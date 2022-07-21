The sports media were abuzz last Saturday when news filtered out that Washington Nationals superstar outfielder Juan Soto had rejected a $440 million, 15-year contract from the team. Soto’s agent, the inimitable Scott Boras, told Nationals executives his client wants a deal north of $500 million. Nationals owner Ted Lerner undoubtedly swallowed some antacids, and quickly made it clear Soto was on the trading block. The issue also served as a reminder to Lerner of why he is seeking to sell the team.
There are only a handful of teams that can even contemplate a contractual obligation that rivals the gross national product of some small nations. The usual suspects are the Red Sox, Dodgers, Yankees and, thanks to their CEO Steve Cohen, the New York Mets.
Just because the Mets have the financial resources does not necessarily mean they should pull the trigger on a Soto trade. The Mets have several blue-chip prospects in the minor league system after it was barren for years. You can be certain the Nationals, by virtue of playing in the same division, would ask for a far bigger haul of young talent from them than they would from teams outside of the National League East.
If the Mets are determined to trade with the Nats, they had better avoid the mistake they made when acquiring shortstop Francisco Lindor from Cleveland in January 2021. They gave up shortstop Amed Rosario, infielder Andres Gimenez (the starting second baseman for the 2022 American League All-Star team) and two prospects.
The problem was they obtained Lindor without having him sign a long-term contract. He could have left after the 2021 season as a free agent. Fans spent all of spring training that year obsessing as to whether he would do just that. He eventually signed a 10-year, $341 million deal.
Last week the Mets named Nancy Elder as their chief communications officer. Elder has had the same title for the European sports streaming service DAZN and for Ken and Barbie’s corporate home, Mattel. This will be a return to Queens, as Elder headed JetBlue’s corporate communications department in Long Island City from 2014 through 2017.
Congratulations to longtime Mets executive Lorraine Hamilton on being named to the New York State Baseball Hall of Fame. The induction ceremony will take place Nov. 13 in Troy, NY.
A tip of the hat to Yankees Communications Vice President Jason Zillo on his 13th HOPE Week, the gold standard in the world of baseball community relations. HOPE stands for Helping Others Persevere & Excel. For five days, the Yankees honor those who selflessly enrich the lives of others without expecting anything in return.
Whit Merrifield was one of 10 Kansas City Royals who was not permitted to enter Canada last week when the Royals went to Toronto to play the Blue Jays because he has refused to get vaccinated against Covid-19. Canada requires all visitors to show proof of vaccination.
What made Merrifield stand out was his candor. He freely admitted he would have gotten the injections had the Royals been a better team because the four games north of the border might have had postseason ramifications. The Royals, however, are in the cellar of the American League Central Division and will be eliminated from the playoff hunt likely around Labor Day.
Merrifield might also have decided not to get vaccinated when he saw the 2022 schedule. The four games with the Blue Jays came right before the start of the All-Star Game break. That meant eight days off in the middle of the baseball season for him. It would be hysterical if he used that elongated break to fly to Hawaii for a vacation. I am sure the thought crossed his mind. It might have cheered him up considering he forfeited roughly $154,000 in gross pay for missing the four games in Toronto.
In August, Paramount Plus will be televising “The Women’s Cup,” in which women’s professional soccer teams from across the globe, including two from the USA, will compete in a worldwide competition.
The NBA has agreed to fund a $25 million welfare fund for former American Basketball Association players, many of whom have fallen on tough times. That amount may be small potatoes for a multibillion-dollar entity, which the NBA is, but league officials were under no obligation to do even that, so good for them.
Major League Baseball settled the class action lawsuit filed against it by a trio of minor leaguers who felt MLB had violated federal wage and overtime laws. Interestingly, the minor league players were represented by attorney Garrett Broshius, who once pitched in the San Francisco Giants farm system. The reported settlement amount was $185 million. This should help the living standard of current and future minor league baseball players. This agreement should pay dividends for MLB team owners. There has been migration away from baseball to football and basketball by top high school and college athletes, especially minorities, because they couldn’t afford to deal with baseball’s exploitative apprenticeship.
Those beloved animated dopes from MTV’s 1990s heyday are coming back with a new series. Streaming service Paramount Plus will begin showing “Mike Judge’s Beavis & Butt-head” beginning Aug. 4. As Butt-head himself was fond of saying, “Cool!” Epix’s terrific sitcom about life in Valley Stream, LI, in the early 1980s, “Bridge & Tunnel,” is back for its second season. The series was created by actor-director and Woodside native Ed Burns. It airs on that cable network Sundays at 9 p.m.
William “Poogie” Hart, the silky-voiced falsetto lead singer of the popular late ’60s/early ’70s Philadelphia vocal group the Delfonics, passed away at the age of 77 on Friday. Their best-known hits were “La-La Means I Love You,” “Didn’t I Blow Your Mind This Time” and “Ready or Not,” which were all co-written by Hart. Kudos to Don Tandler for his touching tribute to Hart on his Saturday countdown show on popgoldradio.com
Another notable passing was that of longtime WCBS-FM deejay Don K. Reed, who hosted the Sunday night staple “The Doo Wop Shop” for over 30 years. Reed was a staunch champion of the a capella street-corner vocal sound that was popular in both New York and Philadelphia in the mid to late 1950s.
