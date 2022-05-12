Ironically, it was a hit that may have ended Robinson Cano’s Mets career. Two weeks ago, Cano smacked a perfectly placed ball down the left field line. It should have been a standup double.
Instead, Cano was thrown out at second base, and it wasn’t close. At age 39, it seemed apparent both Cano’s legs were betraying him. His hitting wasn’t adequate either, as his batting average stood at .195 when Mets owner Steve Cohen bit the bullet and agreed to release Cano despite his hefty contract.
Mets manager Buck Showalter said the shortened spring training worked against Cano since he had missed the entire 2021 season serving a suspension for using performance-enhancing drugs. Showalter still thought Cano could still be a productive player.
The short spring training also worked against Seth Lugo, who was hoping to escape from the Mets bullpen and become a member of the starting rotation. “Unfortunately, I did not have the time to get sufficient work in to get stretched out for longer assignments and I don’t want to do so during the regular season,” he told me. I can’t say I blame him since he doesn’t want to needlessly risk injury as he will be a free agent at season’s end.
Spring training was delayed and shortened because a new collective bargaining agreement had to be hammered out between the team owners and the players association. The ensuing settlement did not please Lugo. “We caved too early. I was proud the Mets were one of the four teams that voted against the proposed settlement.” He was irked about the failure of union leadership to reduce the service time in the majors from six years to five before free agency can be granted.
There is little doubt Lugo will be in demand (barring a disastrous season a la Michael Conforto). It is unlikely anyone will outbid Steve Cohen. Lugo has been impressed with the little things the Mets owner has done. “The family room at Citi Field is state of the art. Alex Cohen (the owner’s wife) visited several stadiums to see how other clubs took care of families. My wife is pregnant with our second child, so this truly resonates with me,” Lugo stated.
Mets President Sandy Alderson is a Marine who has always spoken fondly of his time in the Corps. Helping veterans adjust to civilian life has long been a pet project of his. This past Saturday, the Mets held their second annual Military Transition Summit at Citi Field. There were workshops on job skills training and resume building led by government officials and employment recruiters. Officials from various education institutions were also present to provide guidance to those who have honorably served this country.
Mets starting pitcher Taijuan Walker must have a special rabbit’s foot in his locker. Last July in Pittsburgh, he was battered around by the Pittsburgh Pirates and left the game with the Mets trailing the Pirates 6-0. Amazingly, the Mets came back and won the game 7-6. Last Thursday night in Philadelphia, Phillies hitters belted him. When he left the game, the Mets were behind, this time 7-0. As you know, the Mets staged a seven-run ninth-inning rally to beat the Phillies by a score of 8-7.
While the Mets announcers were ebullient and their fans who were at Citizens Bank Park exhilarated, Phillies fans were despondent, and their announcers were livid. Michael Barkann, who anchors Phillies postgame shows on NBC Sports Philadelphia, tore into the team for allowing that embarrassment to take place. Barkann then got off a good quip when he said the game will always be remembered as “stinko de Mayo.”
The Atlanta Braves were in town during the Mets’ last homestand. Former Mets outfielder Jeff Francoeur is now a television analyst with the team. Francouer was a fan and media favorite when he was a player because of his affability.
This year Francouer will see his profile raised as he will be a broadcaster for TBS’s national television telecasts. He told me his time playing in New York increased his visibility, and it gave him practice at speaking spontaneously to a large group of critical people, the New York sports media,
Braves pitcher Ian Anderson, who grew up near Albany, shares a name with the flutist and lead singer of the rock band Jethro Tull. I asked him if he has gotten a lot of ribbing over the years. “You know it! However, I don’t mind because I love classic rock,” he replied. He agreed with my assessment that “Bungle in the Jungle” and “Living in the Past” are catchy records.
