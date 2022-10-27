The Arthur Ashe Institute of Urban Health held its annual major fundraiser, Sportsball, for the first time in three years last Thursday.
The AAIUH was founded by tennis great Arthur Ashe, who won the first-ever US Open at Forest Hills Stadium in 1968. He established it 30 years ago in late 1992, a mere two months before his premature death. Its mission is to improve the health and the knowledge of how to stay healthy for those living in poorer neighborhoods of American cities.
Ashe’s right-hand man in creating the institute is its chairperson emeritus, obstetrician and East Elmhurst resident Dr. Edgar Mandeville. I asked Mandeville if Ashe would have advocated for all to stay updated with Covid-19 and flu vaccines if he were alive today. “I have absolutely no doubt about that. Everyone should get their vaccines as quickly as possible,” he replied.
Former New York Giants tight end Howard Cross, now an executive with the real estate firm Cushman & Wakefield who also does some broadcasting for his old team, was an emcee at Sportsball. I asked him if he was surprised at the Giants’ success and possible trip to an unexpected playoff berth.
“It is exciting but there is a downside as well. Players next year will be demanding huge raises and the NFL salary cap may force the team to part with key personnel. This may hurt the long-term development of younger players on the team. The Giants will not have good slots in the 2023 NFL Draft because of their improved record,” he said.
Cross did not speculate on the future of Giants quarterback Daniel Jones, who is in the last year of his contract. The conventional wisdom going into this season was that this would be his last for the G-Men, as he was chosen by the old management team. Current General Manager Joe Schoen and Head Coach Brian Daboll both came from the Buffalo Bills organization. Jones has acquitted himself well so far, but is far from an elite NFL signal caller.
Advertising Week New York, the annual confab of all things related to brands, media and the commerce side of pop culture, returned last week. Its CEO is Bayside native Matthew Scheckner.
Sports was prominent at AWNY. CBS Sports and WFAN personality — as well as former NFL QB — Boomer Esiason spoke about the popularity of sports podcasts. Warner Media Sports CEO Luis Silberwasser announced that every member of TNT’s “Inside the NBA” studio show signed new long-term contracts. Viewers will get to see LeFrak City native and Archbishop Molloy HS alum Kenny Smith for years to come.
Smith was not the only sports television personality to hail from our borough to make news this week.
NBC Sports sent out a press release announcing that Whitestone native and Bayside High School graduate Mike Tirico has now done play-by-play for 200 NFL games in his broadcasting career.
ESPN announced that Hollis native Stephen A. Smith, who is the network’s highest-paid talent, will be adding a new show to his portfolio, “The NBA in Stephen A’s World.” The show will air on ESPN2 and ESPN+ before select NBA telecasts.
Smith has written his autobiography, titled “Straight Shooter,” which Simon & Schuster will be releasing in January. Smith was doing advanced promotion work for the book by appearing on Comedy Central’s “Hell of a Week with Charlamagne Tha God” last Thursday. Charlamagne asked him who he would like to see play him in a movie version of his book. “I would have said Will Smith but that was before last year’s Academy Awards,” Stephen A. replied.
There was playoff excitement at Citi Field last Monday night and it had nothing to do with the Mets. Major League Soccer’s New York City Football Club beat Inter Miami Club Football 3-0 in their quarterfinal. NYCFC then traveled north of the border and defeated CF Montreal 3-1 on Sunday afternoon.
They are now two wins away from winning their second consecutive MLS championship. To do so, however, they will have to travel Saturday to the southeastern Pennsylvania town of West Chester to take on the very tough Philadelphia Union for the Eastern Conference title. This seems to be Philadelphia’s year in sports as the Phillies will be playing in the World Series, while the Eagles are undefeated so far.
