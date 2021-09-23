Offensive linemen, such as guards, tackles and centers, rarely generate any buzz. Fans rarely clamor for their favorite NFL teams to draft them; callers to sports talk shows rarely mention them; and they are an afterthought at best for those involved with fantasy sports leagues. However, their play determines whether their teams win or lose, as they open holes for running backs to gain yardage. Their top priority, however, is preventing the quarterback from getting sacked.
The New York Jets and Giants have already been hit hard by injuries in this crucial area. Last week, the Jets lost their top 2020 draft choice, left tackle Mekhi Becton, to a knee injury he incurred in the opening game against the Carolina Panthers. He will probably be out of action for two months. Last Thursday night, the Giants lost one of their co-captains when left guard Nick Gates suffered a leg fracture, as Big Blue fell to Washington, 30-29.
This is horrible news for Jets rookie QB Zach Wilson and his Giants counterpart, Daniel Jones. Wilson’s predecessor, Sam Darnold, was victimized in his three years as a Jet by a pathetic line. Darnold may not have had the talent to be the Jets’ savior but he had little help around him. Jones is in Darnold’s former evaluation position. He is in his third year as Big Blue’s starting quarterback and he needs to have a good season to keep his job in 2022 and beyond.
Three cheers for broadcasters who aren’t afraid to call out their own side. SNY play-by-play broadcaster and Flushing native Gary Cohen pronounced the Mets’ season effectively over after the St. Louis Cardinals completed a three-game sweep of the Amazin’s at Citi Field. The previous day, former Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Larry Andersen, now a radio commentator for the team, called out probable National League MVP Bryce Harper for his lack of hustle on the bases. That took immense courage.
Former Mets manager Terry Collins did a nice job working with Wayne Randazzo on the team’s radio broadcasts as Howie Rose recuperates from surgery. The duo displayed terrific chemistry. Collins was a superb storyteller and a keen observer of how the game has changed.
Mets owner Steve Cohen likes to engage fans on Twitter. Normally, that’s a good thing as his tweets tend to be lighthearted. They serve to make Cohen, a multibillionaire, look like a man of the people. Last Thursday, however, he was in a foul mood as he tweeted about an unfavorable story about him by New York Post Mets beat writer Mike Puma. He asked Mets fans to guess the source for Puma’s story. Cohen doing this on Yom Kippur, the most solemn day in the Jewish calendar, made bad optics even worse.
See the extended version of Sports Beat every week at qchron.com.
One reason the Cardinals were able to dispense with the Mets with ease was the fine play of their centerfielder, Harrison Bader, who grew up in Westchester and attended the Horace Mann School in the Bronx. Bader was also a teammate of Pete Alonso at the University of Florida.
The Mets’ accounting department was happy to have Bader at Citi Field as he bought 20 tickets for friends and family for each of the three games last week. Unlike a lot of athletes who refuse to discuss a career after sports, Bader told me he would like to be in the business side of baseball, with becoming an MLB general manager as his goal. His father is an attorney and he would consider attending law school or studying for an MBA degree after he hangs up his uniform for good.
Former Yankees and current Philadelphia Phillies shortstop Didi Gregorius is blaming his Covid-19 vaccine for his poor season. Gregorius claims the vaccine caused an inflammation to his elbow that has hindered his performance at the plate and in the field. Medical experts are scoffing at his statement.
Gregorius is a bright guy and I have a feeling he is worried about demand for his services when he becomes a free agent at the end of the season. It should be noted he had Tommy John surgery on his throwing arm and he may be attempting to deflect attention from that. When it comes to Covid-19 vaccinations, I am hoping Didi is not trying to emulate the pride of South Ozone Park, Nicki Minaj, who came out with a crazy story about a cousin in Trinidad who had, shall we say, a bad urological reaction to the vaccine.
The Jets did what they always seem to do last Sunday — namely roll over and play dead for Bill Belichick’s New England Patriots. Jets rookie QB Zach Wilson made Gang Green fans nostalgic for Sam Darnold as he threw four interceptions. It should be pointed out Wilson may not have had much of a choice but to throw on most plays because Jets running backs Michael Carter and Ty Johnson are subpar, to be kind.
HBO Sports will bring back its popular NFL team behind-the-scenes show, “Hard Knocks,” on Nov. 17. This will be the first time the show, which has always been filmed during summer training camps, will take place in-season. The Indianapolis Colts will be the team profiled.
Life and style
HBO’s chief rival, Showtime, has brought back its Sunday night insider look at politics, “The Circus,” for an eight-week run. Hosts John Heilemann, Mark McKinnon, Alex Wagner and Jennifer Palmieri seem to get more candor out of politicos than all the Sunday morning talk shows do. As the show’s title indicates, they look at the art of running for public office with skepticism and humor.
Given the popularity of ABC’s “Shark Tank,” whose reruns air in primetime on CNBC, it was inevitable it would spawn rivals. On Thursday, Oct. 14, USA Network will debut “America’s Big Deal,” in which entrepreneurs will sell the products they created directly to the public. The inventor who generates the most revenue will win a big cash prize. The show’s executive producer is Long Island entrepreneur Joy Mangano, who was the creator of the Miracle Mop and other products that made her a celebrity on QVC and HSN. Jennifer Lawrence portrayed her in a 2015 film titled “Joy.