Yankees manager Aaron Boone is a proponent of seven-inning games for single-admission doubleheaders. “We have 22 games in the next 23 days. That’s quite a slog but we’ll deal with it. So yes, I like the seven-inning games,” Boone said during a press conference before a doubleheader with the Texas Rangers in the Bronx. Michael King, who has been a top reliever for the Yankees, echoed his manager’s sentiments. “The minors have long had seven-inning games for doubleheaders, and it has worked out well.”
King’s bullpen colleague, Miguel Castro, was traded from the Mets to the Yankees for Joely Rodriguez just before the start of the season. Castro was renowned for his facial hair and long braids when he pitched in Flushing. The Yankees take a dim corporate view over shaggy appearances, and therefore Castro had to cut his hair and take a razor to his beard and mustache. He told me he doesn’t miss his old image. He laughed when I told him in Spanish that he looks like his bar mitzvah photo.
Texas Rangers President Jon Daniels grew up in Fresh Meadows and attended PS 26. He told me he would see him mom, who now lives in Bayside, following his club’s Mother’s Day doubleheader with the Yankees.
Speaking of Bayside, Rangers broadcaster Dave Valle grew up there and attended Holy Cross High School. He was selected in the second round of the 1978 MLB Draft by the Seattle Mariners. He went on to have a 13-year career as a light-hitting catcher in the majors.
I told Valle about a tavern located across the street from the Kingdome had a nightly “Dave Valle Days” (a spoof of the title of the classic TV series “Death Valley Days’) promotion when I was visiting Seattle in 1990. The bar would price a glass of draught beer based on Valle’s batting average that day, which was roughly a buck-fifty, when I was there. “A lot of people got drunk cheaply when I was playing for the Mariners!” Valle laughed.
On a more serious note, Valle created a foundation in 1995 called Esperanza. Among his nonprofit’s missions is to provide low-interest loans to budding entrepreneurs in the Dominican Republic, and to get clean water into rural communities in that country.
As we know all too well, May has been a wet month here in New York. Texas Rangers manager Chris Woodward, who was an infielder with the Mets, took advantage of Saturday’s rainout by catching a Broadway show with his family. “We saw ‘Mrs. Doubtfire.’ I highly recommend it.”
Staying with baseball managers and entertainment, at the end of pregame presser last Monday, Mets manager Buck Showalter asked the media what the weather forecast was for the game with the Atlanta Braves that night. “Misty,” I told Buck. “You mean like ‘Play Misty for Me?’ he responded. I asked Buck what he thought of that Clint Eastwood thriller which is marking its 50th anniversary this year. “It was a bit dark for me,” he replied.
I highly recommend watching “The Survivor” if you subscribe to HBO or Warner Media’s streaming service, HBO MAX. The film is a dramatization of the life of boxer Harry Haft (played by Ben Foster) who survived in Auschwitz by winning boxing matches to the death which were staged by Gestapo officers for their perverse entertainment. Haft emigrated to the United States after World War II where he continued his boxing career which ended with a knockout at the hands of the great Rocky Marciano.
Ambassador Mikio Mori, Japan’s Consul General of Japan in New York will throw out the ceremonial first pitch at Citi Field before tomorrow’s Mets game with the Seattle Mariners. The Mets will be celebrating Japanese Heritage Night and the 150th anniversary of the introduction of baseball to Japan.
MSG Network will be profiling a Flushing-based youth basketball team, the New York Titans, this month.
It is tough for an upstart to get name recognition in a field with strong established competitors. One way to quickly get needed attention is to sign a deal with a professional sports team to become their official whatever. That seems to be the strategy for grocery deliver service, Getir, which just signed a promotional contract with the Mets. Getir faces an uphill climb competing with such behemoths as Fresh Direct, Peapod, Walmart, and of course, Amazon.
Pickleball, which is a hybrid of tennis, ping-pong, and badminton, has quickly become the fastest growing sport in America because it can be enjoyed by all ages. Resorts such as the Emerson Spa in the Catskills, and the Sandestin Beach Resort & Spa, located on Florida’s Gulf Coast, have recently added pickleball courts as a way of attracting customers.
