nutty Bunny (nuttybunny.com), gave out samples of its nondairy frozen desserts, which can be enjoyed with meat dishes.
Honey producers had a major presence at Kosherfest. HoneyGramz (honeygramz.com) was founded by Ruth Harrigan when she created an apiary outside her Douglaston home a decade ago. Today, she has beehives across New York City, as well as a recently opened apiary in Great Neck, LI. HoneyGramz has also expanded its product line from jars of honey to other bee-related consumer goods such as skin creams and lip balms.
Other honey companies at Kosherfest were Pure Southern Honey (puresouthernhoney.com) which relies on bees and flora native to the Peach State for its product, and Sunny Honey Miami (sunnyhoneymiami.com) which sells jars of raw creamed honey in various flavors.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.