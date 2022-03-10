Baseball fans were understandably disgusted at the breakdown of talks between club owners and the Major League Baseball Players Association last Tuesday, particularly after things had looked promising the day before.
The refrain heard on sports talk radio was “It’s billionaires vs. millionaires!” That is progress in public relations for the union. In the past, fans would blame “those greedy players,” and by their silence, treat owners as if they were the salt of the earth.
The “billionaires-millionaires” line makes for a fun sound bite, but it is overly simplistic. Yes, major leaguers are well-paid, but they have faced incredible odds to achieve that compensation. There are fewer than 800 jobs at any time for players in the majors. Most had to endure years of substandard wages playing in the minors to be able to get to the majors. There is no guarantee they are going to stay once they arrive.
MLB players must stay with a team for six years before they can enjoy what workers in every other field can enjoy — namely, the right to negotiate with another employer. Surprisingly, union leadership did not push the issue of lowering the major league service time to a fewer number of years before free agency would be granted.
MLBPA Chief Executive Tony Clark, the former Mets and Yankees first baseman, seemed more interested in getting more players eligible for arbitration. This process results in higher pay for those who don’t meet eligibility requirements for free agency. The union wants players with two years of MLB service to be arbitration eligible. They also want a mechanism to prevent teams from manipulating service time by keeping players in the minors, so they remain just a tad below being able to have more financial leverage.
The biggest stumbling block in the talks appears to be the threshold for when the luxury tax begins, i.e., the maximum payroll a team can have. Teams going over that amount pay additional funds to MLB, which disseminates them to smaller-market teams and uses them to finance pension obligations.
The luxury tax pits owners vs. owners. Those who want to spend big bucks, such as the Mets’ Steve Cohen, don’t want their billionaire brethren to practice corporate socialism at their expense. Even small-market owners are billionaires. To quote the famous line from “The Godfather Part II,” this is the business they have chosen.
This accounts for why Derek Jeter stepped down as the CEO of the Miami Marlins. Jeter wanted majority owner Bruce Sherman to increase the Marlins’ payroll. Sherman, content to take in his pro rata share of MLB television, licensing and merchandising revenue, refused.
Jeter helped his old teammate, Tony Clark.
Best of luck to Ken Davidoff, who has decided to take a sabbatical from writing about baseball. He announced his decision to leave the New York Post on social media. He spent 10 years with the Post and before that was with the Bergen Record. He has spent 25 years writing about the national pastime.
Davidoff is an insightful baseball writer. For some reason, he hasn’t received the attention from television sports network executives that fellow baseball scribes Tim Kurkjian, Tom Verducci, Ken Rosenthal and his longtime colleague Joel Sherman have. A smart network honcho would be wise to contact Davidoff, who is now a free agent, and hire him with the stipulation he can cover sports other than baseball, assuming he wants to stay in the sports media world.
I will miss seeing Ken in the Citi Field press box. He has never been reticent in letting me know what he liked and didn’t like after reading my column. I have always appreciated his critiques.
In the same vein, Jerry Caraccioli, who has been part of the CBS Sports communications department for 25 years, has left to explore new opportunities. It is hard to picture CBS Sports without Jerry. I have a feeling he is fielding offers from other media giants as I write this.
Former Mets pitcher and SNY air personality Nelson Figueroa has been named the pitching coach of the fledgling Staten Island Ferryhawks of the Atlantic League. This was a very smart hire by Ferryhawks general manager Gary Perone. Another former Met, Edgardo Alfonzo, will serve as the Ferryhawks manager.
The New York International Auto Show will be returning after a three-year absence to the Javits Center on April 15, and it will run through April 24. If you want a sneak preview, head down to the Pennsylvania Convention Center in Philadelphia, where the 2022 Philadelphia Auto Show is taking place through Sunday. In addition to seeing the newest models from automobile manufacturers, there is a sizable exhibit of vintage cars.
