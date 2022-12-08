When the baseball off-season began it was clear the Mets were not going to offer their ace pitcher Jacob deGrom a contract in excess of three guaranteed years. There is no argument over deGrom still being the most dominant pitcher in baseball when he is healthy. That qualification, however, was the understandable reason he would not likely be a Met come 2023.
There is always an owner of a bad baseball team who will go out on a limb in an attempt to turn their fortunes around. Texas Rangers owner Ray Davis proved to be this year’s villain as far as many Mets fans are concerned. Ironically, a former Rangers owner, Tom Hicks, gave a lavish long-term contract to Alex Rodriguez 23 years ago, in the hopes of creating a winner. That did not happen, and four years later a chastened Hicks traded him to the Yankees.
When the news broke Friday night about deGrom signing with the Rangers, I turned on Mets cable home SNY to gauge the reaction of their air personalities.
Steve Gelbs, their longtime Mets field reporter, understood why deGrom was leaving, but expressed regret he would not finish his career as a lifelong Met. He then pointed out how the Mets won 101 games in 2022 and deGrom was only responsible for five of them. He then criticized deGrom for not giving the Mets a chance to match the Rangers’ offer.
Wins are not a fair benchmark to measure deGrom by because the Mets rarely scored runs for him. It is safe to assume Ray Davis did not want to get played by deGrom’s agents and told them to either accept his offer or walk for good.
Gelbs’ colleague, Sal Licata, assumed his hot-headed pundit persona by screaming how deGrom wanted out of New York. He is probably right. DeGrom never seemed interested in the kind of endorsement deals Pete Alonso gets.
DeGrom grew up and still resides in Florida, where there is no state income tax. I have to assume he winced every time he saw the state withholding tax on his paystub, as well as when his CPA had him sign Form IT-203, the New York State nonresident tax return. Texas, like Florida, does not have a state income tax. Yes, he will still have to pay income tax when the Rangers play on the road in jurisdictions where there are local income taxes, but that will be a far smaller bite of his overall gross salary.
On Monday, the Mets signed certain of Hall of Fame pitcher Justin Verlander to a two-year, $86 million deal. Given that Verlander will turn 40 by the time spring training starts, this is not a risk-free decision, though it should mollify the Mets fan base. At least we know he is willing to leave Texas and pay New York income taxes.
See the extended version of Sports Beat every week at qchron.com.
I did not have many interactions with deGrom. The few times I would pass him on the field during pregame media access I would give him a polite nod or a quick wave. Invariably, he would walk past me as if I were invisible. I don’t think deGrom was being an arrogant SOB. I prefer to think that Ed McMahon’s candid analysis of Johnny Carson, that “he was great with ten million people but lousy with 10,” reflected accurately on deGrom, considering he had no problem pitching in front of a packed Citi Field.
The World Cup was fun while it lasted for the United States National Men’s Team. They made it to the knockout round of 16 before being eliminated last Saturday by the Netherlands. Team USA did beat Iran 1-0 in its previous game. Given the long-term tense relations between repressive Iran and the United States, which their mullahs still refer to as “The Great Satan,” it was somewhat surprising there was little gloating on the part of most American sports fans.
Instead, most were concerned about the fate of the players on Team Iran. It had been reported the Iranian government under the leadership of Ali Khamenei was furious the players refused to sing the Iranian anthem as a way of showing solidarity with Iranian women who have been protesting their draconian dress code. Losing to the United States at the World Cup must have enraged Khamenei far more than losing close elections angered Donald Trump or Kari Lake.
I watched the Philadelphia Flyers end their 10-game losing streak by beating the Islanders 3-1 on ESPN Plus last Wednesday. Perhaps the Flyers and the Isles were putting on a show for Disney’s sports streaming service because there were two fights in the first eight seconds of the game. It was a fun throwback in time to when the Philadelphia Flyers were known as the Broad Street Bullies because of their rough play.
ESPN’s hockey announcing team of John Buccigross, Kevin Weekes, Steve Levy and Ryan Callahan are good, but I do not care for the way they call each other “Weeksie,” “Leaves” and “Callie.” It is a little too cutesie for me.
It appears ESPN Radio New York 98.7 FM will finally get serious about competing head-to-head with Audacy’s WFAN as it will be programming more local sports talk shows, instead of running the national ones emanating from Bristol, Conn., effective Jan. 3. WFAN’s “Boomer & Gio” will be getting competition from the tandem of former Islanders goalie Rick DiPietro and Dave Rothenberg weekday mornings.
ESPN executives are hoping that having former New York Jets linebacker Bart Scott and ex-Newsday/current MSG Knicks analyst Alan Hahn on from noon to 2 p.m. will serve as a successful lead-in to “The Michael Kay Show,” which has been soundly beaten in the ratings by WFAN’s “Carton & Roberts.”
Life and style
The annual New York Produce Show returned to Javits Center last Thursday. One notable development in how fruits and vegetables are grown is the advent of hydroponics. This is where water and liquid nutrients replace soil for indoor agriculture. A major advantage is food can be produced in urban settings as opposed to just land-rich, but sparsely populated, rural areas. Another advantage hydroponics has over traditional farming is that pesticides are not needed. Bowery Farming and Gotham Greens are two local produce companies that use hydroponics to produce ready-to-eat salads that are sold in many supermarkets.
Women are still bigger consumers of fruits and vegetables than men, but the gap is narrowing. Cassidy Conner, the marketing manager for NuBerry Farms, located in the blueberry capital of the United States, Hammonton, NJ, told me blueberries are the one fruit for which men are the primary consumers. Blueberries have long been touted for their prostate health benefits, so this is not surprising news.
Normally, I am not a fan of broadcast network primetime shows being moved to streaming services. In the case of the revival of CBS’s “Criminal Minds,” which is now titled “Criminal Minds: Evolution” on Paramount Plus, the shift works. The 10-episode arc, about how this elite squad of FBI profilers is tracking down a serial killer who has used the internet and encrypted cellular telephones to create a network of wannabes, is particularly grisly. The show is both well-written and well-acted. No longer being on broadcast television allows actor Joe Mantegna’s Dave Rossi character to drop an occasional “f-bomb,” which makes him more human.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.