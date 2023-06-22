The Mets’ season has been plagued by a plethora of mental and physical errors. Last Tuesday, in the first game of the Subway Series, that was on full display when relief pitcher Drew Smith was tossed from the game before even throwing a pitch.
The umpiring crew claimed Smith was using sticky substances on his hands and glove that were not in accordance with Major League Baseball rules.
Smith saw how his teammate, pitcher Max Scherzer, was suspended for 10 games earlier this season for that infraction, and undoubtedly heard about Yankees pitcher Domingo German getting the same sentence. As bad as not being able to play for 10 games is, the penalty extends to the team because MLB prohibits allowing a replacement to be called up from the farm system. This meant the Mets bullpen, which has been taxed all season because of the ineffectiveness of the team’s starting pitching, would have to face even greater stress. While Smith has never lived up to the expectations the Mets had for him when he was obtained from the Tampa Bay Rays in 2017, he could at least eat up some innings when Mets starters had to be removed sooner than Manager Buck Showalter would have liked. That was the case this past weekend when the Mets dropped two of three to the disappointing St. Louis Cardinals.
As expected, Smith denied any wrongdoing when meeting with the media after Tuesday night’s game, in which the Mets blew a 5-1 lead and wound up losing to the Yankees. Pitchers who are caught using sticky substances are less likely to accept blame than Jamaica Estates native Donald Trump is for any wrongdoing.
Smith raised one fair point as he said there is no standard for measuring what is and is not acceptable. It is up to each umpire’s discretion, which means it is subjective. Life is not fair. Smith should have realized risk and reward did not equate before applying anything on his hands and glove.
One Mets player who has missed a lot of action, and has been overlooked is outfielder Tim Locastro, who injured his right thumb sliding into third base last month. He required surgery and is on the 60-day injured list. Locastro is a good contact hitter, has speed, can play stellar defense and rarely makes mental mistakes.
Remember to avoid the collapsed section of I-95 in Northeast Philadelphia if you are going to any of the Mets-Phillies games at Citizen Bank Park this weekend. A better bet is to take I-295 or the NJ Turnpike to the Walt Whitman Bridge. Ironically, I-95 in NE Philly has been under constant construction since I was a little boy. And that’s a long time ago.
See the extended version of Sports Beat every week at qchron.com.
Baby boomer fans of the Jets and Giants were reminded of the passage of time last week, when news came of the passings of Jets Super Bowl place kicker Jim Turner, and one of the greatest receivers in Giants history, Homer Jones. Big Blue was awful in the late 1960s, but Jones was one of the bright spots for Giants fans back then.
Thirty years ago, Bob Klapisch and John Harper authored a book famously titled “The Worst Team Money Can Buy: The Collapse of the New York Mets.” Given the way the Mets season has gone, it is not surprising it has been widely discussed on social media. I saw both men last week and asked whether they had considered writing a sequel.
“I am gratified by the legacy of our book, but I don’t see us writing another one. With the advent of multiple wildcard playoff slots, every team has a shot. Our book looked at the dismantling of those terrific late ’80s Mets teams and what life was like for competing beat writers,” Klapisch said.
“We are no longer beat writers, so that would make it tough,” Harper added.
You must give credit to Oakland A’s fans for showing up for engineering a reverse boycott. Over 27,000 fans bought tickets for a midweek game against the Tampa Bay Rays for the sole purpose of verbally eviscerating team owner John Fisher. Under Fisher’s aegis, the A’s have rid themselves of most of their quality players and yet raised ticket prices. Earlier in the month, Fisher announced he would be relocating the team to Las Vegas.
As soon as the New York Post’s Andrew Marchand broke the story of Craig Carton leaving his drivetime gig at WFAN to concentrate solely on his more lucrative Fox Sports1 morning cable show, WFAN management had Carton go on the air with his partner, Evan Roberts, to confirm his departure.
A couple of days later, WFAN announced Tiki Barber would be leaving his midday show with Brandon Tierney to become Roberts’ new partner. Roberts has been playing the role of straight man to the loud Carton. He now will have to switch to the role of provocateur if his show with the former Giants running back is to succeed.
Last Thursday, WPIX celebrated its 75th anniversary with an hour-long special. Even though it no longer has broadcast rights to Yankees games, segment co-hosts Marc Malusis and Nelson Figueroa, who helm PIX’s “New York Sports Nation Nightly,” showed highlights of great Bronx Bombers moments on the station, including Roger Maris’ 61st home run in October 1961. Of course, legendary Yankees shortstop and broadcaster Phil Rizzuto received a big tribute.
