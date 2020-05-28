COVID-19 claimed a longstanding cable sports show when SNY, which has been ravaged by the lack of Mets games and live events, announced it would cancel “Loudmouths,” which debuted when SNY came on the air in 2006. “Loudmouths” was a local knockoff of ESPN’s popular late-afternoon debate show, “Pardon the Interruption,” with Chris Carlin and Adam Schein becoming the New York version of Tony Kornheiser and Michael Wilbon.
Carlin and Schein had chemistry and their takes on sports and pop culture were entertaining and rarely came off as contrived, which is rare for a sports debate show, as anyone who has ever seen ESPN’s “First Take” or Fox Sports 1’s “Undisputed” will attest.
Carlin and Schein moved onto greener media pastures and were replaced by Jon Hein and a rotation of SNY talent including Sal Licata and Marc Malusis. While they weren’t bad there was a drop in quality. Too many debates seemed contrived and of little interest except to the show’s producer who needed to kill 30 minutes.
SNY executives promise “Baseball Night in New York” and the late-evening wrap-up highlights show “Sportsnite” will return when things get back to normal.
Longtime Bayside resident Herb Turetzky has been the official scorer for the Nets through many games during their 53-year history.
It was reported in March that four Nets players tested positive for the coronavirus, with only Kevin Durant going public. Unfortunately, Turtezky also came down with it and required hospitalization. Happily, he appears to be on the road to a complete recovery, according to the New York Post’s Zach Braziller.
Former Mets manager Art Howe is also mending from a serious bout with COVID-19. Knicks legend Patrick Ewing announced last week that he had tested positive for the virus, but he is back at home after a stay in the hospital.
Longtime Nets TV voice and Forest Hills native Ian Eagle picked up the Emmy for best local play-by-play announcer in a virtual ceremony held by the local chapter of the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences last month. It was his fifth straight Emmy in that category and sixth in the last eight years.
Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban good-naturedly took questions from the animated hosts of CBS All Access’s very clever “Tooning Out the News” series last week.
White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany is married to former Mets relief pitcher Sean Gilmartin, who is hoping to catch on with the Tampa Bay Rays if there is a season.
This factoid has not gotten much publicity because Gilmartin has been a typical journeyman reliever.
