One of the big questions going into the 2022 season was “Will Aaron Judge sign a long-term contract with the New York Yankees, or will he test free agency waters at season’s end?” Judge made it clear he did not want to negotiate a new pact during the season.
Yankees general manager Brian Cashman made public the Yankees’ offer, which would pay Judge $30.5 million per year for seven years. Judge, however, turned it down. As you can guess, his decision did not endear himself to Bronx Bombers fans.
Judge is betting on having a big year. Michael Conforto made a similar bet on himself last year when he rejected the Mets’ reported five-year contract, which would have paid him $20 million per year. Conforto had a putrid 2021 season and is currently unemployed.
While all of us would jump at the compensation Judge was offered, I can see his viewpoint. He is the face of the Yankees. As talented as Anthony Rizzo and DJ LeMahieu are, few buy tickets to see them play. They do buy tickets to see No. 99 bash home runs. Yankees patrons also buy plenty of Judge-themed merchandise.
My guess is the Yankees have the highest asset value of any professional sports franchise in the world. Their brand has always been to obtain the best players no matter what the price. Judge knows this as well. He must grimace knowing his teammate, pitcher Gerrit Cole, earns $36 million per year. Across the RFK Bridge, two Mets, Francisco Lindor and Max Scherzer, are earning way more than what Cashman was proposing.
What may hurt Judge’s value is the rumor he has not been vaccinated against Covid-19. We will find out on May 2 when the Yankees take on the Blue Jays in Toronto. Canada’s largest city does not permit unvaccinated athletes to play within its borders. The Blue Jays may be the toughest divisional opponent for the Yankees. It will be a major drawback if he can’t play.
WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert met with the media before the start of the WNBA Draft which was held in Tribeca last Monday. She admitted her frustrations with the Russian government imprisoning one of the WNBA’s biggest stars, Britney Griner, on drug charges.
Griner’s detention has not given Engelbert pause about her league’s best players going overseas to play during the winter where they are paid a lot more than they are here. “It’s the best way to grow our game,” she said.
She danced around my question of whether she foresaw a financial model in which WNBA teams could be profitable and generate positive cash flow with players earning enough to feel they don’t have to play in Europe.
See the extended version of Sports Beat every week at qchron.com.
ESPN president Jimmy Pitaro was one of the honorees at the 30th annual Broadcasting & Cable Hall of Fame ceremonies held at Manhattan’s Ziegfeld Ballroom. ESPN shook up the sportscasting world during the winter by signing the longtime top Fox Sports NFL broadcasting team of Joe Buck and Troy Aikman.
“That kind of talent is rarely on the market. That is why we went all in on them,” Pitaro told me. When I asked him if signing Buck and Aikman was a way of getting better games for “Monday Night Football” (NBC’s “Sunday Night Football” currently gets the lion’s share of the marquee matchups), Pitaro was diplomatic toward NFL authorities. “We’ve been happy with the games we’ve gotten.” He added, however, that under the new broadcast rights contract with the NFL, three games will be broadcast on ABC. It’s a safe bet the Jets and Giants won’t be playing in any of them.
Speaking of our local NFL franchises, both the Jets and Giants will be holding NFL Draft Party events at MetLife Stadium next Thursday evening (April 28). There will be tours of the teams’ locker rooms and several player alums will be on hand for meet-and-greets. Admission is free, but you must obtain a ticket in advance by going on the teams’ respective websites.
Baseball Digest is celebrating its 80th anniversary. Last week the venerable publication announced that legendary Dodgers announcer Vin Scully will be the recipient of its 2022 Lifetime Achievement Award. Scully turned 94 this past November. He still has the great vocal pipes and quick wit.
It was very classy of the Mets to name their press box after Jay Horwitz, their longtime PR maven who is now their VP of alumni affairs. Jay has been with the Mets for the past 42 years, I normally shy away from using the term “living legend,” but in Jay’s case it is fully justified.
TNT NBA sideline reporter Jared Greenberg did an exemplary job last Tuesday commenting on the N train shooting tragedy in Brooklyn. Greenberg was reporting on the court of Barclays Center just before the start of the Brooklyn Nets “play-in game” with the Cleveland Cavaliers. Greenberg spoke about how the shooting at the 36th Street station was just blocks away from the Nets practice facility and how many of the team’s employees use that station every day. He was able to perfectly balance news of the real world with an NBA game with playoff implications to a national audience. That is not an easy balancing act.
The New York Yankees held a press preview last week of new cuisine options for their customers. The standout to me was Harlem restaurateur Marcus Samuelsson’s Blue, White, and Gold Milkshake, which is composed of vanilla ice cream, blueberries and pieces of graham crackers and cheesecake. There will be every type of chicken available from jerk to fried to grilled to Korean barbecue. Speaking of barbecue, Mighty Quinn’s BBQ, which recently opened a restaurant in Forest Hills, will have a concession outpost at Yankee Stadium.
The 2022 New York International Auto Show, which is operated by the Whitestone-based Greater New York Automobile Dealers Association, runs through Sunday at the Javits Center. Lincoln has a 1956 Continental Mark 2 which was driven by Elvis Presley on display with an accompanying bill of sale. Toyota had one of the racing cars and driving helmet used by NASCAR driver Kyle Busch.
The main takeaway from the show was the number of electric vehicles shown with many from obscure companies. I was impressed with the handling of Hyundai’s Ioniq 5.
Supply chain issues were very apparent at this year’s auto show. A lot of car makers, such as Honda, Audi, BMW and Cadillac, were missing. I ran into WFAN morning air personality and “NFL Today” panelist Boomer Esiason at Wednesday’s press day. He concurred with my assessment that this year’s NYIAS was quite different from the ones we remembered from the prepandemic era. “At least we have an auto show this year,” he said. Amen to that. It had been three years since the last one.
Stephanie Ruhle, who succeeded Brian Williams on MSNBC’s “The 11th Hour,” was an attendee at the aforementioned Broadcasting & Cable Hall of Fame ceremonies. I asked her if she has been able to adjust shifting her work schedule from mornings to late nights.
“It has been difficult. It is hard to just fall asleep at midnight after completing an hour-long live show. I have been binge-watching “The Dropout” and “Wecrashed,” she said, referring to, respectively, the series about disgraced entrepreneur Elizabeth Holmes starring Amanda Seyfried airing on Hulu and an eight-part dramatization of the “Wework” debacle starring Jared Leto and Anne Hathaway as company founders Adam and Rebecca Neumann that is being shown on Apple TV Plus.
The passing last week of comedian Gilbert Gottfried came as a shock to most. He had a loud, obnoxious on-stage persona, but it was clear to everyone it was all an act. Off-stage, Gottfried was quiet and very likable, according to most. That was the case when I met him. He seemed appreciative when I recalled seeing him emcee the Penthouse Pet of the Year event. “I know why you’re all here. You want to hear me read my haftorah!” Come to think of it, hearing Gilbert Gottfried relive his bar mitzvah would have been very funny.
