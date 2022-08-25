The 2022 US Open should resemble what life was like before Covid-19. The US Open Qualifiers, canceled in both 2020 and 2021, have returned to the Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. The matches, which give a shot at the tournament to those whose rankings were too low, or were not recipients of a wild card entry granted by the United States Tennis Association, runs through tomorrow and is free of charge.
The big story is that this will be the last time tennis fans will get to see Serena Williams compete, as she announced she is hanging up her racquet after her last match in Flushing Meadows.
At press time, it was unclear whether anti-vaxxer Novak Djokovic will be allowed to enter the United States to compete. Another household name, Roger Federer, is recovering from his third knee surgery and will probably miss the Open.
An American male has not won the US Open since Andy Roddick did it in 2003. The drought may end this year. Taylor Fritz, who reached a No. 12 ranking in the world this past July, and who became the first American to win the men’s title at Indian Wells this past March, will be getting lots of attention. We’ll see if he can accomplish what John Isner, Sam Querrey, Ryan Harrison, Jack Sock and so many others could not.
Phillies fans, as well as the Philadelphia sports media, seemed to be just as angry about the “General” from the 7-Line Army being allowed to throw out the ceremonial first pitch before a Mets-Phillies game at Citizens Bank Park as they were about the Phillies losing three out of four games over the weekend to our Flushing heroes.
The 7-Line Army is a company that arranges trips for groups of Mets fans to see their team play on the road. The Phillies ticket sales department showed its appreciation by letting a company representative toss a pitch to the team’s mascot, the Phillie Phanatic, who jokingly refused to catch the ball. The two did hug right after that.
This was a smart business decision by the Phillies. It sent the message Mets fans are welcome at Citizens Bank Park. The Phillies’ accounting department couldn’t care less who is providing the ticket and concession revenue.
Many Phillies fans came up to Citi Field the previous weekend to cheer their team and you can be sure Mets management was fine with that. The fans I spoke with said they were treated very well by their Mets counterparts and look forward to returning. The Queens Economic Development Corp. would be smart to hand out pamphlets telling them about the great restaurants within walking distance of Citi Field.
The Mets and Phillies should ask Major League Baseball to schedule as many weekend series as possible. It’s good business.
See the extended version of Sports Beat every week at qchron.com.
The aforementioned Phillie Phanatic brought an effigy of Keith Hernandez to the Mets television booth Friday night as a way of having fun with the Mets legend for insulting the Phillies the previous week. Gary Cohen and Ron Darling played along with him. Hernandez wisely took the weekend off.
The Phanatic then made the mistake of entering the Phillies television booth. Former Phillies first baseman and current TV analyst John Kruk was not happy with the uninvited guest. The cranky Kruk told the Phanatic that the San Diego Chicken remains the best mascot in baseball history. Kruk’s partner, former Mets radio voice Tom McCarthy, did his best to try to make peace between the two.
Sunday’s wild 10-9 Mets win over the Phillies is certain to be shown by SNY as part of “Mets Classics” for generations to come. The unforeseen hero was relief pitcher Nate Fisher, who tossed three scoreless innings to give the Mets a chance to come back from a three-run deficit. Fisher, who has a finance degree from the University of Nebraska, was out of baseball two years ago. He was working as a loan officer for an Omaha bank at the start of the Covid-19 pandemic.
Yankees Manager Aaron Boone channeled his inner Nikita Khrushchev when he banged on the press conference podium following Saturday’s 5-2 loss to the Toronto Blue Jays. SNY television personality and former New York Daily News sportswriter Anthony McCarron called Boone’s burst of anger “performance art.” It did come across that way. Then again, it might have had a short-term beneficial effect as the Yankees snapped out of their funk on Sunday by beating the Blue Jays, 4-2.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.