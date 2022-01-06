When I met John Madden at a press event about a decade ago, I asked if most people knew he was the head coach of the Oakland Raiders in the 1970s, where his won-lost record remains the best percentage in NFL history. “Older folks know me from my Raiders days; those in the 30 to 50 range know from my broadcasting career; and most young people know me from the video game which bears my name,” he said.
The tributes for Madden came pouring in as soon as his passing last Tuesday at age 85 hit the news wires.
He transformed the NFL booth analyst from being just a dry partner in the booth for the play-by-play man to being one who could educate his viewers about the Xs and Os in an entertaining manner. Madden is one of only two people to be enshrined in both the Pro Football Hall of Fame and the Sports Broadcasting Hall of Fame. Frank Gifford is the other.
What I found most remarkable about Madden was his abilities as a pitchman, especially when it came to new products. Electronic Arts hired Madden to be the face of its NFL video games in 1988 when that industry was in its nascent stages. Earlier, Madden’s over-the-top ads for Miller Lite made the idea of a low-calorie beer palatable for millions of men who would otherwise be suspicious of trying anything less than “real beer.” A small pharmaceutical company, Tinactin, hired Madden to tout its antifungal cream. Hearing him gleefully shout the tag line, “Get tough actin’ Tinactin!” quickly made that the top remedy for relief from athlete’s foot.
Madden suffered from claustrophobia, which caused him to fear flying to get from one NFL city to another. His agent extraordinaire, Sandy Montag, struck a deal with Greyhound to create a special bus for his client that was called the Madden Cruiser. Montag was able to get Outback Steakhouse to sponsor the bus.
Johnny Carson once told an associate, “I’m great with 10 million people and lousy with 10.” The same may have been true for Madden. When I spoke with him at that New York press event, he did not seem comfortable. When I asked him his thought about Frank Caliendo, the impressionist whose caricature of Madden made him a sought-after entertainer for television networks, he looked down at his shoes and mumbled something I couldn’t decipher.
Fox Sports’ Christmas Day “All Madden” documentary was aired three days before his passing. That timing may not have been a coincidence. Fox elected not to send out promotional screeners to media, breaking from a standard practice for generating advance publicity for a project. They may have been worried about having to make a sad last-minute revision to it.
If New York Giants head coach Joe Judge gets fired next week it will probably because of his Pollyanna press conferences where he tells the media how impressed he is with his team after it has been pummeled by the opposition. While it is laudable that he doesn’t want to throw his players under the bus, his faux optimism onl serves to infuriate his team’s fan base.
The most frustrating thing about the Giants’ lost season is the inability to evaluate third-year QB Daniel Jones, who has missed games because of a neck injury that may turn out to be career-threatening.
The Jets squandered a two-touchdown lead to Thomas E. Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday before losing by a score of 28-24. Why do I get the feeling Brady was toying with them for his own amusement by letting them have that lead?
Brady may have done them a huge favor by protecting the Jets’ position in the 2022 NFL Draft. The Jets always produce meaningless, ill-timed victories in the last month of the season, which moves them down the NFL draft selection list. As it is, they’ve probably lost the chance to select University of Michigan defensive end Aidan Hutchinson when they beat the Jacksonville Jaguars last week.
The Bucs-Jets game will be remembered for Tampa Bay wide receiver Antonio Brown inexplicably shedding his uniform in the third quarter and going back to his team’s locker room. It reminded me of the final scene of the great 1977 Paul Newman hockey film, “Slap Shot,” where Michael Ontkean’s character did a striptease on the ice.
The Pinstripe Bowl held last week at Yankee Stadium had to be considered a success even though it wasn’t much of a football game as the Maryland Terrapins smashed the Virginia Tech Hokies by a score of 54-10. The Hokies had no answer for Terrapins QB Taulia Tagovailoa, whose older brother Tua was a star at the University of Alabama and is currently the starting quarterback for the Miami Dolphins.
Nearly 30,000 spectators came to Yankee Stadium despite the latest Covid-19 surge fueled by the Omicron variant. The Yankees organization should be congratulated for being able to show the players on both teams a fun time in our city while keeping them healthy. They should pat themselves on the back especially considering San Diego’s Holiday Bowl and Boston’s Fenway Bowl were canceled because of the pandemic.
Bull riding returns to Madison Square Garden tomorrow and Saturday night as the PBR Monster Energy Buckoff takes place. Longtime fan favorite JB Mauney will not be competing as he is now affiliated with the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association, the group the Professional Bull Riders splintered from years ago.
While Mauney won’t be at the Garden, the world’s best bull rider, Brazil’s Jose Vitor Leme, will be competing. PBR is hoping Leme will do for its sport what another Brazilian, Pelé, did for soccer worldwide.
