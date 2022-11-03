In 1966, “Homeward Bound,” from the pride of Forest Hills High School, Simon & Garfunkel, was the follow-up to their first hit, “The Sounds of Silence.” The song, about yearning to return to where one grew up, is a classic. This winter, however, it might not be an oldie of choice for Mets and Yankees fans.
Rumors surfaced last week that the Colorado Rockies and San Francisco Giants were interested in signing Brandon Nimmo and Aaron Judge, respectively. The word was that each club is preparing to offer the gold in Fort Knox to have them relocate from New York City. Nimmo grew up a Rockies fan in Cheyenne, Wyo., two hours north of Denver on I-25. Judge was a Giants aficionado as his childhood home was in the San Joaquin Valley town of Linden, Calif.
The assumption is both will accept the offer of the highest bidder. Having hometown suitors, however, puts them in a stronger negotiating position with their old clubs and could be what breaks a tie.
Former Mets first baseman John Olerud told me a few years ago how he did not want to leave Flushing when his contract expired in 1999. He and his wife were from Seattle and the Mariners wanted him. “We were under a lot of pressure from our parents. They wanted to be near us and their grandchildren. The Mariners and the Mets gave me basically the same offer so we went back home. It was not an easy decision.”
Sporting News, which is now only an online publication, named Buck Showalter as its National League Manager of the Year. It should be noted editors only looked at the regular season; otherwise Philadelphia Phillies skipper Rob Thomson would have been a lock for that honor.
The Mets have announced their holiday community initiatives for those in need, which they are calling “Metsgiving.” On Nov. 15, anyone donating at least 10 nonperishable food items at Citi Field will receive a voucher for two tickets to a Mets game in 2023. On Dec. 7, the Mets will do the same for those bringing a new or slightly used winter coat to Citi Field.
Last week I mentioned three national sports air personalities from Queens; Mike Tirico, Kenny Smith and Stephen A. Smith. Last week New York Post sports media columnist Andrew Marchand broke the story that Forest Hills High School alum Ian Eagle will replace Jim Nantz as lead play-by-play voice for the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament for CBS and Warner Media in 2024. Ian is universally lauded for his talent and work ethic. He calls NFL games for CBS and the Westwood One radio network, as well as being YES Network’s lead broadcaster on Brooklyn Nets telecasts.
The annual Miami Project to Cure Paralysis Great Sports Legends Dinner took place last week in midtown Manhattan. The nonprofit was started in 1985 by Football Hall of Fame linebacker Nick Buoniconti when his son, Marc, suffered a spinal cord injury playing football for The Citadel. The elder Buoniconti, who passed away in 2019, started working with the University of Miami Medical School to establish a division dedicated to helping millions regain their mobility. The Miami Project has been a leader in researching cellular therapy, as well as the usage of computer technology, in regaining motor function.
As per custom, accomplished athletes attended this year’s dinner.
Jamaica High School alum and 1968 Olympics track and field gold medalist Bob Beamon told me he now makes his home in Myrtle Beach, SC. He was grateful his home was spared any damage from September’s Hurricane Ian.
Mike Eruzione was the captain of the 1980 US Olympic Men’s Hockey Team that won the gold medal against all odds. In their semi-final game, they shocked the world by beating a team of Soviet Union professionals. I jokingly told Eruzione that broadcaster Al Michaels has been living off his “Do you believe in miracles?” call for the last 42 years. “And so have I!” he replied with a big smile and without missing a beat.
American fencer Monica Aksamit, who won a bronze medal in the 2016 Olympics, is thinking about competing in the 2024 games. She signed with the Ford Models earlier this year.
The slaughter of a dozen Jews four years ago in the Pittsburgh neighborhood of Squirrel Hill is the subject of the HBO documentary, “Tree of Life,” which of course is the name of the synagogue where the domestic terrorist act occurred. Survivors discuss their memories of that awful day, while friends and relatives of those lost share their recollections of what made them so beloved. Adding to the poignancy is Squirrel Hill, with its tree-lined streets and private homes, resembling many Queens neighborhoods. It is impossible not to tear up.
Dallas Mavericks owner and Pittsburgh native Mark Cuban serves as an executive producer, as does Academy Award-winning actor and fellow Steel City native Michael Keaton.
Brooklyn Nets owner Joe Tsai should make his mercurial point guard, Kyrie Irving, watch “Tree of Life.” It would be a nice counterbalance to some of the documentaries he has apparently seen.
On a far lighter note, the Roku Channel is making its biggest original programming splash to date, when it premieres “Weird,” the comedic dramatization of the life of song parodist Al Yankovic, tomorrow night. Harry Potter himself, Daniel Radcliffe, plays Weird Al.
It is evident early Yankovic can not only parody famous hits, but he can also spoof the biography genre such as the old VH-1 weekly series “Behind the Music,” which incidentally is being revived.
Jerry Lee Lewis , who passed away at age 87 last Friday, was one of the forefathers of rock ‘n’ roll thanks to hits as “Whole Lot of Shakin’ Goin’ On,” “Great Balls of Fire” and “Breathless.” After a scandal in which he married his 13-year old cousin, Top 40 stations stopped playing the music of the man known as “The Killer.”
Country music radio was far more forgiving and Lewis forged a very successful Nashville career with hits such as “What Made Milwaukee Famous (Has Made a Loser Out of Me)” and “She Woke Me Up to Say Goodbye.” My all-time favorite Jerry Lee song is the 1977 wistful ballad “Middle Age Crazy,” in which he tells the tale of a man who is turning 40 and cannot accept the fact he can no longer be considered young by society. The term “midlife crisis” became part of the American lexicon after the song climbed the charts.
