Sports Video Group, curator of the Sports Broadcasting Hall of Fame, held its 2022 induction ceremonies at the New York Hilton last week. As always, the movers and shakers in the sports media were in attendance. The emcee was NBC Sports lead voice and Bayside High School alum Mike Tirico.
Inductee Joe Buck, in his first year doing play-by-play on ESPN’s “Monday Night Football,” thanked everyone at his longtime former home, Fox Sports. “I enjoyed calling baseball and the NFL for 28 years. My only regret was hosting ‘Super Bass Fishing.’ That sucked!” The audience, especially his old boss, David Hill, laughed loudly. “It’s going to be the next NASCAR!” Buck added, doing a spot-on impression of Hill and his inimitable Australian accent
Buck called fellow inductee Terry Bradshaw the heart and soul of Fox Sports. I asked Bradshaw if he was planning to be in more films. He co-starred with Matthew McConaughey, Bradley Cooper and Zooey Deschanel in 2006’s “Failure to Launch.” “I am retired from acting!” he said with his trademark chuckle.
Former HBO Sports President Ross Greenburg received the long-deserved honor. He spent 33 years at HBO and built its sports division into the gold standard. Under his aegis, boxing flourished and Emmys were won, thanks to a slate of documentaries narrated by Liev Schreiber. He also approved studio shows that appealed to thinking sports fans such as “Inside the NFL” and “Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel.” One “Real Sports” correspondent is former tennis pro and Douglaston native Mary Carillo, who was in attendance. Other notables on hand were Cris Collinsworth, Troy Aikman and Chris Berman.
I asked Collinsworth if he had to do much preparation for last Sunday’s Giants-Commanders game which had playoff implications. After all, neither team gets many national telecasts. “I have had to get up in the middle of the night and cram three hours in order to become knowledgeable about them,” he admitted.
In a similar vein, I asked Aikman if he is prepared to call Jets and Giants games in 2023 since they have long been banished to the NFL’s Sunday 1 p.m. window. “I’m absolutely looking forward to returning to New York!” he replied.
I talked to Berman about his Car Shield ads. “They’re OK. The good news is the checks haven’t bounced yet!” he said. I then added I missed him calling baseball games because of the sobriquets he gave players. Former Baltimore Orioles John Lowenstein, a pedestrian outfielder, owed him a debt of gratitude. “Tonight, let it be Lowenstein!” he exclaimed. It was a fun nod to the tag line of those 1980s Lowenbrau ads.
Sean McManus, the CEO of CBS Sports, told me at the Sports Broadcasting Hall of Fame induction ceremonies how the Jets are delivering good ratings after years of underachieving both on the field, and, perhaps more importantly, the ratings. Since CBS has the broadcast rights to the NFL’s American Football Conference, it gets to telecast the majority of Jets games. It is safe to say McManus was not happy Gang Green lost to the Detroit Lions 20-17 on Sunday which probably finished off their hopes for a playoff berth.
Even worse for CBS, the Jets will remain as America’s 1 p.m. team. Games played in the late Sunday afternoon window draw far bigger ratings, and profits, for CBS and FOX.
The Ivy League’s Heisman Trophy, the Bushnell Cup, was presented last Monday. Yale QB Nolan Grooms was named the Offensive Player of the Year, while Harvard defensive back Truman Jones and Princeton linebacker Liam Johnson tied for Defensive Player of the Year honors.
The Ivy League does not offer athletic scholarships, which has hurt its member colleges’ recruiting efforts. Two years ago the courts ruled college athletes can make money without restrictions based on their name, image and likeness. That should provide the Ivies a way to compete with Stanford, Duke and other fine institutions of higher learning.
Harvard football Head Coach Tim Murphy told me that to the best of his knowledge, none of his players have benefited yet from this new earnings freedom. His Columbia counterpart, Al Bagnoli, said his school has hired an agency to seek out endorsement/job opportunities, Given that New York City is home to more Fortune 500 companies than any other city in the world, this should give the Columbia Lions, who have not won an Ivy League championship since 1961, a big intangible asset when it comes to attracting student-athletes.
The WWE is giving a major push to wrestler Zelina Vega who grew up in Queens Village. Vega can be seen the WWE’s “Smackdown” which airs Friday nights on Fox. She will also be on the star attractions on this Monday’s WWE live card at Madison Square Garden.
Life and style
Restaurateur Nelson Braff, whose upscale Hunt & Fish Club is a popular Manhattan dining spot for athletes and other celebrities, has opened a branch in LaGuardia Airport’s refurbished Terminal B.
Speaking of food, a few weeks ago I wrote about the growth of vegan soup companies. One of them, Upton’s Naturals, has such soup flavors as “Chick & Wild Rice,” “Chick Tortilla,” and “Chick & Noodle Soup.” I thought the “chick” in question were chick peas. I was informed that it is instead “chick seitan,” which is a vegan protein whose taste and texture resembles the popular poultry.
CBS will telecast “The Kennedy Center Honors” next Wednesday (Dec. 28). The ceremony honoring George Clooney, Gladys Knight, Amy Grant, U2 and others took place two weeks ago in Washington, DC.
A colleague invited me to catch Vanessa Williams perform at Below 54, a supper club located on the site of the legendary Studio 54. Williams’ voice was in fine form as she sang a few Christmas songs, a Stephen Sondheim medley, and of course, her big hits as “Dreaming,” “Love Is,” “Colors of the Wind” and “Saved the Best for Last.”
The pandemic hurt intimate places that showcased name talent. Let’s hope the recent spike in Covid-19, influenza and RSV will not deliver a devastating blow to these nightclubs.
News broke Saturday night that one of the best players in “Saturday Night Live” history, 11-year veteran Cecily Strong, would be departing after that night’s show. Her caricature of former Westchester district attorney and current Fox News Channel personality Jeanine Pirro, as a loud Trump supporter who loved to imbibe, always generated loud laughs. Pirro should send Strong an expensive bottle of red wine as a parting gift for making her a pop culture icon.
