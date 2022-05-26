When the Mets signed Max Scherzer to a contract that would pay him $43 million for the next three seasons in late November, there was unbridled joy among the Flushing faithful. They were thrilled to have a future Hall of Fame pitcher, who had tortured their team for years, playing for them. It was also an affirmation new Mets owner Steve Cohen was willing to spend money on top-tier talent. The old ownership led by Fred Wilpon had been unwilling to commit payroll to free agents ever since Bernie Madoff became a household name a dozen years ago.
I was skeptical about the Mets’ decision to sign Scherzer. I am second to none in my admiration for what he has accomplished on the diamond, and I’ve always enjoyed chatting with him, but he is 37 years old and had pitched over 2,500 innings before coming the Mets. The accounting profession calls the wear and tear assets absorb over the years “accumulated depreciation.”
That is why no one should have been shocked when Scherzer had to remove himself from last Wednesday’s game in the sixth inning because of what he thought was back strain. An MRI the following day revealed the injury to be a medium- to high-grade oblique strain. Scherzer is expected to miss six to eight weeks.
Mets fans were salivating at the thought of a big 1-2 starting rotation punch with Jacob deGrom and Scherzer. The cold reality is deGrom has not thrown a pitch in a game that counts since last July and his return is still a mystery. Making matters worse, Tylor Megill, who has been impressive since being called up mid-season in 2021, is on the injured list with a biceps strain. He is expected back shortly, however.
The Mets will have to hope Chris Bassitt, Carlos Carrasco and Taijuan Walker can carry them until at least one of the “big two” can return. Bassitt has pitched well. Carrasco was awful when he came off the injured list right after the 2021 All-Star Game. Walker, who was the Mets’ lone representative at the 2021 All-Star Game, was winless after it, and it wasn’t because of bad luck. He was routinely ripped by opposing hitters. Both Carrasco and Walker have pitched far better in 2022 but Mets fans have a right to be wary.
Mets teams in recent years have fallen apart as soon as injuries started mounting. A major difference between this team and its recent forebears, however, is manager Buck Showalter. He is far more capable than his predecessor, Luis Rojas, now the Yankees third-base coach. Rojas was not up to the challenge for the two years he was the Mets skipper.
It would help things considerably if Eduardo Escobar and Francisco Lindor could wake up their slumbering bats.
See the extended version of Sports Beat every week at qchron.com.
Steve Cangialosi, who grew up in South Ozone Park, announced last week he was stepping down as the television play-by-play voice for the New Jersey Devils. He will keep announcing New York Red Bulls games for MSG Networks, however.
Former Newsday sportswriter Rob Parker, now a Fox Sports and MLB Network air personality, was inducted last week into the Martin Van Buren High School Hall of Fame.
Congratulations to the United States Women’s National Team, who will finally earn equal pay to their male counterparts from the governing soccer body, the United States Soccer Federation. Frankly, I think the USWNT is being sold short here. They should be paid more than American men because they have won championships.
Second baseman Joe Panik announced his retirement last week after eight years in the majors. Panik was a star on the St. John’s University varsity team before being drafted by the San Francisco Giants. He played five seasons for the City by the Bay before joining the Mets for the final two months of the 2019 season. He finished his career playing for the Toronto Blue Jays and the Miami Marlins.
Panik could have played longer but being a new dad was more important to him. He is one of the finest gentlemen I have gotten to know covering sports.
If you are looking to get away for Memorial Day weekend, the Jersey Shore is a good bet. WFAN will be broadcasting from early morning until the start of the Yankees game that evening at the famous Belmar beachfront restaurant and nightclub D’Jais. The Jersey Shore BlueClaws, a minor league Philadelphia Phillies affiliate, play their home games in nearby Lakewood, and they will be home Memorial Day weekend.
Speaking of WFAN, one of its original voices, Ann Liguori, will be receiving the Winnie Palmer Lifetime Achievement Award from the Metropolitan Golf Writers Association next month. Liguori was the FAN’s golf and tennis reporter for years. She also hosted weekend shows for the station. It would be nice if FAN boss Spike Eskin gives her an airshift this July 1, which marks WFAN’s 35th anniversary.
The Savannah Bananas are baseball’s version of the Harlem Globetrotters as they infuse comedy, song and dance on the baseball diamond. The troupe was founded by a former college pitcher, Jesse Cole, who was on the radar screen of many MLB clubs until an arm injury finished off that dream. He became a college coach and noticed baseball was a lot more boring as a spectator than as a participant, so he wanted to find a way to make it entertaining. Cole and his Bananas are profiled on the new episode of “Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel,” which airs on HBO and HBO Max. The correspondent on the piece is Douglaston native and former professional tennis player Mary Carillo.
