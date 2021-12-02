New Mets General Manager Billy Eppler knew he would have hands full building a below-average roster — especially a paper-thin pitching staff — something he acknowledged at his introductory press conference.
Eppler generated goodwill from Mets fans over Thanksgiving weekend by signing top-tier free agent centerfielder Starling Marte, his former A’s outfield teammate Mark Canha and power-hitting infielder Eduardo Escobar. The big deal, of course, came on Cyber Monday, when word came the Mets had reached an agreement with one of the best pitchers in the game, Max Scherzer, on a three-year, $130 million contract.
There is little doubt Scherzer is a first-ballot Hall of Famer when he becomes eligible. It is hard to quibble with his addition given the Mets’ lack of pitching depth. He has managed to stay healthy throughout his career. I can attest he is friendly toward the media, and from all I hear, is a great teammate and a leader in the clubhouse. The latter has been in short supply for the Mets in recent years. They’re hoping Scherzer will impart wisdom to up and comers Tylor Megill, David Peterson and Matt Allan.
While there are powerful positives, there are concerns. With Scherzer now 37, it is safe to say Mets owner Steve Cohen is paying a fortune for past performance. As those radio and TV ads for investment firms always say past performance is no guarantee of future results.
Mets fans in the early 2000s were just as excited when the team signed such future Hall of Famers as Pedro Martinez and Tom Glavine. While it would be unfair to call them busts, the bottom line is they did not deliver the way fans were anticipating.
There is also a question of whether Scherzer really wants to be in Queens. He made it clear to the Washington Nationals this past summer that he would not accept a trade to the Mets. He was dealt to the Los Angeles Dodgers.
Scherzer is highly active in the Major League Baseball Players Association. The mantra of the union is to extract the most lucrative contract its members can from team owners. My guess is Scherzer would have been content to re-sign with the Dodgers for far less than he got from the Mets so he could enjoy the glamorous Southern California climate and lifestyle, but he did not want to be seen by his peers as having left significant money on the table. That would have been even more noticeable this year as the union and the owners must iron out a new collective bargaining agreement. The Mets still need at least one more legit hitter. Eppler should set his sights on Kris Bryant.
See the extended version of Sports Beat every week at qchron.com.
The New York Islanders wanted a new home in the worst kind of way, and it appears that is how the UBS Arena opened, with the team losing its first four games there. In fairness, the Isles were decimated by a Covid-19 outbreak that forced them to call up players from their Bridgeport, Conn., minor league team.
Islanders president Lou Lamoriello wanted the NHL to postpone Islanders games until they could get their players back from Covid protocols. The league has extended this courtesy to other teams. My guess is NHL officials were so excited to get the UBS Arena without hitches they gave the Islanders the short end of the hockey stick. The league finally relented this past Saturday and allowed the Islanders to postpone their remaining November games.
Lamoriello had insisted all Islanders players be vaccinated or they wouldn’t be on the roster. I have no reason to doubt him, so it is imperative he launch an investigation of how so many breakthrough cases occurred.
It is natural to wonder which vaccine his players received. Many athletes have chosen to get the Johnson & Johnson vaccine because it required only one shot whereas Pfizer and Moderna are each a two-injection regimen. There have been questions about the efficacy of the J&J vaccine.
The “Fox NFL Sunday” crew visited New York City Thanksgiving weekend to accommodate Michael Strahan who had his No. 92 uniform retired by the New York Giants this past Sunday. They set up an outdoor studio in front of the News Corp. headquarters on 48th Street and Sixth Avenue with crowds of enthusiastic fans watching. Terry Bradshaw appeared to be energized by performing live in front of a New York audience.
Fox Sports CEO Eric Shanks should consider relocating “Fox NFL Sunday” from the sterile Fox studio lot in the LA neighborhood of Culver City to NYC. CBS’s “NFL Today” emanates from the network’s Broadcast Center on West 57th Street and 11th Avenue.
Doug Williams has left SNY after seven years at the Mets’ cable network. He had done an impressive job anchoring SNY’s weekday 6 p.m. “Baseball Night in New York” but there appeared to be little else for him to do there especially after SNY started simulcasting WFAN’s “Carton & Roberts” between 4 and 6. Coincidentally, Doug’s dad, Brian Williams, is leaving NBC News after 28 years later this month.
Life and style
Apple TV just launched a new bilingual drama series, “Acapulco,” which looks at the Mexican resort town in its 1984 glory days. The series concerns a fictional hotel, “The Colinas,” which caters to primarily American jetsetters. It reminded me of a vastly underrated 1984 Matt Dillon film, “The Flamingo Kid,” which was set in a Long Island beach club in the summer of 1963.
On a more serious note, Hulu’s “Dopesick,” starring Michael Keaton, examines how Purdue Pharma lied to medical providers about Oxicontin being a nonaddictive painkiller. Purdue marketed it as a miracle drug and spent a fortune wining and dining physicians and politicos. This series will make your blood boil.
On the topic of medicine, first-aid kits are something none of us ever wants to need, but inevitably we do. My Medic (mymedic.com) makes one-stop backpacks, and even suitcases, which contain everything one needs for patching up minor scrapes to performing CPR.
I was saddened to learn last week of the passing of longtime Howard Beach resident Anne Cohen. Anne and her late husband, Herb, were Mets season ticketholders whom I met at Shea Stadium in the early 1990s. They were loyal Queens Chronicle readers and were incredibly supportive of my column, which meant the world to me. It is rare to meet people who were as gracious as Herb and Anne were. They will be missed by all who knew them.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.