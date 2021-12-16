Although it has been almost 50 years since he graduated, Ernie Grunfeld remains the greatest basketball player to come out of Forest Hills High School. Grunfeld had a stellar college career at the University of Tennessee, where he teamed up with fellow New Yorker and future Knicks teammate Bernard King; was a member of the gold-medal 1976 U.S. Olympic Men’s Basketball team; and had a very respectable nine-year career as an NBA player, including four years with the Knicks.
After retiring, he was a top executive for the Knicks, Milwaukee Bucks and Washington Wizards.
What is not well-known is the back story of how the Grunfeld family survived 20th century tyranny before emigrating to the United States. Ernie’s father, Apu, and mother, Anyu, both endured Nazi concentration camps during World War II and then spent nearly 20 years under Communist rule in their native Romania. Ernie’s son, Dan, who enjoyed a good basketball career at Stanford University, has written a book about his family, including his own story, titled “By the Grace of the Game” (Triumph Books).
Whereas many Holocaust survivors were understandably reticent to discuss concentration camps with their children and grandchildren, Dan told me in a phone interview that his grandmother, who is alive and well at age 96, had no compunctions sharing painful memories.
The Grunfelds came to the United States in 1964. They lived in the Bronx but relocated to a one-bedroom apartment in Forest Hills. Ernie, who showed promise as a soccer player in Transylvania (yes, that Transylvania), started playing basketball at the Austin Street Playground as a way of making friends and improving his English. The schoolyard often is where you learn how to stand up to bullies. Dan describes how his dad battled a bully named Billy for years before teaching him a lesson.
Queens is a major character in the book. The old Forest Hills Theatre on Continental Avenue, Lost Battalion Hall, Austin Street, Russell Sage Junior High and Forest Hills High School are mentioned throughout. Another central Queens landmark, Schwartz Bros. Funeral Home, is sadly included because it was where the funeral for Ernie’s older brother, Leslie, who succumbed to leukemia in 1965, was held.
Dan adds humor when discussing his pro career in Europe as well as trying out for NBA teams. It’s hard to keep a straight face when he writes about refusing to interrupt his lunch with Larry Bird even though he desperately needed to urinate.
The book is a terrific amalgam of sports and history and well worth anyone’s time.
See the extended version of Sports Beat every week at qchron.com.
It is a strange coincidence how Gil Hodges’ life and legacy have intertwined with baseball’s labor-management issues. Hodges was finally inducted last week ino the National Baseball Hall of Fame just as the latest work stoppage got underway. Almost 50 years ago, Hodges suffered a fatal heart attack that occurred at the start of the first baseball strike.
During a Zoom press conference the Mets held the day after the Hall of Fame announcement, I asked Ed Kranepool, who played for the Mets during Hodges’ four-year tenure as their manager, if Gil had ever spoken to him about baseball’s labor issues.
“No, Gil never brought that up to us,” he said. “And now that I am long-retired, I have no idea what the issues are this time.”
Congratulations to the New York City Football Club for winning the 2021 MLS Cup when they beat the Portland Timbers in a shootout Saturday. NYCFC became the first Big Apple team to win a championship since the Giants won the Super Bowl in 2012.
MLS Commissioner and Bayside High School alum Don Garber is obviously hoping that having a championship team in the nation’s biggest market will raise the profile of the entire league. At the very least, it should garner more attention for NYCFC, and their nearby rivals, the New York Red Bulls, in the dailies and on local TV news sports recaps next year, especially if there is no baseball come spring.
The Heisman Trophy, which is bestowed upon the best college football player in the country as voted by certain writers, college coaches and broadcasters, returned to New York after missing last year because of the pandemic. University of Alabama QB Bryce Young was awarded the trophy in a vote that wasn’t close over fellow quarterbacks CJ Stroud and Kenny Pickett, from Ohio State University and the University of Pittsburgh, respectively, as well as University of Michigan defensive end Aidan Hutchinson.
This is the first year college athletes have been able to get paid for promotional appearances, and all four of the Heisman finalists were happy to be able to earn money.
“It feels great to be able to help your family out financially,” Young told the media. Hutchinson said it is important for college athletes to retain quality CPAs and attorneys as well as having an agent.
“You want to make sure you are not signing your rights away inadvertently and that everything is properly accounted for,” he told me.
Hutchinson is well aware the Jets and Giants both desperately need a top pass rusher, and both teams will have great draft slots because of their poor records. “You can make a lot of money in endorsements playing in New York,” he acknowledged. He chuckled when I told him he should check out the real estate market while he was in the city.
Kenny Pickett grew up in the well-heeled Jersey Shore town of Oakhurst. He told me he hadn’t crossed paths with Bruce Springsteen, but he would love to meet him.
“Maybe if I win the Heisman tonight, it will happen,” he said with a hearty laugh during the pre-event press conference at the Marriott Marquis.
I asked Pickett if he had thought about attending Columbia or Princeton since he was from the greater New York area.
“I had,” he said. “My parents wanted me to go to Princeton and my girlfriend plays for the Princeton soccer team. Unfortunately, I did not have the grades to get in,” he candidly admitted.
Stroud made everyone laugh when he was asked about his thoughts on Mew York City. “The drivers are crazy here!” he immediately replied.
Life and style
If you are intrigued by the business side of the entertainment industry, there is a pair of particularly good documentaries being shown on premium cable.
Epix’s “Mr. A & Mr. M” examines how Herb Alpert and Jerry Moss built a boutique record label that was far more artist-friendly than behemoth competitors such as Columbia, RCA and Warner Brothers. It is fun to watch performances from the late Joe Cocker, Peter Frampton, Supertramp, Janet Jackson and so many others. We learn that Cat Stevens quit the rock world after he nearly drowned in Malibu in 1976. On the downside, the documentary ignores two successful A&M acts, Chris Montez and the Captain & Tennille. “Mr. A & Mr. M” also appears to have been sitting in a vault for some time and is now finally seeing the light of day.
HBO’s “Mr. Saturday Night” looks at the life of the late Robert Stigwood, whose RSO record label was one of the most successful in the 1970s. Stigwood managed the Bee Gees and Eric Clapton and helped take their careers to new commercial heights in the 1970s even though they were both phenomenally successful in the ’60s.
It was Stigwood who acquired the rights to make “Saturday Night Fever” after reading Nik Cohn’s article in New York magazine about the Bay Ridge dance club, 2001. Paramount Pictures initially did not put much stock in the film, and it was Stigwood who pressured them by putting out a double-LP film soundtrack before the movie hit a single theater. That had never happened before. When Paramount saw how the album was dominating the pop charts, it decided to go all in on it.
Unfortunately, times change and Stigwood’s luck ran out by the early 1980s. A John Travotla film he produced, “Moment by Moment,” bombed, as did “Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band.” The decline of disco also hurt the popularity of the Bee Gees.
“Mr. Saturday Night” is a pleasant way to spend two hours, but I wish the audio could have been better, and that there were interviews with Stigwood after his fortunes started to reverse.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.