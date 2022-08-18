Keith Hernandez is a fun listen because not only is he extremely knowledgeable about baseball, he is happy to go off on humorous tangents.
He knew he was going to miss this past weekend’s Phillies-Mets series, as he was going to be in St. Louis for the 40th anniversary celebration of the 1982 World Series champion Cardinals team, of which he was a prominent member. Rather than tell SNY viewers the real reason he would not be in the booth, he made a joke at the expense of the Philadelphia Phillies, saying he hates watching them play because they are poor at baseball fundamentals.
That may have been true for the first two months of the season, but has not been the case since. The Phillies recently released centerfielder Odubel Herrera, who was not exactly a Gold Glover. Comedian Joe Conklin, who does a spot-on impression of Phillies radio analyst Larry Andersen, channeled Andersen on Philly’s leading sports talk station, WIP, earlier this year. “The Phillies got better defense in centerfield last summer when Billy Joel played there!” he said, perfectly capturing Andersen’s folksy wit.
Not surprisingly in this age of social media, Philadelphia sports media and fans made their feelings known. It doesn’t take much to get Philadelphians enraged, especially when it comes to anything related to New York.
I am not sure Keith was aware of corporate synergy when he made his wisecrack. Comcast owns a huge equity stake in SNY. It also owns 100 percent of the Phillies’ cable home, NBC Sports Philadelphia. He undoubtedly generated additional viewers in both markets.
He also gave incentives for Phillies fans to come up the New Jersey Turnpike to cheer their heroes on in Flushing. This coming weekend, many Mets fans will make the reverse trip with the team in Citizens Bank Park for four games.
Those who attend Friday night’s game in Philadelphia will get a bonus. The Phillies are hosting an “I Love the ’90s” concert after the game. Vanilla Ice, Tone Loc and DJ Jazzy Jeff are scheduled to perform.
While there, be sure to stroll behind the bullpens to see the Phillies Wall of Fame, which honors the greats in the franchise’s lengthy history. Ron Reed, a reliever on the Phillies’ 1980 World Series championship team, was inducted two weeks ago. He addressed the notoriously tough Phillies fans with a profound sense of humor. “Thank you for cheering for me when I pitched well, and for reminding me to pitch better when I didn’t!” he said.
Nice job by Mets TV voice and Flushing native Gary Cohen to work in Donovan Leitch song titles in a blowout of the Reds last week.
Rob Thomson has done an amazing job turning the Phillies season around since he succeeded Joe Girardi as manager in June. He spent several years as a coach in the Yankees organization so I asked him before Sunday’s Phillies-Mets game if he believed the Turnpike Series could ever match the intensity of the Subway Series. “Nothing can equal the Subway Series, but if both the Mets and Phillies are contending in the National League East year after year then it could rival the Red Sox and the Yankees,” he replied.
The distance between Citi Field and Citizens Bank Park is only 100 miles, which is half the distance between Yankee Stadium and Fenway Park. On the other hand, there is no Babe Ruth lore connecting the Phillies and Mets franchises.
Mets Manager Buck Showalter likes to go off-topic during his pregame press conferences, probably just to see if the press corps has interests that extend beyond baseball. This past Sunday he spoke about the similarities between Broadway shows and baseball. “We both put on around eight shows a week although theater capacity is far less than a baseball stadium.” He then discussed how much he and his wife enjoy going to the theater. The Tony Awards producers would be wise to utilize Showalter as a presenter if the Mets are home and have a day game the night the Emmys are scheduled.
I enjoyed watching ESPN’s seven-part Derek Jeter documentary series, “The Captain.” I was disappointed, however, in the series finale as Jeter spoke little about his four-year stint as CEO of the Miami Marlins. During that time, he endured bad press for terminating a Marlins scout who was battling cancer, as well as firing former Marlins players, and fellow Hall of Fame members, Andre Dawson and Tony Perez, who were serving as club ambassadors. It would have been nice had Jeter addressed those controversies in the same forthright manner as he did his up-and-down relationship with Alex Rodriguez. If you missed any of “The Captain,” you can view it on demand on ESPN+.
Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee Paul Simon was the opening guest on Sunday night’s ESPN2 “Kay Rod Cast.” Simon performed solo acoustic versions of “Mrs. Robinson” and “Me and Julio Down by the Schoolyard.” When Michael Kay asked him if he had thought about a professional baseball career, Simon quickly replied he knew he would never be at that level. He did articulate how proud he was hitting over .300 during his years playing at Forest Hills High School.
My thanks to Yankees radio broadcaster, as well as WIP/WFAN sports talk show host, Rickie Ricardo for pointing out an error in my column last week. I referred to relief pitcher David Robertson as a southpaw when he is in fact, a right-handed pitcher. I am glad I did not make that on the air with you, Rickie! Even if you are not a sports fan, you have probably heard Rickie’s voice on those memorable radio ads for Super Jeweler. I appreciate having you as a column reader, Rickie.
The greatest bargain in professional sports, the US Open Qualifiers, returns to the Billie Jean King National Tennis Center, next Tuesday, Aug. 23. The Qualifiers run through Friday, Aug. 26. This is a chance to see both up-and-coming players from around the world, as well as well-known veterans whose ranking has slipped, compete for spots in the US Open which gets underway Monday, Aug. 29. Admission is free, and a sizable number of the restaurant concessions will be open for business.
