MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred shook up the sports and political worlds last Friday by announcing he was relocating the All-Star Game from Truist Field in Atlanta to Denver’s Coors Field because of the new Georgia voting law.
Based on prima facie evidence the Georgia law seems overly and needlessly restrictive. Had the legislation been simply about requiring voter ID, for which persuasive arguments can be made (even though voter fraud seems more anecdotal than fact-based) the odds are the game would have remained in Cobb County. What angered many were provisions that threatened to arrest anyone distributing water or any other beverage or food, along with the Georgia Legislature having the right to overrule county election boards.
Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp should have spoken with his Republican predecessor, Nathan Deal. In 2016, North Carolina passed a controversial transgender bathroom law and in the process forbade NC counties and cities to pass laws whose intent was to contradict the state edict. The NBA immediately pulled the 2017 All-Star Game out of Charlotte; many Fortune 500 companies canceled expansion plans in the Tar Heel State; and tourism plummeted as both leisure and business travelers avoided the state. The result was North Carolina absorbing a multibillion-dollar hit to its economy. Some Georgia backwoods legislators wanted to emulate what North Carolina did. Deal had worked hard to lure film studios and television production companies to Georgia with various tax credits and sweetheart land deals. The result was a $2 billion industry had sprung up in his state. He was also aware Atlanta’s Hartsfield Airport was the busiest in the nation and he wanted to keep it that way. Deal was an old-school Republican who was far more concerned with creating a robust economy and a pro-business climate than he was in fighting culture wars in which the major economic winners are cable news networks that feast on stoking outrage. When right-wing politicos approached Deal to see if he’d commit the same kind of economic harikari that North Carolina Gov. Pat McCrory did, he coolly told them, “Do you have a check for $2 billion to cover the exodus of the entertainment industry?” That quickly ended the conversation.
Given that Covid is still a force, as was proved yet again with the postponement of the Mets-Nationals opening series, it might have been prudent for MLB to skip the All-Star Game this year and give everyone a four-day break. Denver will probably not accrue the economic benefits the game normally provides because of the short notice and Covid concerns relating to travel.
A new company, Pro Hitter (prohitter.com), has created a rubbery resin-like ring that you put on the thumb of your upper hand holding a baseball bat. The company claims this device helps a batter achieve a better level swing and reduces impact sting from battling off inside pitches. Pro Hitter claims top big-league hitters such as Juan Soto, Mookie Betts, Bryce Harper, Cody Bellinger and Cory Seager are all users.
The WWE will be partnering with cable television’s A&E Network to create programming for the very competitive Sunday night time slot. Starting on April 18, A&E’s long-running “Biography” series will examine the lives of some of the most famous professional wrestlers of all-time. Following at 10 p.m. will be “WWE’s Most Wanted Treasures,” which will look at the world of wrestling collectibles.
Apparel has been a big part of licensed merchandise for professional sports leagues and now upscale brands are working with them. Major League Baseball has just signed a clothing deal with DKNY, the company started by Forest Hills native Donna Karan, while the NBA has done the same for outerwear with Canada Goose.
A college basketball story that got lost in the news this year was the NCAA’s decision to hold the National Invitational Tournament in a bubble in Frisco, Texas. Hopefully next year, the NIT, which consists of men’s college basketball teams that didn’t qualify for the NCAA Tournament, holds its Final Four back at Madison Square Garden as per tradition.
Fox Broadcasting has given the green light to a weekly drama series from executive producer Lee Daniels who was the force behind “Empire,” the popular weekly soap about the music industry. His latest project is “Our Kind of People” which looks at the upscale African-American community of Martha’s Vineyard, Mass. and it should start airing either in late fall or early winter.
Daniels, who also has had an illustrious film career behind the camera, was probably influenced by a 1994 film about Martha’s Vineyard, “The Inkwell,” which starred Larenz Tate, Joe Morton and Jada Pinkett Smith.
