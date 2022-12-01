The four-day baseball winter meetings get underway Sunday in San Diego. Back in the day, this was the time when exciting trades would be made. While trades still take place, they generally involve second-tier players and minor leaguers rather than marquee names. The real action these days is not among the various team general managers, but rather, between the GMs and the representatives of free-agent players. It is a safe bet legendary sports agent Scott Boras will hold court with the media in the lobby of the Manchester Grand Hyatt.
I was watching “Mets Hot Stove” on SNY last Wednesday and the discussion was naturally about both the winter meetings and which members of the 2022 Mets who are now free agents should be re-signed by the team. The panel included former Mets General Manager and Newtown High School alum Omar Minaya and ex-Daily News baseball columnist John Harper. They discussed the two biggest Mets names now on the open market: starting pitcher Jacob deGrom and outfielder Brandon Nimmo.
When the topic turned to the bullpen, the pundits were all thrilled closer Edwin Diaz will be back in Flushing. They also felt veteran reliever and Brooklyn native Adam Ottavino, 37, who pitched decently last year, should be pursued by General Manager Billy Eppler. They acknowledged Ottavino has a tendency to throw hanging sliders that are quickly knocked out of the ballpark. No one brought up longtime reliever Seth Lugo, who is also a free agent.
I am surprised at the collective shrug coming from Mets fans, the media who cover the team and apparently Mets management regarding the potential departure of a homegrown player who has proven to be fairly dependable during his tenure with the Mets. Lugo has also started games when they were shorthanded, and he generally acquitted himself well.
In an era when most baseball players go to great lengths to avoid speaking with reporters, Lugo has always been accessible. He never speaks in cliches or gives one-sentence replies. In my opinion, that shows player leadership. Frankly, that has been in short supply for the Mets for years. The “meh” attitude with respect to retaining Lugo is inexplicable and counterproductive. This may be a case of not missing the water until the well runs dry.
Pitcher Dave Hillman, who played for the Mets during their inaugural 1962 season, died last week at his home in Kingsport, Tenn. He was 95 and had been the oldest living former Met. Frank Thomas, a feared slugger during their two seasons at the Polo Grounds, is now the oldest living Mets alum at age 93.
Speaking before of Kingsport, Tenn., it is one of the many Appalachian towns where Daniel Richards wrestles. Richards, who in his other life is successful Virginia realtor Daniel Harnsberger, has created a heel character he calls “The Progressive Liberal.” He routinely performs in communities where Donald Trump garnered 80 percent of the vote in 2016 and 2020, so you can imagine he is not exactly a fan favorite.
Last week, CNN profiled Richards, who said he really is a liberal, but admitted he goes into overdrive when he has the microphone in his hand in the ring to generate heat from the audience. He says that he has been threatened with violence by some wrestling patrons, and that it seems to have gotten worse since Trump left the White House.
Richards’ primary ring opponent on this independent wrestling circuit is Beau James, who plays the defender of right-wing values in the ring. James is a Republican in real life and he amps things up the way Richards does. James and Richards are good friends in real life who frequently go to matches together. Richards told CNN Beau James has been a mentor to him for his entire professional wrestling career. In these politically polarizing times, Richards and James provide a valuable lesson that friendships can endure despite differences in political viewpoints.
Wrestling legend Ric Flair got name-checked in a very unexpected place two weeks ago. Margaret Brennan, the anchor of CBS’s “Face the Nation,” was interviewing Arkansas U.S. Sen. Tom Cotton about whether he thought Republican Senate Leader Mitch McConnell would keep his job despite a disappointing election cycle for the GOP. “As Ric Flair says, ‘To be the man, you have to beat the man!’” quipped the normally dour Cotton, who said McConnell had nothing to fear. He proved to be right.
Veteran media beat writers Felix Gillette (Bloomberg News) and John Koblin (The New York Times) have penned a detailed history of premium cable network HBO, which is celebrating its 50th anniversary, titled “It’s Not TV” (Viking).
HBO was founded in 1972 by then Warner Communications CEO Gerald Levin and cable television entrepreneur Charles Dolan, the father of current Madison Square Garden CEO James Dolan. Gillette and Koblin do a terrific job detailing HBO’s philosophy of letting its shows create stars and not vice-versa, as well as looking at the various corporations for whom it has been a profitable subsidiary over the years. On the downside, the authors give minimum coverage to its Emmy Award-winning sports documentaries and totally ignore “Real Time with Bill Maher,” which just marked its 20th year on the network.
The arrival of December means chilly weather will be upon us for the next few months. Winter has long been a popular time for enjoying soup, and there are healthier and tastier options than most of us had when we were growing up. Soupergirl (soupergirl.com) is a Washington, DC-based company that makes vegan soups such as ginger butternut, mulligatawny, minestrone and red lentils. Another vegan soup producer is Upton’s Naturals (uptonsnaturals.com), which has soup flavors as “chick tortilla,” “chick and wild rice” and “chick and noodle soup.” The “chick” in question is not chicken, but rather, chick pea. If you are a fan of miso soup as I am, Edward and Sons (Edwardandsons.com) has many varieties of this broth that originated in Japan.
