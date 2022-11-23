Mets skipper Buck Showalter was named the National League Manager of the Year last week by the Baseball Writers Association of America. Showalter had won the award three times previously in his long baseball career, but this marked the first time a Mets manager had ever taken it. I am certain Gil Hodges would have been named Manager of the Year (and of all time) had the award been in existence in 1969 when the “Miracle Mets” won the World Series.
The BBWAA only examined the regular season, otherwise Philadelphia Phillies Manager Rob Thomson — who replaced Joe Girardi in June when the team had a dismal 22-29 record but led them to the World Series where they lost to the Houston Astros in six games — would have been the unanimous selection.
This should not detract from the fact Showalter is a worthy recipient. Yes, the Mets ran out of gas in Atlanta at the end of the season. Nonetheless, winning 101 games (a 24-game improvement over 2021) with a team that was far from invincible is a remarkable achievement. The Mets were without ace pitchers Jacob deGrom and Max Scherzer for long stretches. Their offense had little power outside of Pete Alonso, Starling Marte (who missed the last month of the season with a hand injury) and Francisco Lindor. Jeff McNeil was the only Met to hit over .300.
What surprised me most about Showalter in his first year as Mets manager were his entertaining press conferences. He enjoys working pop culture references into his patter with reporters.
Buck also did not believe in the media caste system. He enjoyed conversing with journalists from smaller outlets. Based on my observations, some in the Mets organization would prefer he only interact with those deemed to be from important outlets. It is to Showalter’s immense credit that he treated everyone with respect.
The Mets cut ties with Dominic Smith as they did not make him a qualifying contract offer. He is one of the nicest athletes you will ever meet. Hopefully, he finds a team where he can get more playing time and regain his batting stroke.
News of a 25,000-seat stadium to be built across the street from Citi Field for the New York City Football Club had to thrill Major League Soccer Commissioner Don Garber, as he grew up a few miles away in Bayside.
It will be seen whether the team’s having its home in soccer-crazy Queens will make New York media outlets pay more attention to NYCFC. Its scores are rarely reported on WFAN or by local television sports anchors. Philadelphia’s MLS team, the Union, gets plenty of airtime on local TV news sports segments.

It had to have frustrated the Yankees media relations department that it could not send out a press release celebrating Aaron Judge winning the American League Most Valuable Player Award because Judge is now a free agent. My guess is he will re-sign with the Yankees eventually.
Former ESPN “Sportscenter” anchor Jemele Hill has written her autobiography smartly titled “Uphill” (Henry Holt & Co.). Hill grew up in Detroit and to say she had a hardscrabble upbringing would be a sizable understatement. She details her battles with ESPN executives and its most famous air personality at the time, Chris Berman, as well as her hot-and cold relationship with her mother. It is not an easy read but well worth the investment of your time.
Mike McCann, who has been a local radio fixture in these parts with stints at the now-defunct WYNY, WCBS-FM, where he hosted terrific countdown shows of the pop music charts from a given year, and finally at WFAN, where he provided sports updates, has decided to hang up his microphone. Mike is a proficient sports photographer, and you can see his work, which he calls “Field of Fotos,” as well, as get an education in sports trivia, on his website: mikemccann.blogspot.com
Stephen Colbert gave the fast-growing sport of pickleball television exposure last Thursday night with a two-hour CBS special called “Pickled.” The show was a celebrity tournament that reminded me of those 1970s “Battle of the Network Stars” ABC specials hosted by Howard Cosell. Veteran basketball commentator, and former Seton Hall men’s basketball head coach, Bill Raftery, handled the play-by-play with delightful humor. Former ESPN air personality Cari Champion ably assisted him, but it would have been more enjoyable if Colbert had hired Raftery’s longtime Brooklyn Nets broadcasting partner, Forest Hills native Ian Eagle, for this occasion.
