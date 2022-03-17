Major League Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred was the No. 1 villain for fans and the media during the recent lockout. He didn’t help with deadline threats or when he seemed to be inappropriately smiling or laughing as he announced another breakdown in negotiations.
In retrospect, Manfred should be thanked and congratulated. All sports commissioners are scapegoats for the owners who pay their lucrative salaries. Manfred had to deal with the egos of 30 billionaires and their factions. Some wanted to roll back payrolls with salary caps. Others, like the Mets’ Steve Cohen, didn’t want any infringement on their right to spend as they saw fit.
While owners have always had divisions, the conventional wisdom was the players were a solid bloc. Apparently, appearances were deceiving. The Major League Baseball Players Association executive board, composed of some of the highest compensated players, including the Mets’ Max Scherzer and the Yankees’ Gerrit Cole, voted unanimously against the pact that was overwhelmingly approved by the rank and file. MLBPA Executive Director Tony Clark had hardliners and moderates on his flanks and understandably didn’t want Manfred and ownership to discover that schism. All those factions make it almost miraculous an agreement was reached.
Manfred realizes his sport lags both the NFL and the NBA in terms of buzz. He smartly capitalized on a rare faux pas made by his NBA counterpart, Adam Silver. At the NBA All-Star Game last month, Silver said he didn’t see the need for reporters to be in locker rooms to speak with players. Journalists lost that right when the pandemic began. Silver is clearly a fan of Winston Churchill’s quote about never letting a good crisis go to waste. As soon as an agreement was reached, Manfred announced media would be allowed back into baseball clubhouses.
In my experience, too many team PR types see themselves as gatekeepers who are happy to take Churchill’s adage to heart. If baseball is going to reverse its steep popularity decline, communication directors had best increase media access, whether they like it or not, and not just for reporters from outlets they deem important. The days they can consider anyone who is not a member of the Baseball Writers Association of America to be an irritant had better end now.
Similarly, players must be accountable. Too many hide in the team cafeteria or trainer’s room to avoid interacting with the media. Even when they sit by their lockers, you get unwelcome vibes. They had better realize if it weren’t for media coverage, they’d have the renown of professional lacrosse players.
An impetus for MLB to get a deal done with the players was its new contract with Apple TV+. The streaming service will be showing Friday night doubleheaders. It is safe to assume the first one will be in the Eastern or Central time zone while the late game will originate in the Mountain or Pacific time zone.
The shortened spring training schedule caused by the lockout means the Mets won’t be traveling far from their Port St. Lucie, Fla., base. They will play the Washington Nationals and Houston Astros in West Palm Beach, and the Miami Marlins and St. Louis Cardinals in Jupiter. That is good news for Mets fans who are traveling to the north end of Florida’s gold coast and want to see their heroes play, especially given the price of gas.
New York City really was, to use a worn-out cliche, a mecca of college basketball last week as both the Big East and Atlantic Coast Conference held their championship tournaments here. The Big East was at its longtime home, Madison Square Garden, while the ACC made its second appearance at Barclays Center.
ACC Commissioner Jim Phillips told me he likes to rotate the tournament between Greensboro, NC, Washington, DC, and New York City so he can show how his conference has expanded from the Maryland, Virginia and Carolinas corridor to now include Syracuse, Pittsburgh, Notre Dame, and Boston College, while avoiding displeasing those in the ACC’s original terrain.
University of Pittsburgh men’s basketball head coach Jeff Capel earned points for candor. Following his team’s opening round loss to Boston College, Capel admitted his team needs more talented players. He is hopeful basketball recruits will be able to get local endorsement deals that would normally go to professional hoops players since the Steel City doesn’t have an NBA franchise.
The St. John’s Red Storm men’s basketball team have made an art form of losing heartbreakers over the years at the Big East Tournament, but their 66-65 loss to the Villanova Wildcats Thursday night may be the most painful of them all. The Red Storm blew a 17-point second-half lead, which is unforgivable even when playing a highly ranked team like the Wildcats. While an upset win wouldn’t have guaranteed a berth in the NCAA Tournament, it would have certainly helped in recruiting, as well as energizing a perennially disappointed fan base for next season.
Howard Beach native Joe De Sena stars in CNBC’s “No Retreat: Business Boot Camp” which airs Tuesdays at 10 p.m. De Sena is a former Wall Street equity trader who got tired of the suit and tie life and always appreciated physical labor. “I always admired the work done by local construction companies, especially JB Masonry from Ozone Park,” he told me in a phone interview last week.
De Sena was entrepreneurial even when he was attending St. Helen Catholic Academy in Howard Beach. He founded Clearwater Pools in his teens, which is still located on Cross Bay Boulevard. “I installed and maintained pools for nearly everyone in Howard Beach including a lot of wise guys!” he said with a laugh. “I eventually sold the company to my employees.”
Always interested in physical fitness, De Sena bought real estate in Pittsfield, Vt., which he dubbed “The Farm.” Its purpose had nothing to do with agriculture, however. De Sena instead used the land for a Marine Corps-style training facility and obstacle course for an endurance sports company he created which he called Spartan.
His philosophy has always been physical fitness leads to success in other areas such as business. Many Fortune 500 companies have sent their employees to Spartan to improve team building by evaluating their workers under incredibly stressful circumstances. CNBC executives liked the idea of Joe and his team screaming out questions such as, “Who is your biggest customer?” and “What is your customer service phone number?” to them as they are crawling under barbed wire in mud or having to bail water out of a sinking canoe in a lake.
De Sena is aware the drill sergeant character has become a staple of reality television as evidenced by Simon Cowell, Gordon Ramsay and Jon Taffer (host of Paramount Network’s “Bar Rescue”). “Anyone will tell you how you see me on television is how I am in real life,” he said convincingly.
A pair of business entrepreneurs who got themselves into serious trouble in recent years are currently being serialized on television. Joseph Gordon-Levitt captures the brash personality of Uber co-founder Travis Kalanick in Showtime’s “Super Pumped.” Amanda Seyfried portrays Elizabeth Holmes, who was recently convicted on multiple financial fraud charges involving her blood testing company, Theranos, in Hulu’s “The Dropout.”
Veteran network television legal correspondent Dan Abrams was the keynote speaker at the just concluded 2022 Legalweek trade show, which was held at the New York Hilton. Abrams, who is currently the CEO of the fledgling Law & Crime Network, decried the state of cable news networks today, where biases seem to count far more than facts do when it comes to reporting.
Legalweek is the largest trade technology show in the world aimed at the law profession. LexisNexis highlighted its latest database software, which provides attorneys with the rulings in prior court cases. Filevine is a Salt Lake City-based company, which helps law firms keep track of documents, which have been received and those which are missing, to get a resolution. Another company, Chicago-based Relativity, is a leader in the electronic discovery software firm, which can comb through massive amounts of data to cherrypick exactly what an attorney needs.
The International Restaurant & Foodservice Show returned to Javits Center last week. It was the last show to take place at Javits before the convention center was shut down, like almost everything else, because of the Covid-19 pandemic.
Queens was well represented at the show. Whitestone’s Clean Air Group, which helps restaurants remove grease and other waste products, and Long Island City’s Rollhaus Seating Products, which provides furniture and fixtures to dining establishments, were exhibitors.
The World’s Borough used to have many dairy plants, but labor and real estate costs conspired in all of them relocating. There is good news, however. Farmland sales director Darren Schochner said his company’s Bartlett Dairy division will be opening a milk plant on Rockaway Boulevard across from JFK Airport this summer that will create 400 jobs.
