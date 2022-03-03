Marcus Stroman was a terrific pitcher for the Toronto Blue Jays for the first five years of his MLB career before being traded to the Mets on July 31, 2019. The Mets’ general manager at the time, Brodie Van Wagenen, hoped Stroman would be the difference maker in getting them into the playoffs.
He pitched decently but was not the dominant hurler Van Wagenen expected. The Mets failed to make the playoffs that year.
Stroman elected to skip the 2020 season out of Covid-19 concerns. He returned in 2021, and like 2019, acquitted himself decently though not spectacularly. He led the Mets in wins with a not-so-grand total of 10. He was not the replacement for ace Jacob deGrom — who missed the entire second half of the season because of a variety of injuries — Mets management was hoping he would be. The Mets finished yet another season losing more games than they won.
Management clearly did not make re-signing Stroman, who was a free agent after the 2021 season ended, a priority. The team recognized his skills but figured his expensive contract would be too large a long-term liability.
The Mets were willing to let him find another employer and had to hope he wouldn’t become the next Zack Wheeler. Zack is a talented pitcher who could never put two solid, healthy halves of a season together for the Mets. He signed with the Philadelphia Phillies in December 2019 and quickly became their ace.
On Dec. 1, 2021, Stroman signed a three-year deal with the Chicago Cubs. Stroman tweeted he was ecstatic to be working on the north side of the Windy City. Mets fans wished him well on Twitter.
That should have been the end of the story. However, last week Stroman tweeted that some Mets fans taunted him with racial epithets. He also was critical of new Mets GM Billy Eppler.
While there will always be racist knuckleheads, the vast majority of Mets fans liked Stroman. They knew he grew up in Suffolk County and that he is unafraid to promote social causes, as well as the importance of getting vaccinated against Covid-19. I don’t know why he has a grudge against Eppler since he has only been the Mets GM since Nov. 18.
I enjoyed brief conversations with Stroman. We spoke about him graduating from Duke University and he laughed when I told him he should consider graduate school. We also discussed his hometown of Medford after I visited the Sam’s Club there. On the other hand, I watched him be difficult with other reporters. He frequently appeared to be mocking the media in his postgame press conferences. Both the Mets and Stroman should benefit from his relocation.
See the extended version of Sports Beat every week at qchron.com.
Howard Johnson, Billy Wagner and original Met Ken MacKenzie have accepted invitations to Old-Timers Day in late August. MacKenzie was the only Mets pitcher to post a winning record in 1962 as he finished 5-4. MacKenzie was a Yale alum who joked at the time he was the lowest paid member of the Class of 1956. Mets manager Casey Stengel used to try to motivate him by telling him to pitch to opposing batters as if they were “the Harvards.”
The Yankees announced they will be retiring Paul O’Neill’s No. 21 a week before the Mets hold their Old-Timers Day celebration. O’Neill was a key figure in the 1990s Yankees dynasty and is deserving of the honor. The only downside is the Yankees have retired so many uniform numbers that it’s only a matter of time until they start having to issue uniforms with three digits on the back of them.
When the Knicks signed guard Kemba Walker as a free agent last summer it sure seemed like a feel-good story. Walker is a Bronx native who played for Harlem’s Rice High School and was a star at the University of Connecticut. He was an elite NBA player when he was the face of the Charlotte Hornets.
While Walker did have some high-scoring games toward the end of 2021, he was never a favorite of Knicks head coach Tom Thibodeau because his defense wasn’t adequate. Then again, Walker was never known as a defensive wizard. The main reason Walker got banished to the end of the Knicks bench was that his knees were betraying him.
Knicks fans must be besides themselves that team president Leon Rose decided to sign Walker as his top free agent acquisition instead of guard DeMar DeRozan, who is having an MVP-type season for the Chicago Bulls.
Phil Mickelson has long been one of the most likable and media-savvy members of the PGA Tour so it was surprising he was cheering on a Saudi professional golf tour which would compete head-on with the PGA Tour. Mickelson admitted the Saudi government is one of the most repressive in the world when it comes to human rights, but he felt its existence would give star golfers more leverage with PGA Tour brass with respect to prize money and other economic issues.
Nearly every other PGA Tour member chastised Mickelson, with the most notable being Rory McIlroy. Mickelson quickly realized he was in a public relations sand trap and apologized and withdrew his support for the Saudi golf venture.
Interestingly, another links legend, Greg “The Shark” Norman, is working hard to make the Saudi golf league a reality, and yet he has escaped public and media heat for it.
The 2022 Major League Soccer season got underway this past weekend. Last week, the defending MLS champions, the New York City Football Club, announced its minor league team, NYCFC II, will play its home games this season at St. John’s University’s Belson Stadium.
Life and style
Hip-hop, legend, television star and proud St. Albans native James Todd Smith, better known as LL Cool J, will be the host and lead performer of the “2022 iHeartRadio Music Awards.” The show will air on Fox at 8 p.m. on March 22.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.