The major television networks held their first in-person Upfront presentations in Manhattan in three years last week. The Upfronts are glitzy presentations at which the networks introduce their new shows to advertisers and the media, as well as remind them of the portfolios they hold.
One major change since 2019 is the importance of streaming services, which now rival both broadcast and cable networks in value to the media conglomerates that own them.
Sports, which used to be an afterthought at Upfronts not so long ago, has increased in prominence because it is television programming that everyone wants to watch live as opposed to on-demand.
Warner Bros. and Discovery Networks completed their merger a year ago. The new company’s CEO, David Zaslav, who was a champion Rockland County high school tennis player in the 1970s, made sure to have legendary sports names such as Shaquille O’Neal, Wayne Gretzky, Grant Hill and former Mets pitcher Pedro Martinez on the stage of the Hulu Theater for his company’s presentation to drive home Warner Bros. Discovery’s commitment to sports on its TBS, TNT and HBO Max platforms.
Practically every network has some rights deal with the NFL, so it wasn’t surprising each network brought out their lead voice to remind the audience of the great games they have in store for them.
ESPN had its new “Monday Night Football” team of Joe Buck and Troy Aikman, who both moved over from Fox during the spring, discuss the renewed importance of “MNF,” which had become an afterthought in recent years for many. The Worldwide Leader in Sports also had XFL owner Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson announce the spring league would be back in 2023 and its games would be televised on ESPN and its streaming service, ESPN Plus.
Former SNY Mets reporter Kevin Burkhardt will be replacing Joe Buck as Fox’s lead voice on NFL telecasts. Burkhardt was seen on tape from Fox’s Culver City studios talking about his network’s big slate of games with sideline reporter Erin Andrews. Burkhardt’s future partner, Tom Brady, also made a quick appearance, saying how excited he is to join Fox when his playing career ends.
CBS had Jim Nantz address the audience at Carnegie Hall remotely about the NFL as he was in Tulsa for the PGA Championship. NBC formally introduced Whitestone native and Bayside High School alum Mike Tirico as Al Michaels’ successor as the play-by-play broadcaster on “Sunday Night Football” at Radio City Music Hall.
Soccer was also a popular sport at the Upfronts, especially with respect to streaming services. Paramount Plus will telecast over 2,500 various professional soccer matches. English Premier League matches can be seen on Peacock and NBC. Tubi will have every single World Cup match while selected ones will be televised on the Fox Network. Major League Soccer matches, including several involving our local teams, the New York City Football Club and New York Red Bulls, will be shown on ESPN Plus, as well as ESPN and ESPN2.
Hall of Fame QB Peyton Manning has quietly become a media mogul since retiring from football. His company, Omaha Productions, is behind all those quirky Caesars Sports Book commercials, as well as the “Manningcast,” on which Peyton and his brother Eli schmooze with celebrities and kibbitz about what is happening on the field for various Monday Night Football games on ESPN2.
One of ESPN Plus’s most popular shows is “Peyton’s Places” (yes, it’s a clever wordplay on the classic 1960s ABC primetime soap opera “Peyton Place”), in which he goes on the road and chats with various celebrities. Last year Omaha Productions signed NBA legend Vince Carter to host “Vince’s Places.” An episode in which Carter pays tribute to the defunct American Basketball Association with guests Ray Allen and Julius Erving is both touching and informative. Peyton Manning announced at the Disney upfront that both Tennis Hall of Famer John McEnroe, a Douglaston native, and WNBA star Sue Bird, a Christ the King alum, will each be getting their own “Places” show.
While the Upfronts have changed over the years, some things remained the same. For years, CBS Sales President Jo Ann Ross showed she could have had a career in showbiz when she anchored the CBS presentation to advertisers at Carnegie Hall. With CBS now fully folded into Paramount, Ross is now that company’s ad sales chief. She donned a costume to participate in a song-and-dance routine with the cast of CBS’s popular comedy “Ghosts.”
Fox will not stop trying to create a rural-themed soap opera despite past failures. This fall “Monarch,” about the trials and tribulations of a fictional “first family of country music,” will debut on its airwaves. It will star real-life country singer and deep-voiced ad pitchman Trace Adkins, along with Jackson Heights native Susan Sarandon, who gets to reprise the southern accent she used in “Bull Durham.”
It is not Upfront Week in New York unless Jimmy Kimmel gets to skewer the industry for laughs. This year Disney did not even mention ABC Television in its presentation, and it was clear Kimmel, whose late-night talk show airs on ABC, was livid. “Broadcast television must feel like a fax machine five years after email was introduced,” he said with some bitterness. He also happened to be right. Broadcast television, now referred to as “linear” by those in the TV biz, is still the best platform of them all, however, even if every executive at last week’s Upfronts was reticent to admit that.
