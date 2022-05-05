New York Jets General Manager Joe Douglas has been in his current position for three years, and the results have not exactly been an overwhelming success. Last season, the Jets won a measly four games. The “good news” was that was double the total of Jets victories in 2020.
The pressure was on Douglas to make high-impact selections in last week’s NFL Draft, particularly in Thursday’s high-profile first round. The conventional wisdom was that he, and the Jets, had a good night. The team selected cornerback Ahmad “Sauce” Garden with the fourth pick and wide receiver Garrett Wilson with the 10th selection; and made a surprising trade to get the 26th slot in the first round to choose defensive end Jermaine Johnson II.
Jets fans have seen more than their share of first-round busts in their 60-year history. Famed Jets fan Larry David would no doubt advise the Gang Green faithful to curb their enthusiasm.
The just-as-woeful Giants had the fifth and seventh selections in the first round. First-year GM Joe Schoen got high grades from draft savants for choosing defensive end Kavyon Thibodeaux and offensive tackle Evan Neal. The Giants hope Thibodeaux will follow in the footsteps of Big Blue linebacker legends Lawrence Taylor and Michael Strahan. As far as Neal is concerned, the Giants will be thrilled if he can keep QB Daniel Jones from being knocked on his tuchus without being called for holding.
The Mets will be in Philadelphia for a four-game weekend series with the Phillies this weekend. The 100-mile trip to beautiful Citizens Bank Park is always worthwhile for Mets fans, especially when their favorite team is winning.
There are several new food options at CBP. Jersey Shore pizza is always tasty. Manco & Manco, out of Ocean City, has launched a concession. Former Phillies slugger Ryan Howard is a co-founder of Colbie’s Southern Kissed Chicken. He’ll be competing with another former Phillies home run king, Greg Luzinski, whose Bull’s BBQ is a fan favorite. For those with cast-iron stomachs, Aramark has a peanut butter and jelly burger. It is as it sounds: peanut butter mixed with japale–o jelly on top of a hamburger.
While at the game, pay attention to public address announcer Dan Baker, who is celebrating his 50th anniversary in that role. Baker is to announcing ballplayers’ names as Casey Kasem was to introducing top 40 singles back in the day.
A warning if you are driving to the Friday game. The Philadelphia 76ers will be playing the Miami Heat in the second round of the NBA playoffs. They play across Pattison Avenue at the Wells Fargo Center. Expect traffic and parking to be brutal. Allow yourself plenty of extra time.
As you undoubtedly know, this past Friday night five Mets pitchers combined to no-hit the Phillies in a 3-0 win. That is a statistical oddity Mets fans can celebrate over the years to come, but it doesn’t compare to a real no-hitter thrown by a single pitcher. It would not have been a big deal to Mets fans except their team has had only one of those in its 60-year history. Coincidentally, the 10th anniversary of Johan Santana’s accomplishment will be celebrated at the end of this month.
The Phillies showed why, even when getting no-hit, they are a tough opponent. They forced Mets hurlers to throw 159 pitches. In the process, they walked six times (with three base-on-balls going to perennial Mets killer Kyle Schwarber alone), while other hitters ran deep counts. Phillies starter Aaron Nola struck out nine Mets in six innings, and was more dominant than Mets starter Tylor Megill, who was certainly no slouch in his five innings of work.
Rugby is football without helmets and pads. The game is incredibly popular both in Australia and the United Kingdom, and it is trying to catch on in the United States. Major League Rugby started five years ago but the pandemic obviously hurt its development. Its games have aired on cable’s CBS Sports Network and Fox Sports 1 and 2.
MLR’s local franchise, Rugby New York, play their home games at JFK Stadium in Hoboken, NJ, which is located near the city’s PATH station. Its star player is New Zealand native Andy Ellis. Rugby New York has two home matches coming up this month. On Sunday, May 15, they take on the Seattle Seawolves. Rugby Atlanta is the opponent a week later. Both games begin at 3 p.m. After the matches, the players are happy to sign autographs, chat with fans and even have a brew or two with them at a local pub.
Earlier, I mentioned how Dan Baker is celebrating his 50th anniversary as the Phillies’ public address announcer. His counterpart with the Philadelphia Flyers, Lou Nolan, just finished his 50th year as their public address announcer. Shifting to radio, Bob Pantano has hosted his “Saturday Night Dance Party” on 98.1 FM WOGL since 1977. This past week, Audacy, the parent company of WOGL, removed the “Saturday Night Dance Party” from the main FM frequency, and relegated it to its HD-2 channel. It can still be heard all over the world on the internet and via the Audacy app. Nonetheless, it was a classless act by Audacy executives. Pantano is a Philly legend who deserves better.
The CW has quietly become a home for game shows that are twinged with sharp wit. Its “Whose Line Is It Anyway?” has long been a CW staple and a favorite of fans of improvisation. Along the same lines, the CW has been televising an American version of the popular British comedy series “Would I Lie To You?”, which is hosted by actor/comedian Aasif Mandvi. Think of it as a modern version of “To Tell the Truth” with the emphasis more on laughs than on detecting mendacity.
