It didn’t take long for Mayor Adams to dampen the joy of Mets and Yankees fans almost as soon as the Major League Baseball lockout ended.
The Mayor’s Office announced that the “Kyrie Rule,” under which unvaccinated athletes employed by the home team are prohibited from playing, will also apply to Mets and Yankees players who have preferred instituting their “personal choice” to getting the injection.
Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge apparently has not been vaccinated, and my guess is a lot of other Mets and Yankees have refused as well. New York Post Mets beat writer Mike Puma reported only 55 percent of Mets players were vaccinated in 2021. That is a disgraceful testament to the Mets’ corporate culture, and the leadership of deposed manager Luis Rojas.
In fairness, Mets President Sandy Alderson made it clear he felt strongly everyone should be vaccinated against Covid-19 in a Zoom press conference on Opening Day 2021. On the other hand, team owner Steve Cohen, who was also on the Zoom call, declined to back him up as he stayed silent on the issue.
Most of us concur with Alderson on the vaccine issue. I will even go a step further and defend any baseball general manager who refuses to sign a free agent or trade for a player who won’t get vaccinated. Now that the worst of the Covid-19 crisis is behind us, the private employer mandate started in the final days of the de Blasio administration seems out of place.
I could consider going along with the “Kyrie Rule” if every other city had a similar one in effect. New York City doesn’t have a bubble around it. Anyone can visit from anywhere in the USA without a passport, so the rule doesn’t stop the spread of anything. More bizarre, unvaccinated players from visiting teams can play here, putting New York teams at a disadvantage. Kyrie Irving can sit with his teammates, unmasked, in Barclays Center. If he’s allowed to do that, then what’s the benefit of him not playing?
Before baseball fans place themselves on a ledge, I strongly believe everyone will be able to play come Opening Day. Baseball here is played outdoors, and outdoor transmission is almost nonexistent compared with indoor activities.
Adams knows that, but maybe figures his threat may motivate a few players to get vaccinated. He realizes 2022 is a big election year and knows politicians can’t afford to alienate enthusiastic baseball fans. I am sure my old Forest Hills High classmate, New York State Democratic Party Chairperson Jay Jacobs, will be making a phone call to read him the riot act if this edict isn’t lifted.
Gotta love politics!
See the extended version of Sports Beat every week at qchron.com.
New York Islanders head coach Barry Trotz got off a good quip recently. “Turnovers are like ex-wives. If you have too many of them, it’s gonna cost you!”
Tom Brady’s change of heart about retirement brought out the best from social media wags. Many joked that inflation and the high price of gas forced Brady to go back to work.
New York Giants safety Logan Ryan was the go-to guy last year for media at postgame press conferences as well as after team practices. It was surprising, therefore, when the Giants cut him last week. Likely, new head coach Brian Daboll and general manager Joe Schein considered Ryan a loyalist to recent head coach Joe Judge. They felt he wouldn’t fit the culture they were trying to establish even though he is a talented defender. Ryan was quickly signed by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
The New York Jets have had ineffective tight ends for so many years that it has been a long-running joke in NFL circles. Then again, what hasn’t been a joke about the Jets in recent years? General Manager Joe Douglas, to his credit, is trying to address this glaring weakness as he signed two respectable free agent tight ends, CJ Ozumah and Tyler Conklin, last week, along with free agent upgrades at other positions. That said, the Jets are still the doormats of the AFC East.
The MLB Network has signed former Mets and Yankees outfielder Cameron Maybin and former Mets assistant general manager Ruben Amaro Jr. to be studio analysts for the 2022 season. They’re good hires. Maybin was always welcoming to the press during his playing career. Amaro, a native of Northeast Philadelphia, spent most of his playing career with the Phillies, just as his dad did, and served for years as their general manager. He has a quick wit and has done an excellent job broadcasting Phillies games when NBC Sports Philadelphia has asked him to do so.
Stephen Colbert will produce a celebrity pickleball tournament for CBS later this year. Pickleball is a rapidly growing sport that combines elements of tennis, badminton and ping-pong.
Life and style
The New York Travel & Adventure Show returned to the Javits Center last weekend after missing 2021 because of the pandemic. The number of both exhibitors and attendees was smaller than I recalled from past years, which was expected, but it was respectable.
Nearby destinations have become more popular than ever for getaways as people still have concerns about Covid-19 and its variants and subvariants.
Visit Westchester was touting the reopening of one of our area’s venerable amusement parks, Rye Playland, which has undergone costly renovations in recent years.
Likewise, Monmouth County Tourism was promoting the fact most of its beachfront restaurants and boardwalk restrooms along its Jersey Shore boardwalks will reopen in mid-April. Its Philadelphia Phillies-affiliated minor league baseball team, the Jersey Shore Blue Claws, will once again be playing home games in Lakewood on April 8.
For those who want to see minor league baseball in a more exotic location, the Miami Marlins’ Southern League affiliate, the Pensacola Blue Wahoos (now there is a great team name!), will kick off their 10th season in Maritime Community Park, located right on Pensacola Bay. Professional golfer Bubba Watson is a part-owner of the Blue Wahoos.
On a light New York Travel & Adventure Show note, Miss’d America, the drag queen spoof of Miss America, will return to Atlantic City’s Hard Rock Hotel & Casino (located on the site of the defunct Taj Mahal) on Sept. 24. Television personality Carson Kressley will serve as emcee. Miss’d America always gets well-known musical acts to perform.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.