The term “sports legend” gets frequently tossed around and many times it is hyperbolic. Longtime Bayside resident Herb Turetzky is unquestionably a sports legend, and he was never a professional athlete.
He has been the official scorer for the Brooklyn Nets from that franchise’s first game in 1967 when they were called the New Jersey Americans of the American Basketball Association.
Last week, after 54 years of serving the Nets in that capacity, Turetzky announced his retirement. He is already in the New York City Basketball Hall of Fame, and is in the Guinness Book of World Records for holding the record for scoring the most professional basketball games in history, with well over 2,200.
I have watched the biggest names in basketball seek him out to chat over the years. Many in his position would act like snobs in the press room but Herb made it a point to be friendly and welcoming to all.
The Nets should hold a night to honor him, and should hoist a jersey with the name “Turetzky” to hang from the rafters of Barclays Center alongside that of his good friend, Julius “Dr. J” Erving. He also deserves to be enshrined in the Basketball Hall of Fame in Springfield, Mass.
The New York Mets won’t hire a field manager until they have a president of baseball operations in place. Of course, that has not stopped sportswriters and radio sports talk shows from speculating. Among those getting a lot of buzz are Buck Showalter, Ron Washington, Carlos Beltran, Joe Espada and Bob Melvin.
I’m surprised Walt Weiss’s name has not come up. He was a high school baseball star in Rockland County, and played shortstop in the majors for 13 years. He has managerial experience with the Colorado Rockies from 2013 through 2016. For the past four years he has been the bench coach for the Atlanta Braves, who have won the National League East — the division the Mets reside in — each year.
ESPN’s Devin Gordon penned an article for its website in which Mets players Michael Conforto, Jeff McNeil, and Aaron Loup admitted the team lacked leadership. No one ever called anyone out for poor play. The article cast a poor light on players who should be team leaders. Francisco Lindor stupidly angered fans with his “thumbs down” nonsense while Pete Alonso’s “We got this!” reassurances proved utterly worthless.
The one who must be most hurt by the article is pending free agent Conforto. While he may get a qualifying one-year offer from the Mets, I can’t imagine owner Steve Cohen offering a long-term deal, given his poor season and apparent lack of clubhouse presence.
See the extended version of Sports Beat every week at qchron.com.
I was sorry to learn of the dismissal of Greg Casterioto as the director of communications for the Philadelphia Phillies. Greg had been with the organization for nearly 23 years and was always welcoming to visiting media.
Greg has a very quick wit. When I told him his predecessor, Larry Shenk, was the first Major League Baseball team public relations director to issue me a credential, he replied without missing a beat, “You mean we have him to blame for this!”
Brooklyn Nets forward Blake Griffin made a cameo appearance on “Saturday Night Live” as he appeared in a spoof of ABC’s “The Bachelorette” with host Kim Kardashian. SNL writers may have been having some fun with the fact Kardashian’s first husband was former Nets forward Kris Humphries. Kim’s sister, Khloe, was married to former NBA player and South Ozone Park native Lamar Odom.
Sunday’s New York Jets-Atlanta Falcons game in London gave New York fans a chance to experience what West Coast sports fans routinely do; namely, watching NFL games at 9:30 in the morning.
The Jets did on the other side of the Atlantic what they do on this side of it as they lost to the Falcons 27-20, which made a rainy Sunday in New York even longer and drearier for their fans.
On the Jets postgame show on cable’s SNY, Bart Scott and Willie Colon criticized Jets head coach Robert Saleh for not giving more playing time to the team’s tall and talented wide receiver Denzel Mims, who was a second-round draft choice of the Jets in 2020. Mims has been in the doghouse all season, and no one seems to know the reason.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.